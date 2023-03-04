All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Albany (NY)00.00000.000
Binghamton00.00000.000
Bryant00.00000.000
Maine00.00000.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00000.000
NJIT00.00000.000
New Hampshire00.00000.000
UMBC00.00000.000
Vermont00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.00000.000
East Carolina00.00000.000
Houston00.00000.000
Memphis00.00000.000
SMU00.00000.000
South Florida00.00000.000
Temple00.00000.000
Tulane00.00000.000
Tulsa00.00000.000
UCF00.00000.000
Wichita St.00.00000.000

Friday's Games

Tulane 81, East Carolina 78

Sunday's Games

Houston at Memphis, Noon

SMU at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00000.000
Dayton00.00000.000
Duquesne00.00000.000
Fordham00.00000.000
George Mason00.00000.000
George Washington00.00000.000
La Salle00.00000.000
Loyola Chicago00.00000.000
Rhode Island00.00000.000
Richmond00.00000.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000
Saint Louis00.00000.000
St. Bonaventure00.00000.000
UMass00.00000.000
VCU00.00000.000

Friday's Games

Saint Louis 65, Dayton 61

Saturday's Games

George Mason at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.00000.000
Clemson00.00000.000
Duke00.00000.000
Florida St.00.00000.000
Georgia Tech00.00000.000
Louisville00.00000.000
Miami00.00000.000
NC State00.00000.000
North Carolina00.00000.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000
Pittsburgh00.00000.000
Syracuse00.00000.000
Virginia00.00000.000
Virginia Tech00.00000.000
Wake Forest00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.00.000201.000
Liberty00.000201.000
Bellarmine00.00011.500
E. Kentucky00.00011.500
Lipscomb00.00011.500
Queens (NC)00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00000.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00000.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.00001.000
Jacksonville00.00000.000
Jacksonville St.00.00000.000
North Alabama00.00001.000
North Florida00.00001.000
Stetson00.00001.000

Sunday's Games

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.00000.000
Iowa St.00.00000.000
Kansas00.00000.000
Kansas St.00.00000.000
Oklahoma00.00000.000
Oklahoma St.00.00000.000
TCU00.00000.000
Texas00.00000.000
Texas Tech00.00000.000
West Virginia00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Iowa St. at Baylor, Noon

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.00000.000
Creighton00.00000.000
DePaul00.00000.000
Georgetown00.00000.000
Marquette00.00000.000
Providence00.00000.000
Seton Hall00.00000.000
St. John's00.00000.000
UConn00.00000.000
Villanova00.00000.000
Xavier00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at Providence, Noon

St. John's at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

UConn at Villanova, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington00.00000.000
Idaho00.00000.000
Idaho St.00.00000.000
Montana00.00000.000
Montana St.00.00000.000
N. Arizona00.00000.000
N. Colorado00.00000.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00000.000
Weber St.00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Idaho vs. N. Arizona at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

N. Colorado vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.000201.000
Radford00.000101.000
SC-Upstate00.000101.000
UNC-Asheville00.000101.000
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
Gardner-Webb00.00001.000
High Point00.00001.000
Longwood00.00001.000
Presbyterian00.00001.000
Winthrop00.00001.000

Friday's Games

UNC-Asheville 75, Charleston Southern 66

SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 76

Campbell 81, Longwood 68

Radford 78, Winthrop 69

Saturday's Games

SC-Upstate vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

Campbell vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.00000.000
Indiana00.00000.000
Iowa00.00000.000
Maryland00.00000.000
Michigan00.00000.000
Michigan St.00.00000.000
Minnesota00.00000.000
Nebraska00.00000.000
Northwestern00.00000.000
Ohio St.00.00000.000
Penn St.00.00000.000
Purdue00.00000.000
Rutgers00.00000.000
Wisconsin00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., Noon

Sunday's Games

Maryland at Penn St., Noon

Illinois at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CS Bakersfield00.00000.000
CS Northridge00.00000.000
Cal Poly00.00000.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00000.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
Long Beach St.00.00000.000
UC Davis00.00000.000
UC Irvine00.00000.000
UC Riverside00.00000.000
UC San Diego00.00000.000
UC Santa Barbara00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

