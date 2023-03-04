All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
Tulane 81, East Carolina 78
Sunday's Games
Houston at Memphis, Noon
SMU at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
Saint Louis 65, Dayton 61
Saturday's Games
George Mason at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at La Salle, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Louisville at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Sunday's Games
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Iowa St. at Baylor, Noon
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall at Providence, Noon
St. John's at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.
UConn at Villanova, 7:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Idaho vs. N. Arizona at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
N. Colorado vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
UNC-Asheville 75, Charleston Southern 66
SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 76
Campbell 81, Longwood 68
Radford 78, Winthrop 69
Saturday's Games
SC-Upstate vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
Campbell vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. at Michigan St., Noon
Sunday's Games
Maryland at Penn St., Noon
Illinois at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
