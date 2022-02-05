All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont901.000174.810
Stony Brook53.625138.619
Binghamton64.600910.474
UMBC54.5561010.500
Albany (NY)55.500913.409
New Hampshire44.50098.529
Hartford33.500513.278
Mass.-Lowell35.375119.550
NJIT37.300812.400
Maine19.100417.190

Saturday's Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston801.000192.905
SMU71.875164.800
Cincinnati53.625156.714
Temple53.625127.632
Tulane64.600910.474
Memphis54.556118.579
UCF55.500137.650
Wichita St.25.286118.579
East Carolina27.2221110.524
South Florida17.125614.300
Tulsa18.111713.350

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson81.889183.857
Dayton72.778157.682
Saint Louis62.750156.714
VCU63.667137.650
George Mason42.667118.579
Richmond64.600158.652
St. Bonaventure44.500127.632
George Washington44.500812.400
Rhode Island35.375128.600
Fordham35.3751010.500
Saint Joseph's36.333911.450
UMass26.250911.450
Duquesne16.143613.316
La Salle18.111613.316

Friday's Games

Richmond 71, St. Bonaventure 61

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke82.800183.857
Miami83.727166.727
North Carolina83.727166.727
Notre Dame83.727157.682
Wake Forest84.667185.783
Virginia75.583139.591
Florida St.65.545138.619
Syracuse56.4551111.500
Louisville57.4171111.500
Clemson46.400129.571
Virginia Tech47.3641210.545
Boston College47.364912.429
Pittsburgh38.273814.364
NC State39.2501013.435
Georgia Tech28.200912.429

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.81.889157.682
Liberty71.875167.696
Bellarmine72.7781310.565
Jacksonville63.667147.667
Florida Gulf Coast45.444149.609
Stetson45.4441012.455
Kennesaw St.45.444913.409
Cent. Arkansas35.375615.286
E. Kentucky36.3331112.478
Lipscomb36.3331014.417
North Alabama27.222913.409
North Florida27.222617.261

Saturday's Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas71.875183.857
Baylor72.778193.864
Texas Tech63.667175.773
TCU43.571154.789
Texas54.556166.727
Iowa St.36.333166.727
Oklahoma36.333139.591
Kansas St.36.3331110.524
Oklahoma St.36.3331011.476
West Virginia26.250138.619

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence91.900192.905
Villanova93.750166.727
Marquette84.667167.696
UConn63.667155.750
Xavier64.600165.762
Creighton55.500138.619
Seton Hall56.455147.667
St. John's46.400129.571
Butler47.3641111.500
DePaul19.1001010.500
Georgetown09.000614.300

Friday's Games

Seton Hall 74, Creighton 55

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Butler, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Georgetown, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.111.917185.783
Montana St.82.800165.762
S. Utah82.800146.700
Montana83.727157.682
N. Colorado54.5561011.476
E. Washington56.4551111.500
Portland St.57.417713.350
N. Arizona46.400813.381
Sacramento St.29.182612.333
Idaho210.167517.227
Idaho St.19.100316.158

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood801.000165.762
Winthrop72.778148.636
SC-Upstate72.7781011.476
Gardner-Webb63.6671210.545
Campbell54.556128.600
UNC-Asheville45.4441210.545
NC A&T45.444914.391
High Point35.375913.409
Radford36.333714.333
Presbyterian26.2501013.435
Hampton26.250613.316
Charleston Southern18.111417.190

Saturday's Games

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois92.818165.762
Michigan St.82.800174.810
Purdue83.727193.864
Wisconsin83.727174.810
Ohio St.63.667135.722
Indiana74.636165.762
Michigan54.556118.579
Rutgers65.545129.571
Iowa46.400147.667
Penn St.46.40099.500
Maryland38.2731111.500
Northwestern38.2731010.500
Minnesota28.200118.579
Nebraska011.000616.273

Saturday's Games

Illinois at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton61.857136.684
Hawaii61.857116.647
Long Beach St.61.857119.550
UC Riverside53.625127.632
UC Irvine43.57197.563
UC Davis23.40097.563
UC Santa Barbara14.20089.471
CS Bakersfield15.167610.375
Cal Poly16.143514.263
CS Northridge16.143515.250
UC San Diego00.0001011.476

Saturday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

