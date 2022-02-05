All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Binghamton
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|UMBC
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Hartford
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|13
|.278
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|NJIT
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Temple
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Tulane
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Tulsa
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|3
|.857
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Saint Louis
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Richmond
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Rhode Island
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Fordham
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Duquesne
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
Friday's Games
Richmond 71, St. Bonaventure 61
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Miami
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Florida St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Syracuse
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Louisville
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Clemson
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Virginia Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Georgia Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
Saturday's Games
Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|7
|.682
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|7
|.696
|Bellarmine
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|9
|.609
|Stetson
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|Lipscomb
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|North Alabama
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|North Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|17
|.261
Saturday's Games
Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|3
|.864
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Iowa St.
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|Villanova
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Xavier
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John's
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Butler
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
Friday's Games
Seton Hall 74, Creighton 55
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Butler, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Georgetown, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|5
|.783
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|Montana
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|E. Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Sacramento St.
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Winthrop
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|8
|.636
|SC-Upstate
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Campbell
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|NC A&T
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|14
|.391
|High Point
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Radford
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Hampton
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Charleston Southern
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Rutgers
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Iowa
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
Saturday's Games
Illinois at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|Hawaii
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|6
|.647
|Long Beach St.
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|11
|.476
Saturday's Games
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.