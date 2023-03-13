All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889313.912
Hofstra162.889249.727
UNC-Wilmington126.6672410.706
Towson126.6672112.636
Drexel108.5561715.531
Delaware810.4441716.515
NC A&T810.4441319.406
William & Mary711.3891320.394
Stony Brook612.3331122.333
Northeastern612.3331020.333
Elon612.333824.250
Hampton513.278824.250
Monmouth (NJ)513.278726.212

Tuesday's Games

Hofstra at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU182.900313.912
North Texas164.800267.788
UAB146.700259.735
Middle Tennessee119.5501914.576
Charlotte911.4501814.563
Rice812.4001815.545
W. Kentucky812.4001716.515
FIU812.4001418.438
Louisiana Tech713.3501518.455
UTEP713.3501418.438
UTSA416.2001022.313

Wednesday's Games

Southern Miss. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750249.727
Milwaukee146.7002111.656
N. Kentucky146.7002212.647
Cleveland St.146.7002113.618
Oakland119.5501319.406
Wright St.1010.5001815.545
Robert Morris1010.5001617.485
Fort Wayne911.4501715.531
Detroit911.4501419.424
IUPUI218.100527.156
Green Bay218.100329.094

Wednesday's Games

Youngstown St. vs. Oklahoma St. at Youngstown, Ohio, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001120.355
Hartford02.000523.179

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton104.714218.724
Yale104.714218.724
Penn95.6431713.567
Cornell77.5001711.607
Brown77.5001413.519
Dartmouth68.4291018.357
Harvard59.3571414.500
Columbia212.143722.241

Sunday's Games

Princeton 74, Yale 65

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona173.850277.794
Rider137.6501614.533
Quinnipiac119.5502012.625
Siena119.5501715.531
Niagara1010.5001615.516
Manhattan1010.5001218.400
Fairfield911.4501318.419
Mount St. Mary's812.4001320.394
Canisius812.4001020.333
St. Peter's713.3501418.438
Marist614.3001320.394

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo162.889277.794
Kent St.153.833286.824
Akron135.7222211.667
Ball St.117.6112012.625
Ohio108.5561914.576
Buffalo99.5001517.469
N. Illinois99.5001319.406
Miami (Ohio)612.3331220.375
Bowling Green513.2781120.355
Cent. Michigan513.2781021.323
E. Michigan513.278823.258
W. Michigan414.222823.258

Tuesday's Games

Toledo at Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard113.7862212.647
NC Central104.7141812.600
Norfolk St.95.6432211.667
Md.-Eastern Shore95.6431813.581
Morgan St.77.5001516.484
Coppin St.410.286923.281
Delaware St.410.286624.200
SC State212.143526.161

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800259.735
Drake155.750277.794
S. Illinois146.7002310.697
Belmont146.7002111.656
Indiana St.137.6502212.647
Missouri St.128.6001715.531
Murray St.119.5501715.531
N. Iowa911.4501418.438
Illinois St.614.3001121.344
Valparaiso515.2501121.344
Ill.-Chicago416.2001220.375
Evansville119.050527.156

Tuesday's Games

Bradley at Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.153.833276.818
Utah St.135.722268.765
Boise St.135.722249.727
Nevada126.6672210.688
San Jose St.108.5562013.606
New Mexico810.4442211.667
UNLV711.3891913.594
Colorado St.612.3331518.455
Fresno St.612.3331120.355
Air Force513.2781418.438
Wyoming414.222922.290

Wednesday's Games

Nevada vs. Arizona St. at Dayton, Ohio, 9:10 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501816.529
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251915.559
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631318.419
Wagner88.5001513.536
Sacred Heart88.5001617.485
St. Francis (NY)79.4381416.467
CCSU79.4381022.313
LIU115.063326.103

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern at Dayton, Ohio, 6:40 p.m.

