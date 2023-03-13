All Times EDT
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|31
|3
|.912
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|9
|.727
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|10
|.706
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|12
|.636
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|15
|.531
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|22
|.333
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|20
|.333
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|24
|.250
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|24
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|26
|.212
Tuesday's Games
Hofstra at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|18
|2
|.900
|31
|3
|.912
|North Texas
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|7
|.788
|UAB
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|9
|.735
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|14
|.576
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|14
|.563
|Rice
|8
|12
|.400
|18
|15
|.545
|W. Kentucky
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|16
|.515
|FIU
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|18
|.438
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|18
|.455
|UTEP
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|18
|.438
|UTSA
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|22
|.313
Wednesday's Games
Southern Miss. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|9
|.727
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|12
|.647
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|13
|.618
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|19
|.406
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|19
|.424
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Wednesday's Games
Youngstown St. vs. Oklahoma St. at Youngstown, Ohio, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Yale
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|13
|.567
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Brown
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|14
|.500
|Columbia
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
Sunday's Games
Princeton 74, Yale 65
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|27
|7
|.794
|Rider
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|14
|.533
|Quinnipiac
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|12
|.625
|Siena
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|Niagara
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Manhattan
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|18
|.400
|Fairfield
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|20
|.394
|Canisius
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Peter's
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|18
|.438
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|20
|.394
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|7
|.794
|Kent St.
|15
|3
|.833
|28
|6
|.824
|Akron
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|11
|.667
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Ohio
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|Buffalo
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|17
|.469
|N. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|19
|.406
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|W. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
Tuesday's Games
Toledo at Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|12
|.647
|NC Central
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|12
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|11
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|13
|.581
|Morgan St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|23
|.281
|Delaware St.
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|24
|.200
|SC State
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|26
|.161
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|9
|.735
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|27
|7
|.794
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|10
|.697
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|12
|.647
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|17
|15
|.531
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|21
|.344
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|20
|.375
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|27
|.156
Tuesday's Games
Bradley at Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|3
|.833
|27
|6
|.818
|Utah St.
|13
|5
|.722
|26
|8
|.765
|Boise St.
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|9
|.727
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|10
|.688
|San Jose St.
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|13
|.606
|New Mexico
|8
|10
|.444
|22
|11
|.667
|UNLV
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|13
|.594
|Colorado St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Fresno St.
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|20
|.355
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|Wyoming
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
Wednesday's Games
Nevada vs. Arizona St. at Dayton, Ohio, 9:10 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|16
|.529
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|15
|.559
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|18
|.419
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|26
|.103
Wednesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern at Dayton, Ohio, 6:40 p.m.
