All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Sunday's Games
Vermont at New Hampshire, Noon
UMBC at Bryant, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Maine, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Temple
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|UCF
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Tulane
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|SMU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Davidson
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|VCU
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Richmond
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|George Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Davidson at VCU, Noon
Saint Joseph's at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at George Mason, 2 p.m.
UMass at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at La Salle, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Duke
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Boston College
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Louisville
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Saturday's Games
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Duke at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 5 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Stetson
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Queens (NC)
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|North Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Lipscomb
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Bellarmine
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 5:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Queens (NC), 8 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 8:15 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|TCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Baylor
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
Saturday's Games
Texas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Xavier
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|UConn
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|St. John's
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Seton Hall
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Providence, Noon
Creighton at UConn, Noon
Georgetown at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Winthrop
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Presbyterian
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
Saturday's Games
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
High Point at SC-Upstate, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Longwood, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Michigan
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Purdue
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Maryland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Indiana, Noon
Iowa at Rutgers, Noon
Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Long Beach St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|UC San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Saturday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
