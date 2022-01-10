All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal301.0001301.000
Arizona201.000121.923
UCLA201.000101.909
Colorado31.750113.786
Washington St.22.50096.600
Stanford11.50084.667
California23.40097.563
Oregon12.33386.571
Washington12.33367.462
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Utah15.16788.500

Sunday's Games

Colorado 78, Washington 64

Monday's Games

Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

California at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy301.000104.714
Army301.00096.600
Loyola (Md.)21.66786.571
Lehigh21.667411.267
Boston U.12.333106.625
Holy Cross12.333312.200
American01.00049.308
Colgate01.000410.286
Lafayette01.00039.250
Bucknell03.000312.200

Monday's Games

Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn301.000141.933
Texas A&M201.000132.867
LSU21.667141.933
Kentucky21.667123.800
Alabama21.667114.733
Mississippi St.11.500104.714
South Carolina11.500104.714
Mississippi11.50095.643
Vanderbilt11.50095.643
Missouri11.50077.500
Tennessee12.333104.714
Arkansas03.000105.667
Florida02.00095.643
Georgia02.000510.333

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga301.000133.813
Furman31.750116.647
VMI22.50097.563
UNC-Greensboro11.50095.643
Mercer11.50087.533
W. Carolina11.50078.467
Samford12.333114.733
Wofford12.33396.600
ETSU12.33397.563
The Citadel02.00067.462

Monday's Games

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000134.765
Nicholls00.000107.588
SE Louisiana00.00079.438
New Orleans00.00068.429
McNeese St.00.000511.313
Houston Baptist00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000413.235
Northwestern St.00.000413.235

Tuesday's Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Champion Christian at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.301.00097.563
Alcorn St.201.000311.214
Texas Southern21.66748.333
Grambling St.21.667511.313
Alabama A&M21.667310.231
Alabama St.21.667312.200
Bethune-Cookman11.500311.214
Ark.-Pine Bluff12.333313.188
MVSU12.333112.077
Florida A&M02.000211.154
Jackson St.02.000211.154
Prairie View03.000013.000

Monday's Games

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.401.000134.765
Oral Roberts51.833116.647
N. Dakota St.21.667105.667
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
Denver22.500611.353
UMKC11.50066.500
Omaha23.400313.188
W. Illinois13.250106.625
South Dakota03.00077.500
North Dakota03.000412.250

Monday's Games

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette301.00085.615
Troy31.750125.706
Texas-Arlington31.75078.467
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Appalachian St.22.50089.471
UALR11.50068.429
Coastal Carolina12.33396.600
Georgia Southern12.33386.571
Louisiana-Monroe13.25097.563
Texas St.01.00094.692
South Alabama02.000105.667
Georgia St.01.00066.500

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU201.000143.824
San Francisco101.000142.875
Gonzaga101.000122.857
Saint Mary's (Cal.)01.000124.750
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego01.00077.500
Pepperdine01.000610.375
Pacific01.000510.333

Monday's Games

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.301.000142.875
Grand Canyon301.000132.867
Seattle101.000104.714
Sam Houston St.31.75089.471
Tarleton St.31.75089.471
Utah Valley St.21.667114.733
Abilene Christian22.500114.733
Stephen F. Austin11.50095.643
Chicago St.13.250512.294
Cal Baptist01.000104.714
Dixie St.03.00079.438
Texas Rio Grande Valley03.000510.333
Lamar03.000214.125

Tuesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

