All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65
Washington 73, N. Arizona 62
Friday's Games
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.
California at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Loyola (Md.) 75, SC State 65
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Tennessee, Noon
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Samford 86, Spring Hill 69
Friday's Games
The Citadel 108, Morris College 67
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Tennessee, Noon
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
TCU 77, McNeese St. 61
Friday's Games
Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Carver at Nicholls, 1 p.m.
Spring Hill at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Barclay College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Paul Quinn College at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76
Friday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
South Dakota 59, Air Force 53
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon
Sunday's Games
South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Georgia St. 83, Northeastern 64
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon
South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74
Portland 122, Willamette 78
San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76
Friday's Games
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona Christian at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 76, Mary Hardin-Baylor 63
Friday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.