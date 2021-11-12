All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000101.000
Colorado00.000101.000
Oregon00.000101.000
Oregon St.00.000101.000
Southern Cal00.000101.000
Stanford00.000101.000
UCLA00.000101.000
Utah00.000101.000
Washington St.00.000101.000
Arizona St.00.00011.500
Washington00.00011.500
California00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65

Washington 73, N. Arizona 62

Friday's Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.

California at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American U.00.000101.000
Army00.000101.000
Colgate00.000101.000
Holy Cross00.000101.000
Navy00.000101.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00011.500
Boston U.00.00001.000
Bucknell00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00001.000
Lehigh00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Loyola (Md.) 75, SC State 65

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000101.000
Arkansas00.000101.000
Auburn00.000101.000
Florida00.000101.000
Georgia00.000101.000
LSU00.000101.000
Mississippi00.000101.000
Mississippi St.00.000101.000
Missouri00.000101.000
South Carolina00.000101.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Texas A&M00.000101.000
Vanderbilt00.000101.000
Kentucky00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Tennessee, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000201.000
The Citadel00.000201.000
Chattanooga00.000101.000
Furman00.000101.000
UNC-Greensboro00.000101.000
VMI00.000101.000
W. Carolina00.000101.000
Wofford00.000101.000
ETSU00.00000.000
Mercer00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Samford 86, Spring Hill 69

Friday's Games

The Citadel 108, Morris College 67

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Tennessee, Noon

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls00.000101.000
Texas A&M-CC00.000101.000
Houston Baptist00.00001.000
Incarnate Word00.00001.000
McNeese St.00.00002.000
New Orleans00.00001.000
Northwestern St.00.00002.000
SE Louisiana00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

TCU 77, McNeese St. 61

Friday's Games

Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carver at Nicholls, 1 p.m.

Spring Hill at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Barclay College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Paul Quinn College at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.000101.000
Alabama St.00.00002.000
Alcorn St.00.00002.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00001.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00001.000
Florida A&M00.00001.000
Grambling St.00.00001.000
Jackson St.00.00001.000
MVSU00.00001.000
Prairie View00.00002.000
Southern U.00.00001.000
Texas Southern00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76

Friday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.000101.000
N. Dakota St.00.000101.000
Nebraska-Omaha00.000101.000
S. Dakota St.00.000101.000
South Dakota00.000101.000
W. Illinois00.000101.000
North Dakota00.00001.000
Oral Roberts00.00001.000
UMKC00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

South Dakota 59, Air Force 53

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon

Sunday's Games

South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia St.00.000201.000
Arkansas St.00.000101.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
Georgia Southern00.000101.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.000
South Alabama00.000101.000
Texas State00.000101.000
Troy00.000101.000
UALR00.000101.000
Appalachian St.00.00001.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00001.000
Texas-Arlington00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Georgia St. 83, Northeastern 64

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon

South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000201.000
BYU00.000101.000
Gonzaga00.000101.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000101.000
San Diego00.000101.000
Santa Clara00.000101.000
Pacific00.00011.500
Portland00.00011.500
Loyola Marymount00.00001.000
Pepperdine00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74

Portland 122, Willamette 78

San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76

Friday's Games

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona Christian at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
California Baptist00.000101.000
Chicago St.00.000101.000
Grand Canyon00.000101.000
Lamar00.000101.000
New Mexico St.00.000101.000
Rio Grande00.000101.000
Sam Houston St.00.000101.000
Seattle00.000101.000
Abilene Christian00.00001.000
Dixie St.00.00001.000
Tarleton St.00.00001.000
Utah Valley00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 76, Mary Hardin-Baylor 63

Friday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

