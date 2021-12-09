All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Wednesday's Games
Delaware 68, Lafayette 58
Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62
Ohio St. 85, Towson 74
Thursday's Games
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Wednesday's Games
FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63
Marshall 100, Bluefield 57
Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Wednesday's Games
N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62
Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69
Saint Joseph's 78, Penn 71
Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60
Friday's Games
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Marist 64, Binghamton 51
Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69
E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58
Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59
N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62
St. Francis Brooklyn 71, St. Peter's 60
Thursday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Wednesday's Games
Xavier 96, Ball St. 50
E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Wednesday's Games
George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 102, Clarks Summit 58
Thursday's Games
Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
St. Mary's College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73
Missouri St. 81, UALR 55
Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Wednesday's Games
BYU 82, Utah St. 71
Montana 66, Air Force 48
Arizona 94, Wyoming 65
UNLV 76, Seattle 56
San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56
San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63
Thursday's Games
Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Wednesday's Games
American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73
Penn St. 74, Wagner 54
St. Francis Brooklyn 71, St. Peter's 60
Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59
Thursday's Games
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT
SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59
Friday's Games
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.