AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000122.857
Bryant00.00094.692
UMBC00.00094.692
Maine00.00066.500
Vermont00.00068.429
New Hampshire00.00057.417
Albany (NY)00.00059.357
Binghamton00.00048.333
NJIT00.000210.167

Thursday's Games

Bryant 69, Towson 59

South Florida 92, NJIT 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000121.923
Memphis00.000103.769
UCF00.00093.750
Cincinnati00.00094.692
East Carolina00.00094.692
Tulane00.00074.636
Wichita St.00.00075.583
South Florida00.00076.538
Temple00.00067.462
SMU00.00047.364
Tulsa00.00047.364

Thursday's Games

SMU 85, Iona 81

South Florida 92, NJIT 73

Wichita St. 65, Texas Southern 56

Friday's Games

SMU vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000121.923
Duquesne00.000103.769
UMass00.00093.750
VCU00.00094.692
Dayton00.00085.615
Saint Louis00.00085.615
Davidson00.00075.583
George Mason00.00075.583
George Washington00.00065.545
Loyola Chicago00.00066.500
Richmond00.00066.500
Saint Joseph's00.00066.500
St. Bonaventure00.00067.462
La Salle00.00057.417
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Thursday's Games

Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT

Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66

Washington St. 66, George Washington 64

Stanford 75, Loyola Chicago 62

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

George Washington vs. Pepperdine at Honolulu, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000121.923
Clemson201.000103.769
Pittsburgh201.00094.692
Florida St.21.667410.286
Virginia Tech11.500112.846
Virginia11.50082.800
Duke11.500103.769
North Carolina11.50094.692
Wake Forest11.50094.692
Syracuse11.50085.615
Boston College11.50076.538
NC State12.333113.786
Georgia Tech02.00075.583
Notre Dame02.00075.583
Louisville03.000211.154

Thursday's Games

NC State 76, Louisville 64

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000103.769
Queens (NC)00.000103.769
Jacksonville00.00073.700
Liberty00.00094.692
Kennesaw St.00.00084.667
Lipscomb00.00085.615
North Alabama00.00085.615
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Jacksonville St.00.00066.500
Austin Peay00.00067.462
Stetson00.00056.455
Cent. Arkansas00.00057.417
North Florida00.00057.417
Bellarmine00.00058.385

Thursday's Games

North Florida 87, Bethune-Cookman 85

E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64

Queens (NC) 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000111.917
Kansas St.00.000111.917
TCU00.000101.909
Texas00.000101.909
West Virginia00.000102.833
Baylor00.00092.818
Iowa St.00.00092.818
Texas Tech00.00092.818
Oklahoma00.00093.750
Oklahoma St.00.00084.667

Thursday's Games

West Virginia 75, Stony Brook 64

Kansas 68, Harvard 54

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn201.0001301.000
Providence201.000103.769
Xavier201.000103.769
Villanova101.00075.583
St. John's11.500112.846
Marquette11.50094.692
Creighton11.50076.538
Butler02.00085.615
Seton Hall02.00076.538
DePaul01.00066.500
Georgetown02.00058.385

Thursday's Games

Creighton 78, Butler 56

Sunday's Games

DePaul at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00076.538
Montana00.00066.500
Sacramento St.00.00066.500
E. Washington00.00067.462
Idaho00.00067.462
Portland St.00.00067.462
N. Colorado00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00058.385
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.000310.231

Thursday's Games

BYU 63, Weber St. 57

Portland St. 74, Cal Baptist 72

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00084.667
Longwood00.00085.615
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Radford00.00067.462
SC-Upstate00.00056.455
Campbell00.00057.417
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Winthrop00.00058.385
Charleston Southern00.00047.364
Presbyterian00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Charleston Southern 126, Kentucky Christian 67

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001201.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00092.818
Ohio St.101.00083.727
Michigan101.00074.636
Indiana11.50093.750
Maryland11.50093.750
Penn St.11.50093.750
Michigan St.11.50084.667
Rutgers11.50074.636
Illinois02.00084.667
Iowa01.00084.667
Nebraska02.00076.538
Minnesota02.00066.500

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 58, Chicago St. 55

Penn St. 77, Quinnipiac 68

Maryland 75, St. Peter's 45

Missouri 93, Illinois 71

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00092.818
Hawaii00.00073.700
UC Davis00.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00075.583
UC Riverside00.00075.583
Cal Poly00.00066.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00066.500
Long Beach St.00.00066.500
UC San Diego00.00057.417
CS Bakersfield00.00047.364
CS Northridge00.00038.273

Thursday's Games

CS Northridge 83, San Diego 78

UC Riverside 76, Portland 65

Cal Poly 72, San Diego Christian 59

Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70

Saturday's Games

Washington St. vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.

