All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Thursday's Games
Bryant 69, Towson 59
South Florida 92, NJIT 73
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Thursday's Games
SMU 85, Iona 81
South Florida 92, NJIT 73
Wichita St. 65, Texas Southern 56
Friday's Games
SMU vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday's Games
Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT
Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66
Washington St. 66, George Washington 64
Stanford 75, Loyola Chicago 62
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
George Washington vs. Pepperdine at Honolulu, 10 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Clemson
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|10
|.286
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Duke
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|NC State
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday's Games
NC State 76, Louisville 64
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Thursday's Games
North Florida 87, Bethune-Cookman 85
E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64
Queens (NC) 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
Thursday's Games
West Virginia 75, Stony Brook 64
Kansas 68, Harvard 54
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Xavier
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. John's
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Creighton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Thursday's Games
Creighton 78, Butler 56
Sunday's Games
DePaul at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday's Games
BYU 63, Weber St. 57
Portland St. 74, Cal Baptist 72
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern 126, Kentucky Christian 67
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 58, Chicago St. 55
Penn St. 77, Quinnipiac 68
Maryland 75, St. Peter's 45
Missouri 93, Illinois 71
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Thursday's Games
CS Northridge 83, San Diego 78
UC Riverside 76, Portland 65
Cal Poly 72, San Diego Christian 59
Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70
Saturday's Games
Washington St. vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.
