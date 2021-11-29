All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00062.750
Coll. of Charleston00.00042.667
Delaware00.00043.571
Towson00.00043.571
Drexel00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Hofstra00.00034.429
Northeastern00.00034.429
Elon00.00025.286
William & Mary00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

James Madison 69, FAU 65

Tuesday's Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00061.857
Middle Tennessee00.00061.857
UAB00.00052.714
Louisiana Tech00.00042.667
Marshall00.00042.667
UTEP00.00042.667
Charlotte00.00032.600
Rice00.00043.571
Southern Miss.00.00043.571
UTSA00.00043.571
North Texas00.00033.500
W. Kentucky00.00033.500
FAU00.00034.429
Old Dominion00.00034.429

Sunday's Games

North Texas 57, Drake 54

FIU 84, North Florida 69

James Madison 69, FAU 65

Monday's Games

St. Mary's (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland00.00052.714
Cleveland St.00.00042.667
Fort Wayne00.00033.500
N. Kentucky00.00023.400
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Ill.-Chicago00.00024.333
Green Bay00.00015.167
IUPUI00.00015.167
Milwaukee00.00015.167
Wright St.00.00015.167
Detroit00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00051.833
Dartmouth00.00031.750
Harvard00.00052.714
Princeton00.00052.714
Brown00.00054.556
Yale00.00044.500
Penn00.00036.333
Columbia00.00024.333

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook 85, Yale 81

Arkansas 76, Penn 60

Dartmouth 63, Bryant 61, OT

Princeton 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 79

Brown 72, Quinnipiac 61

Monday's Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Monmouth (NJ)00.00051.833
Manhattan00.00041.800
Iona00.00062.750
Fairfield00.00033.500
Quinnipiac00.00033.500
Marist00.00023.400
Niagara00.00023.400
Rider00.00035.375
Canisius00.00024.333
St. Peter's00.00013.250
Siena00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

Kansas 96, Iona 83

Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT

Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70

South Carolina 65, Rider 58

Brown 72, Quinnipiac 61

Monday's Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.00051.833
Ohio00.00051.833
Toledo00.00051.833
Buffalo00.00032.600
Kent St.00.00032.600
Akron00.00033.500
Ball St.00.00033.500
Bowling Green00.00034.429
W. Michigan00.00034.429
E. Michigan00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00014.200
N. Illinois00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT

Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57

DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63

Monday's Games

Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00071.875
Howard00.00043.571
Delaware St.00.00024.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00024.333
Morgan St.00.00024.333
NC Central00.00024.333
SC State00.00017.125
Coppin St.00.00019.100

Sunday's Games

The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT

Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.00052.714
Missouri St.00.00042.667
Drake00.00033.500
S. Illinois00.00033.500
Illinois St.00.00034.429
Indiana St.00.00034.429
Valparaiso00.00034.429
N. Iowa00.00023.400
Evansville00.00036.333
Bradley00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

North Texas 57, Drake 54

Evansville 70, E. Illinois 54

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000701.000
Wyoming00.000501.000
Air Force00.00061.857
Fresno St.00.00051.833
Utah St.00.00051.833
San Diego St.00.00042.667
New Mexico00.00043.571
UNLV00.00043.571
Boise St.00.00033.500
Nevada00.00034.429
San Jose St.00.00023.400

Sunday's Games

California 65, Fresno St. 57

Monday's Games

Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00044.500
Bryant00.00034.429
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00023.400
Sacred Heart00.00024.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00025.286
LIU00.00014.200
CCSU00.00016.143
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00005.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00006.000

Sunday's Games

Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60

Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT

Dartmouth 63, Bryant 61, OT

Princeton 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 79

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68

Tuesday's Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00051.833
Belmont00.00053.625
Austin Peay00.00032.600
Morehead St.00.00043.571
SE Missouri00.00034.429
UT Martin00.00034.429
Tennessee Tech00.00024.333
SIU-Edwardsville00.00025.286
Tennessee St.00.00015.167
E. Illinois00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68

Evansville 70, E. Illinois 54

Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80

Dayton 63, Belmont 61

Monday's Games

Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

