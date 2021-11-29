All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
James Madison 69, FAU 65
Tuesday's Games
LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Sunday's Games
North Texas 57, Drake 54
FIU 84, North Florida 69
James Madison 69, FAU 65
Monday's Games
St. Mary's (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.
Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook 85, Yale 81
Arkansas 76, Penn 60
Dartmouth 63, Bryant 61, OT
Princeton 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 79
Brown 72, Quinnipiac 61
Monday's Games
Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
Kansas 96, Iona 83
Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT
Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70
South Carolina 65, Rider 58
Brown 72, Quinnipiac 61
Monday's Games
Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Siena at Army, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT
Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57
DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63
Monday's Games
Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Sunday's Games
The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT
Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
North Texas 57, Drake 54
Evansville 70, E. Illinois 54
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Sunday's Games
California 65, Fresno St. 57
Monday's Games
Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Sunday's Games
Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60
Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT
Dartmouth 63, Bryant 61, OT
Princeton 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 79
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68
Tuesday's Games
LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Howard at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68
Evansville 70, E. Illinois 54
Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80
Dayton 63, Belmont 61
Monday's Games
Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.