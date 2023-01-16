All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|SE Missouri
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|UT Martin
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Morehead St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|S. Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|E. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|UALR
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Arizona St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Oregon
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|Washington St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|15
|.167
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|11
|.389
|Stanford
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
Oregon at California, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Army
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|American
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Lehigh
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Holy Cross
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Navy
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Monday's Games
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Auburn
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Georgia
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Florida
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Vanderbilt
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|5
|.706
|LSU
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|5
|.706
|Mississippi St.
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|5
|.706
|Mississippi
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Chattanooga
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Wofford
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|W. Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|ETSU
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Mercer
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|VMI
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
Wednesday's Games
Furman at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|SE Louisiana
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Houston Christian
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|Incarnate Word
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|9
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|10
|.375
|Jackson St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|13
|.235
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Prairie View
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|MVSU
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
|Texas Southern
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Monday's Games
Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|11
|.421
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|UMKC
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|W. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Omaha
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Denver
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|North Dakota
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Southern Miss.
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Troy
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Appalachian St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|5
|.750
|Pacific
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
|San Francisco
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|9
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Grand Canyon
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Cal Baptist
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Utah Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|New Mexico St.
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Wednesday's Games
Abilene Christian at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
