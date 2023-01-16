All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville51.833145.737
SE Missouri42.667910.474
Tennessee Tech42.667811.421
UT Martin33.500118.579
Morehead St.33.500109.526
S. Indiana33.500109.526
E. Illinois33.500712.368
Tennessee St.24.333109.526
Lindenwood (Mo.)24.333712.368
UALR15.167514.263

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA701.000162.889
Arizona St.61.857153.833
Southern Cal52.714135.722
Utah53.625127.632
Arizona43.571153.833
Oregon43.571108.556
Washington St.44.500910.474
Colorado35.375118.579
Washington35.375118.579
California25.286315.167
Oregon St.16.143711.389
Stanford07.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

Oregon at California, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate601.000127.632
Army51.833118.579
American42.667125.706
Lehigh42.66798.529
Holy Cross33.500613.316
Lafayette33.500514.263
Boston U.24.333910.474
Loyola (Md.)24.333712.368
Navy15.167810.444
Bucknell06.000712.368

Monday's Games

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama501.000152.882
Texas A&M401.000125.706
Auburn41.800143.824
Tennessee41.800143.824
Georgia31.750134.765
Florida32.600107.588
Vanderbilt22.50098.529
Missouri23.400134.765
Kentucky23.400116.647
South Carolina13.25089.471
Arkansas14.200125.706
LSU14.200125.706
Mississippi St.14.200125.706
Mississippi05.00089.471

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford601.000127.632
UNC-Greensboro51.833118.579
Furman42.667136.684
Chattanooga33.500118.579
Wofford33.500118.579
W. Carolina33.500109.526
ETSU33.500712.368
The Citadel24.333711.389
Mercer15.167811.421
VMI06.000514.263

Wednesday's Games

Furman at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC41.800117.611
SE Louisiana41.800108.556
Nicholls32.60089.471
New Orleans32.600610.375
Texas A&M Commerce32.600712.368
Houston Christian32.600612.333
Northwestern St.23.400108.556
McNeese St.23.400513.278
Lamar14.200513.278
Incarnate Word05.000612.333

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.501.00099.500
Alcorn St.31.750610.375
Jackson St.31.750413.235
Grambling St.32.600107.588
Ark.-Pine Bluff32.600711.389
Prairie View32.600711.389
Alabama A&M22.500611.353
Bethune-Cookman22.500611.353
Alabama St.22.500413.235
MVSU14.200217.105
Texas Southern05.000414.222
Florida A&M04.000213.133

Monday's Games

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts601.000154.789
N. Dakota St.52.714811.421
S. Dakota St.42.66799.500
St. Thomas (MN)44.500138.619
South Dakota33.500810.444
UMKC33.500712.368
W. Illinois34.429108.556
Omaha34.429712.368
Denver25.286119.550
North Dakota06.000613.316

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall42.667154.789
Southern Miss.42.667154.789
Louisiana-Lafayette42.667144.778
Troy42.667127.632
Georgia Southern42.667118.579
Louisiana-Monroe42.667811.421
James Madison33.500127.632
Appalachian St.33.500109.526
Texas St.33.500109.526
Old Dominion24.333108.556
Georgia St.24.33399.500
Coastal Carolina24.33389.471
South Alabama24.333810.444
Arkansas St.15.167910.474

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga501.000163.842
Saint Mary's (Cal.)501.000164.800
BYU42.667147.667
Santa Clara32.600155.750
Pacific32.6001010.500
Loyola Marymount33.500137.650
San Diego24.333911.450
Portland14.200911.450
San Francisco15.167129.571
Pepperdine05.000712.368

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle501.000144.778
Utah Valley St.51.833145.737
S. Utah51.833136.684
Stephen F. Austin51.833136.684
Grand Canyon32.600126.667
Tarleton St.32.600108.556
Sam Houston St.33.500135.722
Cal Baptist33.500118.579
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.200108.556
Abilene Christian14.20099.500
Utah Tech14.20099.500
Texas-Arlington15.167613.316
New Mexico St.06.000711.389

Wednesday's Games

Abilene Christian at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

