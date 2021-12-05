All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Boston U. 68, Binghamton 63
Columbia 77, Maine 66
New Hampshire 67, CCSU 45
Wagner 78, Stony Brook 49
Mass.-Lowell 61, Merrimack 57
Sunday's Games
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Saturday's Games
Mississippi 67, Memphis 63
Tulane 85, Alcorn St. 64
East Carolina 62, Gardner-Webb 52
Temple 81, Penn 72
SMU 84, Vanderbilt 72
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
UMass 87, Harvard 77
Villanova 81, Saint Joseph's 52
Charlotte 86, George Washington 79
Dayton 79, N. Illinois 41
La Salle 84, Holy Cross 65
Providence 66, Rhode Island 52
Davidson 70, William & Mary 46
St. Bonaventure 68, Buffalo 65
VCU 65, Campbell 61
UAB 77, Saint Louis 72
Old Dominion 60, George Mason 50
Marshall 72, Duquesne 71
Sunday's Games
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Miami 80, Clemson 75
Louisville 73, NC State 68
Wake Forest 80, Virginia Tech 61
Syracuse 63, Florida St. 60
Sunday's Games
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Arkansas St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 82
FIU 72, Stetson 65
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Dartmouth 68, OT
W. Kentucky 85, E. Kentucky 80
South Alabama 74, Jacksonville St. 64
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Saturday's Games
West Virginia 67, Radford 51
Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Iowa St. 64, Creighton 58
Sunday's Games
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall 113, Nyack College 67
Villanova 81, Saint Joseph's 52
Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76
Providence 66, Rhode Island 52
Loyola Chicago 68, DePaul 64
UConn 88, Grambling St. 59
Iowa St. 64, Creighton 58
Sunday's Games
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 92, Nebraska-Omaha 81
Montana St. 68, Sacramento St. 66
S. Utah 81, Idaho 75
N. Arizona 73, Idaho St. 70
N. Colorado 78, Montana 75
Weber St. 80, Portland St. 69
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 74, Winthrop 64
UNC-Asheville 82, NC Central 66
East Carolina 62, Gardner-Webb 52
Longwood 78, Delaware St. 58
VCU 65, Campbell 61
West Virginia 67, Radford 51
Hampton 58, Norfolk St. 57
W. Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 73
High Point 83, Elon 77
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.
Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Saturday's Games
Indiana 68, Nebraska 55
Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76
Michigan 72, San Diego St. 58
Michigan St. 81, Toledo 68
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Maryland, Noon
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
UC Davis 81, UC Merced 40
Fresno St. 61, CS Northridge 43
Loyola Marymount 77, Long Beach St. 74
Cal St.-Fullerton 66, Pacific 57
Sunday's Games
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.