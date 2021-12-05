All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UMBC00.00052.714
Mass.-Lowell00.00063.667
Vermont00.00063.667
New Hampshire00.00042.667
NJIT00.00043.571
Stony Brook00.00034.429
Binghamton00.00025.286
Maine00.00025.286
Albany (NY)00.00016.143
Hartford00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Boston U. 68, Binghamton 63

Columbia 77, Maine 66

New Hampshire 67, CCSU 45

Wagner 78, Stony Brook 49

Mass.-Lowell 61, Merrimack 57

Sunday's Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00071.875
Wichita St.00.00061.857
East Carolina00.00072.778
Cincinnati00.00062.750
SMU00.00073.700
UCF00.00042.667
Memphis00.00053.625
Temple00.00053.625
Tulsa00.00044.500
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00035.375

Saturday's Games

Mississippi 67, Memphis 63

Tulane 85, Alcorn St. 64

East Carolina 62, Gardner-Webb 52

Temple 81, Penn 72

SMU 84, Vanderbilt 72

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00071.875
Saint Louis00.00072.778
Davidson00.00062.750
Dayton00.00063.667
Fordham00.00063.667
Rhode Island00.00063.667
UMass00.00063.667
Richmond00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00044.500
VCU00.00044.500
George Mason00.00045.444
La Salle00.00034.429
Duquesne00.00036.333
George Washington00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

UMass 87, Harvard 77

Villanova 81, Saint Joseph's 52

Charlotte 86, George Washington 79

Dayton 79, N. Illinois 41

La Salle 84, Holy Cross 65

Providence 66, Rhode Island 52

Davidson 70, William & Mary 46

St. Bonaventure 68, Buffalo 65

VCU 65, Campbell 61

UAB 77, Saint Louis 72

Old Dominion 60, George Mason 50

Marshall 72, Duquesne 71

Sunday's Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00081.889
Louisville101.00062.750
Boston College101.00063.667
Miami101.00063.667
Virginia101.00063.667
Syracuse101.00053.625
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00062.750
Georgia Tech00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00052.714
Virginia Tech01.00063.667
Florida St.01.00053.625
Clemson01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00034.429
Pittsburgh01.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Miami 80, Clemson 75

Louisville 73, NC State 68

Wake Forest 80, Virginia Tech 61

Syracuse 63, Florida St. 60

Sunday's Games

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00073.700
Jacksonville00.00042.667
Lipscomb00.00053.625
Liberty00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00054.556
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
Kennesaw St.00.00035.375
Stetson00.00025.286
Bellarmine00.00026.250
North Florida00.00027.222
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Arkansas St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 82

FIU 72, Stetson 65

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Dartmouth 68, OT

W. Kentucky 85, E. Kentucky 80

South Alabama 74, Jacksonville St. 64

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000801.000
Iowa St.00.000801.000
Oklahoma00.00071.875
West Virginia00.00071.875
Kansas00.00061.857
TCU00.00061.857
Texas00.00061.857
Texas Tech00.00061.857
Oklahoma St.00.00062.750
Kansas St.00.00042.667

Saturday's Games

West Virginia 67, Radford 51

Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Iowa St. 64, Creighton 58

Sunday's Games

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.00081.889
UConn00.00081.889
Seton Hall00.00071.875
DePaul00.00061.857
Xavier00.00061.857
Creighton00.00072.778
Marquette00.00072.778
Villanova00.00062.750
St. John's00.00052.714
Butler00.00053.625
Georgetown00.00033.500

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall 113, Nyack College 67

Villanova 81, Saint Joseph's 52

Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76

Providence 66, Rhode Island 52

Loyola Chicago 68, DePaul 64

UConn 88, Grambling St. 59

Iowa St. 64, Creighton 58

Sunday's Games

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.000801.000
S. Utah201.00053.625
N. Colorado201.00055.500
Montana11.50054.556
Montana St.11.50054.556
N. Arizona11.50045.444
Portland St.11.50034.429
E. Washington01.00044.500
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00017.125
Idaho St.02.00017.125

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 92, Nebraska-Omaha 81

Montana St. 68, Sacramento St. 66

S. Utah 81, Idaho 75

N. Arizona 73, Idaho St. 70

N. Colorado 78, Montana 75

Weber St. 80, Portland St. 69

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00062.750
Presbyterian00.00063.667
UNC-Asheville00.00053.625
Longwood00.00054.556
Gardner-Webb00.00044.500
High Point00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00044.500
Radford00.00045.444
Hampton00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00036.333
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
SC-Upstate00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 74, Winthrop 64

UNC-Asheville 82, NC Central 66

East Carolina 62, Gardner-Webb 52

Longwood 78, Delaware St. 58

VCU 65, Campbell 61

West Virginia 67, Radford 51

Hampton 58, Norfolk St. 57

W. Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 73

High Point 83, Elon 77

Sunday's Games

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue101.000801.000
Indiana101.00071.875
Illinois101.00062.750
Minnesota00.000601.000
Iowa01.00071.875
Wisconsin00.00071.875
Michigan St.00.00072.778
Northwestern00.00052.714
Ohio St.00.00052.714
Maryland00.00053.625
Michigan00.00053.625
Penn St.00.00043.571
Nebraska01.00054.556
Rutgers01.00044.500

Saturday's Games

Indiana 68, Nebraska 55

Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76

Michigan 72, San Diego St. 58

Michigan St. 81, Toledo 68

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00051.833
UC San Diego00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00042.667
UC Santa Barbara00.00042.667
UC Davis00.00043.571
UC Riverside00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Hawaii00.00033.500
CS Northridge00.00034.429
Cal Poly00.00025.286
Long Beach St.00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

UC Davis 81, UC Merced 40

Fresno St. 61, CS Northridge 43

Loyola Marymount 77, Long Beach St. 74

Cal St.-Fullerton 66, Pacific 57

Sunday's Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

