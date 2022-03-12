All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Houston 69, Cincinnati 56
Tulane 69, Temple 60
SMU 83, Tulsa 58
Memphis 85, UCF 69
Saturday's Games
Tulane vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 3 p.m.
Memphis vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Davidson 74, Fordham 56
Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56
Dayton 75, UMass 72
Richmond 75, VCU 64
Saturday's Games
Saint Louis vs. Davidson at Washington, 1 p.m.
Richmond vs. Dayton at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Duke 80, Miami 76
Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 59
Saturday's Games
Virginia Tech vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Kansas 75, TCU 62
Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Creighton 85, Providence 58
Villanova 63, UConn 60
Saturday's Games
Creighton vs. Villanova at New York, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Montana St. 69, Weber St. 66
N. Colorado 86, Portland St. 79
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Indiana 65, Illinois 63
Iowa 84, Rutgers 74
Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 63
Purdue 69, Penn St. 61
Saturday's Games
Indiana vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
Long Beach St. 67, UC Santa Barbara 64
Cal St.-Fullerton 58, Hawaii 46
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.