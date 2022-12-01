All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Drexel 64, Lafayette 56
George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT
Georgia 73, Hampton 54
High Point 84, Elon 70
NC A&T 73, UNC-Greensboro 56
UNC-Wilmington 60, Coastal Carolina 58
Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Wednesday's Games
FAU 84, South Alabama 59
E. Michigan 80, FIU 68
St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64
UAB 80, Jacksonville 61
W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74
Rice 70, Prairie View 62
New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Maryville (Tenn.) at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Thursday's Games
Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Wednesday's Games
Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41
Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38
Princeton 92, Cairn 58
Yale 86, Howard 40
Saint Joseph's 85, Penn 80, OT
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.
UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Thursday's Games
Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Niagara at Iona, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rider at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47
E. Michigan 80, FIU 68
Marshall 68, Akron 57
Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44
Toledo 90, Richmond 67
N. Illinois 90, E. Illinois 70
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Alma at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Wednesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60
UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82
Yale 86, Howard 40
St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 73
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SC State at Furman, Noon
Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
St. Andrews at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drake
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Wednesday's Games
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
Bradley 68, N. Iowa 53
S. Illinois 80, Evansville 53
Missouri St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 51
Thursday's Games
Valparaiso at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT
Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71
New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65
Thursday's Games
Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Occidental at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Sacred Heart 66, New Hampshire 61
Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45
St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 73
Friday's Games
Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon
Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
