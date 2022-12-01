All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00071.875
Towson00.00071.875
Hofstra00.00063.667
UNC-Wilmington00.00063.667
Drexel00.00044.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
Delaware00.00033.500
William & Mary00.00035.375
Stony Brook00.00025.286
Northeastern00.00015.167
Hampton00.00016.143
Elon00.00017.125
Monmouth (NJ)00.00008.000

Wednesday's Games

Drexel 64, Lafayette 56

George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

High Point 84, Elon 70

NC A&T 73, UNC-Greensboro 56

UNC-Wilmington 60, Coastal Carolina 58

Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00053.625
W. Kentucky00.00071.875
FAU00.00061.857
UAB00.00061.857
Charlotte00.00062.750
Louisiana Tech00.00052.714
North Texas00.00052.714
Rice01.00052.714
UTEP00.00052.714
UTSA00.00053.625
FIU00.00043.571

Wednesday's Games

FAU 84, South Alabama 59

E. Michigan 80, FIU 68

St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64

UAB 80, Jacksonville 61

W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74

Rice 70, Prairie View 62

New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maryville (Tenn.) at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00052.714
Youngstown St.00.00052.714
Milwaukee00.00053.625
Cleveland St.00.00043.571
Fort Wayne00.00043.571
Detroit00.00034.429
N. Kentucky00.00034.429
Robert Morris00.00025.286
Oakland00.00026.250
IUPUI00.00016.143
Green Bay00.00006.000

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00046.400
Chicago St.00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00071.875
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00062.750
Princeton00.00052.714
Penn00.00055.500
Brown00.00034.429
Dartmouth00.00035.375
Columbia00.00027.222

Wednesday's Games

Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41

Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Princeton 92, Cairn 58

Yale 86, Howard 40

Saint Joseph's 85, Penn 80, OT

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.

UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.00071.875
St. Peter's00.00042.667
Siena00.00043.571
Niagara00.00033.500
Iona00.00022.500
Marist00.00034.429
Mount St. Mary's00.00034.429
Manhattan00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
Rider00.00024.333
Fairfield00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Thursday's Games

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Niagara at Iona, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rider at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00052.714
Toledo00.00052.714
Ball St.00.00043.571
Ohio00.00043.571
Akron00.00034.429
Buffalo00.00034.429
Cent. Michigan00.00034.429
Miami (Ohio)00.00034.429
N. Illinois00.00035.375
Bowling Green00.00025.286
E. Michigan00.00026.250
W. Michigan00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47

E. Michigan 80, FIU 68

Marshall 68, Akron 57

Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44

Toledo 90, Richmond 67

N. Illinois 90, E. Illinois 70

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Alma at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00053.625
NC Central00.00043.571
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00034.429
Howard00.00046.400
Morgan St.00.00035.375
Coppin St.00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00016.143
SC State00.00017.125

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60

UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82

Yale 86, Howard 40

St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 73

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at Furman, Noon

Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

St. Andrews at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.101.00071.875
S. Illinois101.00052.714
Bradley101.00053.625
Missouri St.101.00043.571
Drake01.00061.857
Ill.-Chicago01.00053.625
Belmont00.00043.571
Murray St.00.00033.500
Valparaiso00.00034.429
N. Iowa01.00024.333
Illinois St.00.00025.286
Evansville01.00027.222

Wednesday's Games

Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

Bradley 68, N. Iowa 53

S. Illinois 80, Evansville 53

Missouri St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 51

Thursday's Games

Valparaiso at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.000701.000
UNLV00.000701.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
Nevada00.00071.875
Colorado St.00.00062.750
San Jose St.00.00062.750
Boise St.00.00052.714
San Diego St.00.00052.714
Air Force00.00053.625
Wyoming00.00034.429
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71

New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65

Thursday's Games

Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Occidental at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
Sacred Heart00.00053.625
St. Francis (NY)00.00034.429
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00036.333
Stonehill00.00036.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00026.250
LIU00.00015.167
Merrimack00.00017.125
CCSU00.00008.000

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51

Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Sacred Heart 66, New Hampshire 61

Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45

St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 73

Friday's Games

Towson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon

Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you