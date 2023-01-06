All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell201.000142.875
Vermont201.00088.500
Bryant11.500105.667
UMBC11.500106.625
New Hampshire11.50068.429
Binghamton11.500510.333
Maine01.00068.429
Albany (NY)02.000512.294
NJIT01.000311.214

Thursday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 72, Maine 70

Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 50

UMBC 92, Albany (NY) 83

Vermont 74, Bryant 64

Sunday's Games

Vermont at New Hampshire, Noon

UMBC at Bryant, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Maine, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000151.938
Temple301.00097.563
UCF21.667114.733
Cincinnati21.667115.688
Tulane21.66795.643
Memphis11.500114.733
SMU11.50069.400
East Carolina12.333106.625
South Florida02.00078.467
Wichita St.03.00078.467
Tulsa03.000410.286

Thursday's Games

Houston 87, SMU 53

Cincinnati 70, Wichita St. 61

Saturday's Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton301.000115.688
St. Bonaventure201.00087.533
Duquesne21.667124.750
Davidson21.66796.600
UMass11.500104.714
VCU11.500105.667
George Mason11.50096.600
Saint Louis11.50096.600
Richmond11.50087.533
George Washington11.50078.467
Rhode Island11.50059.357
Fordham02.000123.800
La Salle01.00068.429
Loyola Chicago02.00068.429
Saint Joseph's02.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Davidson at VCU, Noon

Saint Joseph's at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at George Mason, 2 p.m.

UMass at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson401.000123.800
Pittsburgh401.000114.733
Miami41.800132.867
Syracuse31.750105.667
Virginia22.500103.769
Duke22.500114.733
North Carolina22.500105.667
Wake Forest22.500105.667
Boston College22.50087.533
Florida St.22.500411.267
NC State23.400124.750
Virginia Tech13.250114.733
Georgia Tech13.25086.571
Notre Dame04.00087.533
Louisville04.000213.133

Saturday's Games

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Duke at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia, 5 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty301.000124.750
Stetson301.00086.571
Florida Gulf Coast21.667124.750
Queens (NC)21.667124.750
Kennesaw St.21.667106.625
E. Kentucky21.66797.563
North Florida21.66778.467
Jacksonville12.33386.571
Lipscomb12.33397.563
North Alabama12.33397.563
Austin Peay12.33379.438
Bellarmine12.333610.375
Jacksonville St.03.00079.438
Cent. Arkansas03.000511.313

Thursday's Games

Queens (NC) 75, Bellarmine 74

Liberty 75, Jacksonville St. 41

North Florida 89, Kennesaw St. 86

Stetson 73, Jacksonville 61

Austin Peay 61, Florida Gulf Coast 59

E. Kentucky 77, Cent. Arkansas 75

Lipscomb 86, North Alabama 62

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Queens (NC), 8 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 8:15 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas201.000131.929
Kansas St.201.000131.929
TCU201.000131.929
Iowa St.201.000112.846
Texas11.500122.857
Oklahoma St.11.50095.643
Baylor02.000104.714
Texas Tech02.000104.714
West Virginia02.000104.714
Oklahoma02.00095.643

Saturday's Games

Texas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence501.000133.813
Xavier401.000123.800
Marquette41.800124.750
Creighton31.75096.600
UConn32.600142.875
Villanova22.50087.533
Butler23.400106.625
St. John's14.200115.688
Seton Hall14.20088.500
DePaul14.20079.438
Georgetown05.000511.313

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Providence, Noon

Creighton at UConn, Noon

Georgetown at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington301.00097.563
Sacramento St.201.00096.600
Weber St.201.00078.467
Idaho St.201.000510.333
Montana St.21.66797.563
Montana12.33378.467
N. Arizona12.333511.313
Portland St.02.00069.400
Idaho03.000610.375
N. Colorado03.000510.333

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona 75, Montana 74, OT

Montana St. 77, N. Colorado 56

E. Washington 92, Portland St. 80

Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood301.000115.688
UNC-Asheville21.667106.625
SC-Upstate21.66777.500
Gardner-Webb21.66778.467
Winthrop21.66779.438
Radford12.33379.438
Campbell12.33369.400
Charleston Southern12.33359.357
Presbyterian12.333511.313
High Point03.00087.533

Saturday's Games

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

High Point at SC-Upstate, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin301.000112.846
Michigan301.00095.643
Purdue31.750141.933
Rutgers31.750114.733
Northwestern21.667113.786
Michigan St.21.667104.714
Ohio St.21.667104.714
Penn St.22.500114.733
Indiana12.333104.714
Maryland13.250105.667
Iowa13.25096.600
Nebraska13.25087.533
Illinois03.00095.643
Minnesota03.00067.462

Thursday's Games

Rutgers 64, Maryland 50

Purdue 71, Ohio St. 69

Iowa 91, Indiana 89

Saturday's Games

Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon

Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Indiana, Noon

Iowa at Rutgers, Noon

Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii301.000123.800
UC Santa Barbara201.000112.846
UC Irvine201.00095.643
UC Riverside21.66796.600
Cal St.-Fullerton21.66787.533
Cal Poly12.33378.467
Long Beach St.12.33378.467
UC San Diego12.33369.400
CS Bakersfield12.33359.357
UC Davis02.00077.500
CS Northridge03.000311.214

Thursday's Games

UC Irvine 88, UC Davis 83

CS Bakersfield 61, Cal Poly 51

Long Beach St. 84, CS Northridge 74

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UC Riverside 62

Hawaii 62, UC San Diego 49

Saturday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

