All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 72, Maine 70
Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 50
UMBC 92, Albany (NY) 83
Vermont 74, Bryant 64
Sunday's Games
Vermont at New Hampshire, Noon
UMBC at Bryant, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Maine, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Temple
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|UCF
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Tulane
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|SMU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
Houston 87, SMU 53
Cincinnati 70, Wichita St. 61
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Davidson
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|VCU
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Richmond
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|George Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Davidson at VCU, Noon
Saint Joseph's at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at George Mason, 2 p.m.
UMass at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at La Salle, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Duke
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Boston College
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Louisville
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Saturday's Games
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Duke at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 5 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Stetson
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Queens (NC)
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|North Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Lipscomb
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Bellarmine
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Thursday's Games
Queens (NC) 75, Bellarmine 74
Liberty 75, Jacksonville St. 41
North Florida 89, Kennesaw St. 86
Stetson 73, Jacksonville 61
Austin Peay 61, Florida Gulf Coast 59
E. Kentucky 77, Cent. Arkansas 75
Lipscomb 86, North Alabama 62
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 5:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Queens (NC), 8 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 8:15 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|TCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Baylor
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
Saturday's Games
Texas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Xavier
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|UConn
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|St. John's
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Seton Hall
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Providence, Noon
Creighton at UConn, Noon
Georgetown at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona 75, Montana 74, OT
Montana St. 77, N. Colorado 56
E. Washington 92, Portland St. 80
Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Winthrop
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Presbyterian
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
Saturday's Games
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
High Point at SC-Upstate, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Longwood, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Michigan
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Purdue
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Maryland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
Rutgers 64, Maryland 50
Purdue 71, Ohio St. 69
Iowa 91, Indiana 89
Saturday's Games
Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Indiana, Noon
Iowa at Rutgers, Noon
Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Long Beach St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|UC San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
UC Irvine 88, UC Davis 83
CS Bakersfield 61, Cal Poly 51
Long Beach St. 84, CS Northridge 74
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UC Riverside 62
Hawaii 62, UC San Diego 49
Saturday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.