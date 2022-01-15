All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington201.00085.615
William & Mary201.000312.200
Delaware21.667115.688
Towson21.667115.688
James Madison11.500103.769
Coll. of Charleston11.50095.643
Drexel11.50066.500
Hofstra12.33397.563
Elon12.333412.250
Northeastern04.00069.400

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech501.000143.824
Old Dominion201.00078.467
Charlotte101.00085.615
UAB41.800144.778
North Texas31.750104.714
W. Kentucky21.667106.625
Rice22.50096.600
FAU11.50087.533
Middle Tennessee12.333106.625
Southern Miss.12.333510.333
UTEP13.25088.500
FIU03.000106.625
Marshall03.00079.438
UTSA04.000710.412

Saturday's Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland601.000124.750
Cleveland St.61.857104.714
Wright St.61.85797.563
Detroit31.75058.385
Fort Wayne43.57187.533
Youngstown St.34.42998.529
Ill.-Chicago23.40068.429
N. Kentucky23.40068.429
Milwaukee35.375512.294
Green Bay24.333312.200
Robert Morris07.000214.125
IUPUI05.000113.071

Saturday's Games

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton201.000123.800
Penn21.667511.313
Dartmouth11.50049.308
Columbia11.500410.286
Cornell12.33395.643
Brown12.33399.500
Harvard01.00085.615
Yale00.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona501.000133.813
Siena31.75066.500
Monmouth (NJ)21.667104.714
St. Peter's21.66746.400
Quinnipiac33.50086.571
Fairfield23.40088.500
Niagara23.40077.500
Marist24.33378.467
Manhattan12.33384.667
Rider13.25059.357
Canisius13.250510.333

Friday's Games

Iona 88, Manhattan 76

Siena 67, Marist 60

Quinnipiac 77, Rider 70, OT

St. Peter's 67, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio401.000132.867
Toledo41.800124.750
E. Michigan21.66777.500
Buffalo32.60096.600
Kent St.33.50088.500
Akron22.50095.643
N. Illinois11.50048.333
Ball St.23.40079.438
Miami (Ohio)12.33377.500
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green13.25087.533
W. Michigan04.000411.267

Friday's Games

Buffalo 74, Ball St. 68

Kent St. 67, Akron 55

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.101.000104.714
Morgan St.101.00067.462
Coppin St.101.000214.125
Howard00.00066.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago301.000122.857
N. Iowa41.80087.533
Drake31.750125.706
S. Illinois21.66796.600
Missouri St.32.600126.667
Bradley23.40089.471
Indiana St.12.33387.533
Illinois St.12.33388.500
Valparaiso14.20089.471
Evansville04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Boise St.201.000114.733
Colorado St.21.667121.923
Fresno St.11.500114.733
Air Force11.50085.615
UNLV11.50096.600
Nevada11.50076.538
Utah St.12.333106.625
Wyoming00.000112.846
San Jose St.01.00076.538
New Mexico03.00079.438

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner401.000102.833
Merrimack401.00098.529
Bryant31.75078.467
LIU22.50059.357
CCSU22.500512.294
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
Mount St. Mary's13.250511.313
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (NY)13.250411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.301.000132.867
Belmont301.000133.813
Morehead St.301.000115.688
UT Martin22.500610.375
SIU-Edwardsville11.50078.467
Tennessee St.12.33369.400
SE Missouri13.250611.353
Austin Peay03.00049.308
Tennessee Tech01.000311.214
E. Illinois02.000213.133

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you