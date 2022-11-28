All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Sunday's Games
Radford 69, Elon 53
Temple 73, Drexel 61
Hofstra 72, Quinnipiac 70
Penn 86, Delaware 73
Towson 70, Mercer 60
Lehigh 80, Monmouth (NJ) 76
UNC-Wilmington 55, North Texas 51
Tuesday's Games
St. Joseph's (LI) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Sunday's Games
Middle Tennessee 72, Montana St. 71
FIU 90, E. Washington 79
UNC-Wilmington 55, North Texas 51
Dartmouth 78, UTSA 77, OT
Monday's Games
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. 76, Oakland 64
Fort Wayne 106, Bluffton 41
N. Kentucky 85, Tennessee Tech 77, 2OT
South Alabama 84, Robert Morris 70
Milwaukee 67, Boston U. 46
Monday's Games
SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Colgate 92, Hartford 58
Wednesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Fordham 68, Harvard 60
Brown 70, Maine 63
Colorado 65, Yale 62
Penn 86, Delaware 73
Dartmouth 78, UTSA 77, OT
Monday's Games
Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Cairn at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Santa Clara 86, Iona 76
St. Peter's 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Buffalo 86, Canisius 66
Hofstra 72, Quinnipiac 70
Siena 60, Seton Hall 55
Fairfield 63, Evansville 56
Monday's Games
Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
UC San Diego 66, E. Michigan 63
Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58
Buffalo 86, Canisius 66
San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Purdue-Northwest at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.
Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Clermont at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Va.-Lynchburg at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. 76, Oakland 64
Valparaiso 81, James Madison 79, OT
Belmont 68, Georgia St. 66
Indiana St. 105, Trinity (Ill.) 68
Fairfield 63, Evansville 56
Wednesday's Games
Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65
Air Force 59, Montana 56
New Mexico 98, N. Colorado 74
Monday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Sunday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 73, Stonehill 59
Wagner 62, NJIT 57
St. Peter's 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Monday's Games
W. New England at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Eastern Nazarene at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.
