All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.00071.875
Coll. of Charleston00.00061.857
Hofstra00.00062.750
UNC-Wilmington00.00053.625
Delaware00.00033.500
Drexel00.00034.429
NC A&T00.00034.429
William & Mary00.00034.429
Hampton00.00015.167
Northeastern00.00015.167
Stony Brook00.00015.167
Elon00.00016.143
Monmouth (NJ)00.00007.000

Sunday's Games

Radford 69, Elon 53

Temple 73, Drexel 61

Hofstra 72, Quinnipiac 70

Penn 86, Delaware 73

Towson 70, Mercer 60

Lehigh 80, Monmouth (NJ) 76

UNC-Wilmington 55, North Texas 51

Tuesday's Games

St. Joseph's (LI) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00052.714
W. Kentucky00.00061.857
FAU00.00051.833
UAB00.00051.833
UTEP00.00051.833
Charlotte00.00052.714
Louisiana Tech00.00052.714
North Texas00.00052.714
FIU00.00042.667
Rice01.00042.667
UTSA00.00043.571

Sunday's Games

Middle Tennessee 72, Montana St. 71

FIU 90, E. Washington 79

UNC-Wilmington 55, North Texas 51

Dartmouth 78, UTSA 77, OT

Monday's Games

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00052.714
Youngstown St.00.00052.714
Cleveland St.00.00043.571
Fort Wayne00.00043.571
Milwaukee00.00043.571
Detroit00.00034.429
N. Kentucky00.00034.429
Robert Morris00.00025.286
Oakland00.00026.250
IUPUI00.00016.143
Green Bay00.00006.000

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. 76, Oakland 64

Fort Wayne 106, Bluffton 41

N. Kentucky 85, Tennessee Tech 77, 2OT

South Alabama 84, Robert Morris 70

Milwaukee 67, Boston U. 46

Monday's Games

SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00036.333
Chicago St.00.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Colgate 92, Hartford 58

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00061.857
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00052.714
Princeton00.00042.667
Penn00.00054.556
Brown00.00024.333
Dartmouth00.00024.333
Columbia00.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Fordham 68, Harvard 60

Brown 70, Maine 63

Colorado 65, Yale 62

Penn 86, Delaware 73

Dartmouth 78, UTSA 77, OT

Monday's Games

Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Cairn at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.00071.875
St. Peter's00.00042.667
Siena00.00043.571
Niagara00.00033.500
Iona00.00022.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00034.429
Manhattan00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
Marist00.00024.333
Fairfield00.00025.286
Rider00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Santa Clara 86, Iona 76

St. Peter's 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Buffalo 86, Canisius 66

Hofstra 72, Quinnipiac 70

Siena 60, Seton Hall 55

Fairfield 63, Evansville 56

Monday's Games

Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00052.714
Toledo00.00042.667
Ball St.00.00043.571
Akron00.00033.500
Ohio00.00033.500
Buffalo00.00034.429
Bowling Green00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00024.333
Miami (Ohio)00.00024.333
N. Illinois00.00025.286
W. Michigan00.00025.286
E. Michigan00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego 66, E. Michigan 63

Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58

Buffalo 86, Canisius 66

San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Clermont at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00052.714
NC Central00.00033.500
Howard00.00045.444
Coppin St.00.00035.375
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00024.333
Morgan St.00.00025.286
Delaware St.00.00015.167
SC State00.00007.000

Tuesday's Games

Va.-Lynchburg at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Howard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000601.000
Indiana St.00.00061.857
Ill.-Chicago00.00052.714
S. Illinois00.00042.667
Belmont00.00043.571
Bradley00.00043.571
Missouri St.00.00033.500
Murray St.00.00033.500
Valparaiso00.00034.429
N. Iowa00.00023.400
Illinois St.00.00025.286
Evansville00.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. 76, Oakland 64

Valparaiso 81, James Madison 79, OT

Belmont 68, Georgia St. 66

Indiana St. 105, Trinity (Ill.) 68

Fairfield 63, Evansville 56

Wednesday's Games

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000701.000
New Mexico00.000601.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
Nevada00.00061.857
San Jose St.00.00062.750
Colorado St.00.00052.714
Boise St.00.00042.667
San Diego St.00.00042.667
Air Force00.00043.571
Wyoming00.00033.500
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65

Air Force 59, Montana 56

New Mexico 98, N. Colorado 74

Monday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
Sacred Heart00.00033.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00035.375
St. Francis (NY)00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00025.286
Stonehill00.00026.250
LIU00.00014.200
Merrimack00.00016.143
CCSU00.00007.000

Sunday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 73, Stonehill 59

Wagner 62, NJIT 57

St. Peter's 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Monday's Games

W. New England at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Eastern Nazarene at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis (NY), 7:30 p.m.

