All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|UMBC
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|13
|.458
|Albany (NY)
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|12
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Maine
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
Sunday's Games
Maine 65, NJIT 61
Hartford 74, Stony Brook 70
Wednesday's Games
Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|SMU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UCF
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|16
|.360
|South Florida
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
Sunday's Games
Houston 76, Wichita St. 74, 2OT
Temple 75, Cincinnati 71
UCF 69, East Carolina 66
SMU 73, Memphis 57
Wednesday's Games
South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|4
|.846
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Saint Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|George Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|George Mason
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Fordham
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Rhode Island
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|15
|.400
|La Salle
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|17
|.292
|Duquesne
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
Sunday's Games
Fordham 50, George Mason 47
Tuesday's Games
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisville
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|14
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Boston College
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|16
|.360
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
Monday's Games
Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Bellarmine
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|12
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|Lipscomb
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Kentucky
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|16
|.429
|North Alabama
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|9
|.679
|Jacksonville
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|10
|.643
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Stetson
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville St. 82, Bellarmine 67
Monday's Games
Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Baylor
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Kansas St.
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|8
|.667
|Iowa St.
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|West Virginia
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
Monday's Games
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|6
|.778
|UConn
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|St. John's
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
Sunday's Games
Providence 71, Butler 70, OT
Creighton 83, Marquette 82
Tuesday's Games
Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Creighton at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|N. Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
Monday's Games
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|6
|.778
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|NC A&T
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|17
|.393
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|16
|.385
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|17
|.393
|Hampton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|18
|.379
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
Wednesday's Games
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|7
|.696
|Rutgers
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|8
|.692
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|13
|.480
|Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Sunday's Games
Wisconsin 77, Michigan 63
Purdue 84, Rutgers 72
Monday's Games
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|18
|.217
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.