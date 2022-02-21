All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont141.933225.815
Stony Brook87.5331612.571
UMBC87.5331313.500
Binghamton87.5331113.458
Albany (NY)87.5331215.444
Hartford77.500917.346
New Hampshire78.4671212.500
NJIT69.4001114.440
Mass.-Lowell59.3571313.500
Maine312.200620.231

Sunday's Games

Maine 65, NJIT 61

Hartford 74, Stony Brook 70

Wednesday's Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston112.846224.846
SMU103.769196.760
Memphis95.643159.625
Tulane95.6431211.522
Temple85.615159.625
UCF87.533169.640
Cincinnati77.5001710.630
Wichita St.48.3331311.542
East Carolina410.2861313.500
Tulsa311.214916.360
South Florida212.143719.269

Sunday's Games

Houston 76, Wichita St. 74, 2OT

Temple 75, Cincinnati 71

UCF 69, East Carolina 66

SMU 73, Memphis 57

Wednesday's Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson122.857224.846
VCU113.786187.720
Dayton113.786198.704
St. Bonaventure94.692177.708
Saint Louis95.643189.667
Richmond86.5711710.630
George Washington76.5381114.440
George Mason66.5001312.520
Fordham58.3851213.480
UMass58.3851213.480
Rhode Island49.3081312.520
Saint Joseph's410.2861015.400
La Salle212.143717.292
Duquesne112.077619.240

Sunday's Games

Fordham 50, George Mason 47

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke133.813234.852
Notre Dame124.750198.704
Miami115.688198.704
North Carolina115.688198.704
Wake Forest116.647217.750
Virginia116.6471710.630
Syracuse87.5331412.538
Virginia Tech88.5001611.593
Florida St.79.4381412.538
Louisville610.3751214.462
Pittsburgh611.3531117.393
Georgia Tech411.2671115.423
Boston College411.267916.360
Clemson412.2501215.444
NC State412.2501116.407

Monday's Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.113.786189.667
Bellarmine104.7141612.571
Cent. Arkansas67.462917.346
Lipscomb59.3571217.414
E. Kentucky410.2861216.429
North Alabama212.143918.333

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty103.769199.679
Jacksonville104.714188.692
Florida Gulf Coast86.5711810.643
Kennesaw St.68.4291116.407
North Florida68.4291018.357
Stetson59.3571116.407

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville St. 82, Bellarmine 67

Monday's Games

Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas112.846224.846
Baylor104.714225.815
Texas Tech104.714216.778
Texas86.571198.704
Kansas St.68.4291412.538
Oklahoma St.68.4291313.500
TCU57.417168.667
Iowa St.59.357189.667
Oklahoma410.2861413.519
West Virginia310.2311412.538

Monday's Games

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence122.857223.880
Villanova143.824216.778
UConn105.667197.731
Creighton105.667188.692
Marquette97.5631710.630
Xavier78.467179.654
Seton Hall78.467169.640
St. John's78.4671511.577
Butler611.3531315.464
DePaul313.1881214.462
Georgetown015.000620.231

Sunday's Games

Providence 71, Butler 70, OT

Creighton 83, Marquette 82

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.133.813216.778
Weber St.125.706199.679
S. Utah105.667169.640
N. Colorado105.6671512.556
Montana106.6251710.630
E. Washington88.5001413.519
Portland St.79.438915.375
N. Arizona510.333917.346
Idaho511.313818.308
Idaho St.412.250619.240
Sacramento St.313.188716.304

Monday's Games

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood131.929216.778
Campbell86.5711510.600
NC A&T68.4291117.393
Radford68.4291016.385
High Point59.3571117.393
Hampton410.286817.320

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop122.857198.704
Gardner-Webb104.7141611.593
SC-Upstate95.6431214.462
UNC-Asheville77.5001512.556
Presbyterian311.2141118.379
Charleston Southern113.071522.185

Wednesday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Wisconsin124.750215.808
Illinois124.750197.731
Ohio St.95.643167.696
Rutgers106.6251610.615
Michigan St.96.600188.692
Iowa87.533188.692
Michigan87.5331411.560
Indiana78.467169.640
Penn St.69.4001112.478
Northwestern511.3131213.480
Maryland411.2671214.462
Minnesota412.2501312.520
Nebraska114.067719.269

Sunday's Games

Wisconsin 77, Michigan 63

Purdue 84, Rutgers 72

Monday's Games

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.102.8331510.600
Cal St.-Fullerton93.750168.667
UC Irvine73.700137.650
UC Riverside74.636149.609
Hawaii74.636139.591
UC Davis43.571117.611
UC Santa Barbara45.4441210.545
CS Northridge39.250718.280
CS Bakersfield110.091615.286
Cal Poly110.091518.217
UC San Diego00.0001114.440

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

