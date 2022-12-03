All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Friday's Games
Brown 72, Bryant 60
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon
Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
East Carolina 79, Campbell 69
South Florida 79, Charleston Southern 59
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.
VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon
Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
UMass 71, Harvard 68
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Friday's Games
Clemson 77, Wake Forest 57
Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60
Georgia Tech 81, Northeastern 63
Saturday's Games
Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon
Florida St. at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Louisville, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
James Madison 97, E. Kentucky 80
Liberty 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 59
Kennesaw St. 66, Mercer 63
Saturday's Games
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Paine at Queens (NC), 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
Friday's Games
Baylor 64, Gonzaga 63
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon
Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Idaho 84, N. Illinois 47
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Friday's Games
East Carolina 79, Campbell 69
South Florida 79, Charleston Southern 59
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Friday's Games
Maryland 71, Illinois 66
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon
Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
UC San Diego 81, Bethesda 76
Saturday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Whittier at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
