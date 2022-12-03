All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00071.875
Bryant00.00062.750
Maine00.00043.571
UMBC00.00044.500
Binghamton00.00034.429
Albany (NY)00.00036.333
New Hampshire00.00024.333
Vermont00.00037.300
NJIT00.00016.143

Friday's Games

Brown 72, Bryant 60

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000701.000
Memphis00.00052.714
Tulane00.00052.714
UCF00.00052.714
East Carolina00.00063.667
Cincinnati00.00053.625
Wichita St.00.00043.571
Temple00.00044.500
SMU00.00034.429
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00024.333

Friday's Games

East Carolina 79, Campbell 69

South Florida 79, Charleston Southern 59

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.

VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon

Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.00071.875
Duquesne00.00061.857
UMass00.00061.857
Davidson00.00062.750
Saint Louis00.00062.750
George Washington00.00052.714
St. Bonaventure00.00052.714
VCU00.00052.714
Dayton00.00044.500
George Mason00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00033.500
La Salle00.00034.429
Loyola Chicago00.00034.429
Richmond00.00034.429
Rhode Island00.00025.286

Friday's Games

UMass 71, Harvard 68

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson101.00072.778
Pittsburgh101.00063.667
Virginia00.000601.000
Miami00.00071.875
Virginia Tech00.00071.875
Notre Dame00.00061.857
Duke00.00072.778
NC State01.00072.778
Wake Forest01.00072.778
Boston College00.00053.625
Georgia Tech00.00053.625
North Carolina00.00053.625
Syracuse00.00034.429
Florida St.00.00018.111
Louisville00.00007.000

Friday's Games

Clemson 77, Wake Forest 57

Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60

Georgia Tech 81, Northeastern 63

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon

Florida St. at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Louisville, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00062.750
Queens (NC)00.00062.750
Lipscomb00.00052.714
Stetson00.00042.667
Kennesaw St.00.00053.625
Liberty00.00053.625
Jacksonville00.00032.600
Cent. Arkansas00.00044.500
E. Kentucky00.00044.500
North Alabama00.00044.500
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
Austin Peay00.00035.375
North Florida00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00026.250

Friday's Games

James Madison 97, E. Kentucky 80

Liberty 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 59

Kennesaw St. 66, Mercer 63

Saturday's Games

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Paine at Queens (NC), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas00.000601.000
Kansas00.00081.889
Iowa St.00.00061.857
Kansas St.00.00061.857
Oklahoma00.00061.857
TCU00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Baylor00.00062.750
Texas Tech00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00053.625

Friday's Games

Baylor 64, Gonzaga 63

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000901.000
St. John's00.000801.000
Creighton00.00062.750
Marquette00.00062.750
Butler00.00053.625
Providence00.00053.625
Xavier00.00053.625
DePaul00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00044.500
Seton Hall00.00044.500
Villanova00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon

Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00044.500
Montana St.00.00045.444
Sacramento St.00.00034.429
Idaho00.00035.375
Montana00.00035.375
N. Colorado00.00035.375
N. Arizona00.00036.333
E. Washington00.00025.286
Weber St.00.00025.286
Idaho St.00.00026.250

Friday's Games

Idaho 84, N. Illinois 47

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00061.857
Radford00.00053.625
UNC-Asheville00.00043.571
Campbell00.00044.500
Longwood00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00044.500
SC-Upstate00.00034.429
Charleston Southern00.00025.286
Gardner-Webb00.00025.286
Presbyterian00.00027.222

Friday's Games

East Carolina 79, Campbell 69

South Florida 79, Charleston Southern 59

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland101.000801.000
Indiana00.000701.000
Purdue00.000701.000
Iowa00.00061.857
Illinois01.00062.750
Penn St.00.00062.750
Michigan00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Ohio St.00.00052.714
Rutgers00.00052.714
Wisconsin00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00053.625
Nebraska00.00053.625
Minnesota00.00043.571

Friday's Games

Maryland 71, Illinois 66

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00062.750
Hawaii00.00052.714
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Santa Barbara00.00042.667
UC Riverside00.00053.625
CS Bakersfield00.00043.571
Long Beach St.00.00043.571
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Cal Poly00.00033.500
UC San Diego00.00034.429
CS Northridge00.00015.167

Friday's Games

UC San Diego 81, Bethesda 76

Saturday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Whittier at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

