All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Hofstra
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|James Madison
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|William & Mary
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|19
|.208
|Northeastern
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
Hofstra 85, James Madison 78, OT
Northeastern 58, Towson 53
Coll. of Charleston 66, Elon 64
UNC-Wilmington 92, William & Mary 70
Monday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|4
|.800
|UAB
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|UTEP
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|FAU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Old Dominion
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|W. Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|FIU
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Southern Miss.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|Marshall
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
|UTSA
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
Saturday's Games
UTEP 72, Rice 70
Charlotte 88, Marshall 64
FAU 84, Southern Miss. 57
UAB 97, Middle Tennessee 75
North Texas 69, UTSA 45
Louisiana Tech 86, FIU 82
W. Kentucky 77, Old Dominion 60
Monday's Games
Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|5
|.750
|Oakland
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wright St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|10
|.583
|N. Kentucky
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|Milwaukee
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|16
|.304
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Robert Morris
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|17
|.261
|Green Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris 66, IUPUI 49
Youngstown St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 64
Detroit 74, N. Kentucky 68
Wright St. 75, Oakland 64
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
Brown 62, Dartmouth 60
Penn 73, Cornell 68
Princeton 85, Columbia 63
Yale 58, Harvard 55
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|.864
|St. Peter's
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|8
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Siena
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|11
|.476
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Fairfield
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|13
|.381
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
Sunday's Games
Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Akron
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|6
|.700
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Ball St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Bowling Green
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|14
|.300
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Michigan
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
Saturday's Games
Kent St. 90, E. Michigan 71
Ohio 77, W. Michigan 64
Buffalo 74, Cent. Michigan 54
Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 65
Sunday's Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|10
|.500
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Saturday's Games
Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
NC Central 69, Coppin St. 68
Monday's Games
Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|N. Iowa
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Drake
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Missouri St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|S. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Indiana St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Evansville
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
Bradley 76, Evansville 41
N. Iowa 74, Drake 69, OT
Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 72, 2OT
S. Illinois 75, Illinois St. 69
Sunday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Wyoming
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Colorado St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Fresno St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Diego St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Utah St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|UNLV
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Nevada
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
Boise St. 76, San Jose St. 60
Utah St. 90, UNLV 75
New Mexico 91, Air Force 77
Sunday's Games
Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Bryant
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|11
|.500
|LIU
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Merrimack
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|CCSU
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
Saturday's Games
CCSU 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT
Wagner 79, LIU 64
Merrimack 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 64, OT
Bryant 62, Mount St. Mary's 61
Sacred Heart 66, St. Francis (NY) 62, OT
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Morehead St.
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Belmont
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|SE Missouri
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Tennessee St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|UT Martin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Austin Peay
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|18
|.182
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 77, Austin Peay 52
Tennessee St. 69, UT Martin 61
SE Missouri 63, E. Illinois 56
Murray St. 79, SIU-Edwardsville 59
Belmont 100, Tennessee Tech 92, OT
Monday's Games
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.