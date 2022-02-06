All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington101.909166.727
Towson83.727177.708
Delaware64.600158.652
Hofstra64.600149.609
Coll. of Charleston55.500139.591
Drexel55.5001010.500
James Madison46.400138.619
Elon47.364717.292
William & Mary47.364519.208
Northeastern111.083716.304

Saturday's Games

Hofstra 85, James Madison 78, OT

Northeastern 58, Towson 53

Coll. of Charleston 66, Elon 64

UNC-Wilmington 92, William & Mary 70

Monday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas91.900164.800
UAB82.800185.783
Louisiana Tech83.727176.739
UTEP73.700148.636
FAU73.700149.609
Middle Tennessee53.625147.667
Charlotte54.556129.571
Rice65.545139.591
Old Dominion45.444913.409
W. Kentucky46.4001211.522
FIU37.3001310.565
Southern Miss.18.111616.273
Marshall19.100815.348
UTSA110.091816.333

Saturday's Games

UTEP 72, Rice 70

Charlotte 88, Marshall 64

FAU 84, Southern Miss. 57

UAB 97, Middle Tennessee 75

North Texas 69, UTSA 45

Louisiana Tech 86, FIU 82

W. Kentucky 77, Old Dominion 60

Monday's Games

Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.112.846155.750
Oakland93.750167.696
Wright St.114.7331410.583
N. Kentucky85.6151210.545
Detroit64.600911.450
Youngstown St.86.5711410.583
Fort Wayne76.5381210.545
Milwaukee59.357716.304
Ill.-Chicago48.333813.381
Robert Morris410.286617.261
Green Bay39.250417.190
IUPUI010.000219.095

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris 66, IUPUI 49

Youngstown St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 64

Detroit 74, N. Kentucky 68

Wright St. 75, Oakland 64

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale61.857129.571
Penn72.7781012.455
Princeton62.750165.762
Cornell44.500127.632
Harvard34.429118.579
Brown36.3331113.458
Dartmouth26.250514.263
Columbia17.125416.200

Saturday's Games

Brown 62, Dartmouth 60

Penn 73, Cornell 68

Princeton 85, Columbia 63

Yale 58, Harvard 55

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona1101.000193.864
St. Peter's83.727108.556
Monmouth (NJ)64.600147.667
Siena64.60099.500
Quinnipiac66.500119.550
Niagara57.4171011.476
Manhattan46.400118.579
Fairfield46.4001011.476
Rider47.364813.381
Marist38.273812.400
Canisius39.250716.304

Sunday's Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio101.909193.864
Toledo102.833185.783
Akron73.700146.700
Kent St.84.667139.591
Buffalo54.556118.579
Ball St.65.5451111.500
Cent. Michigan44.500514.263
Bowling Green57.4171211.522
Miami (Ohio)37.300912.429
N. Illinois37.300614.300
E. Michigan38.273814.364
W. Michigan012.000419.174

Saturday's Games

Kent St. 90, E. Michigan 71

Ohio 77, W. Michigan 64

Buffalo 74, Cent. Michigan 54

Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 65

Sunday's Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central41.8001010.500
Coppin St.43.571517.227
SC State33.5001111.500
Howard33.500910.474
Md.-Eastern Shore24.333710.412
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.05.000216.111

Saturday's Games

Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

NC Central 69, Coppin St. 68

Monday's Games

Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago82.800174.810
N. Iowa93.750139.591
Drake83.727177.708
Missouri St.83.727177.708
Bradley75.5831311.542
S. Illinois57.4171212.500
Valparaiso47.3641112.478
Illinois St.38.2731014.417
Indiana St.28.200913.409
Evansville19.100516.238

Saturday's Games

Bradley 76, Evansville 41

N. Iowa 74, Drake 69, OT

Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 72, 2OT

S. Illinois 75, Illinois St. 69

Sunday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.91.900185.783
Wyoming71.875183.857
Colorado St.73.700173.850
Fresno St.63.667166.727
San Diego St.43.571126.667
Utah St.65.545159.625
UNLV55.5001310.565
Nevada36.333911.450
Air Force37.3001011.476
New Mexico28.200914.391
San Jose St.010.000715.318

Saturday's Games

Boise St. 76, San Jose St. 60

Utah St. 90, UNLV 75

New Mexico 91, Air Force 77

Sunday's Games

Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner1001.000162.889
Bryant101.909148.636
Mount St. Mary's73.7001111.500
LIU66.500913.409
Sacred Heart45.444814.364
Merrimack46.400914.391
St. Francis (NY)48.333716.304
CCSU38.273618.250
St. Francis (Pa.)39.250716.304
Fairleigh Dickinson27.222217.105

Saturday's Games

CCSU 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT

Wagner 79, LIU 64

Merrimack 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 64, OT

Bryant 62, Mount St. Mary's 61

Sacred Heart 66, St. Francis (NY) 62, OT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1201.000222.917
Morehead St.111.917196.760
Belmont92.818195.792
SE Missouri55.5001013.435
Tennessee St.57.4171014.417
UT Martin48.333816.333
Austin Peay37.300713.350
E. Illinois27.222418.182
Tennessee Tech28.200518.217
SIU-Edwardsville19.100716.304

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 77, Austin Peay 52

Tennessee St. 69, UT Martin 61

SE Missouri 63, E. Illinois 56

Murray St. 79, SIU-Edwardsville 59

Belmont 100, Tennessee Tech 92, OT

Monday's Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

