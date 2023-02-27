All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont132.8671910.655
Mass.-Lowell115.688247.774
Bryant87.5331711.607
New Hampshire87.5331314.481
Binghamton87.5331216.429
UMBC78.4671713.567
Maine69.4001216.429
NJIT411.267721.250
Albany (NY)312.200822.267

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 7 p.m.

NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston151.938272.931
Memphis124.750227.759
Tulane105.667179.654
Cincinnati107.5881911.633
Temple97.5631514.517
Wichita St.88.5001513.536
UCF79.4381612.571
South Florida610.3751316.448
East Carolina510.3331414.500
SMU511.3131019.345
Tulsa116.059523.179

Sunday's Games

Memphis 76, Cincinnati 73

Wichita St. 83, Tulane 76

UCF 68, Tulsa 49

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU133.813227.759
Fordham115.688236.793
Dayton115.6881910.655
Saint Louis115.6881910.655
Duquesne97.5631910.655
George Mason97.5631712.586
George Washington97.5631514.517
St. Bonaventure89.4711416.467
Davidson79.4381414.500
Richmond79.4381415.483
La Salle79.4381316.448
Saint Joseph's710.4121316.448
UMass511.3131414.500
Rhode Island412.250820.286
Loyola Chicago313.188919.321

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph's 76

Davidson 71, Duquesne 67

Tuesday's Games

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh144.778218.724
Miami145.737236.793
Virginia135.722216.778
Clemson135.722218.724
Duke126.667218.724
NC State127.632228.733
North Carolina108.5561811.621
Wake Forest108.5561811.621
Syracuse99.5001613.552
Boston College810.4441415.483
Florida St.711.389920.310
Virginia Tech612.3331613.552
Georgia Tech414.2221217.414
Notre Dame216.1111019.345
Louisville216.111425.138

Monday's Games

North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty153.833247.774
Kennesaw St.153.833238.742
E. Kentucky126.6671912.613
Stetson126.6671712.586
Lipscomb117.6111912.613
North Alabama108.5561813.581
North Florida99.5001416.467
Bellarmine99.5001417.452
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891714.548
Queens (NC)711.3891714.548
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

Monday's Games

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

TBD at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

TBD at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas124.750245.828
Texas115.688227.759
Kansas St.106.625227.759
Baylor106.625218.724
TCU88.5001910.655
Iowa St.88.5001711.607
Oklahoma St.79.4381613.552
Texas Tech511.3131613.552
West Virginia511.3131613.552
Oklahoma412.2501415.483

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette153.833236.793
Providence135.722218.724
Xavier135.722218.724
Creighton126.6671811.621
UConn117.611227.759
Seton Hall99.5001613.552
Villanova99.5001514.517
St. John's712.3681713.567
Butler612.3331415.483
DePaul315.167920.310
Georgetown217.105723.233

Sunday's Games

Providence 88, Georgetown 68

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington161.941228.733
Montana St.143.824219.700
Weber St.116.6471614.533
Montana97.5631513.536
Idaho St.89.4711119.367
Portland St.610.3751217.414
Sacramento St.611.3531317.433
N. Colorado512.2941019.345
N. Arizona512.294921.300
Idaho413.2351020.333

Monday's Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville162.889247.774
Longwood126.6672011.645
Radford126.6671813.581
SC-Upstate108.5561514.517
Gardner-Webb108.5561515.500
Winthrop108.5561516.484
Campbell810.4441317.433
High Point612.3331416.467
Charleston Southern513.278920.310
Presbyterian117.056526.161

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue135.722245.828
Indiana117.611209.690
Maryland117.611209.690
Northwestern117.611209.690
Michigan117.6111712.586
Illinois108.5561910.655
Iowa108.5561811.621
Rutgers108.5561811.621
Michigan St.98.5291711.607
Penn St.810.4441712.586
Wisconsin810.4441612.571
Nebraska810.4441514.517
Ohio St.414.2221217.414
Minnesota116.059720.259

Sunday's Games

Maryland 75, Northwestern 59

Ohio St. 72, Illinois 60

Michigan 87, Wisconsin 79, OT

Rutgers 59, Penn St. 56

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara135.722227.759
UC Irvine135.7222010.667
UC Riverside135.7222010.667
Hawaii126.667219.700
Cal St.-Fullerton126.6671812.600
UC Davis107.5881712.586
Long Beach St.108.5561614.533
CS Bakersfield612.3331019.345
UC San Diego513.2781020.333
CS Northridge415.211723.233
Cal Poly117.056723.233

