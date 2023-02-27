All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|10
|.655
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Bryant
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|New Hampshire
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|14
|.481
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|16
|.429
|UMBC
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|13
|.567
|Maine
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|NJIT
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|22
|.267
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 7 p.m.
NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|1
|.938
|27
|2
|.931
|Memphis
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Tulane
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Wichita St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|UCF
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|South Florida
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|SMU
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulsa
|1
|16
|.059
|5
|23
|.179
Sunday's Games
Memphis 76, Cincinnati 73
Wichita St. 83, Tulane 76
UCF 68, Tulsa 49
Wednesday's Games
Tulsa at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Fordham
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Dayton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Saint Louis
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Duquesne
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|George Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Davidson
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Richmond
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|La Salle
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|16
|.448
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|19
|.321
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph's 76
Davidson 71, Duquesne 67
Tuesday's Games
La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Pittsburgh
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|6
|.778
|Clemson
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Duke
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|NC State
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|North Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Wake Forest
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Boston College
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Florida St.
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|20
|.310
|Virginia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|13
|.552
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Notre Dame
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|19
|.345
|Louisville
|2
|16
|.111
|4
|25
|.138
Monday's Games
North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Kennesaw St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|8
|.742
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Stetson
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Lipscomb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|North Alabama
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|North Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|Bellarmine
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Queens (NC)
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Jacksonville
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
|Austin Peay
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|22
|.290
Monday's Games
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
TBD at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
TBD at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|5
|.828
|Texas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Kansas St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas Tech
|5
|11
|.313
|16
|13
|.552
|West Virginia
|5
|11
|.313
|16
|13
|.552
|Oklahoma
|4
|12
|.250
|14
|15
|.483
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Providence
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Xavier
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|UConn
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|7
|.759
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Villanova
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|St. John's
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|20
|.310
|Georgetown
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
Sunday's Games
Providence 88, Georgetown 68
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|1
|.941
|22
|8
|.733
|Montana St.
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|9
|.700
|Weber St.
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|14
|.533
|Montana
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|Idaho St.
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|19
|.367
|Portland St.
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|17
|.414
|Sacramento St.
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|N. Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Arizona
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
|Idaho
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
Monday's Games
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|7
|.774
|Longwood
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Winthrop
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Campbell
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|Charleston Southern
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|26
|.161
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Indiana
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Maryland
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Northwestern
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Michigan St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|Wisconsin
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|12
|.571
|Nebraska
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Ohio St.
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Minnesota
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|20
|.259
Sunday's Games
Maryland 75, Northwestern 59
Ohio St. 72, Illinois 60
Michigan 87, Wisconsin 79, OT
Rutgers 59, Penn St. 56
Tuesday's Games
Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|UC Irvine
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|UC Riverside
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Hawaii
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|12
|.600
|UC Davis
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|12
|.586
|Long Beach St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|UC San Diego
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|CS Northridge
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|23
|.233
|Cal Poly
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|23
|.233
