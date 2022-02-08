All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington102.833167.696
Towson83.727177.708
Hofstra74.636159.625
Delaware64.600158.652
Drexel65.5451110.524
Coll. of Charleston55.500139.591
James Madison47.364139.591
Elon47.364717.292
William & Mary47.364519.208
Northeastern111.083716.304

Monday's Games

Hofstra 73, UNC-Wilmington 71

Drexel 72, James Madison 66

Thursday's Games

William & Mary at Towson, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas101.909174.810
UAB82.800185.783
Louisiana Tech83.727176.739
FAU73.700149.609
Middle Tennessee63.667157.682
UTEP74.636149.609
Charlotte64.600139.591
Rice65.545139.591
Old Dominion45.444913.409
W. Kentucky46.4001211.522
FIU38.2731311.542
Southern Miss.18.111616.273
Marshall19.100815.348
UTSA111.083817.320

Monday's Games

Charlotte 81, FIU 68

Middle Tennessee 84, UTSA 75

North Texas 66, UTEP 58

Tuesday's Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.122.857165.762
Oakland93.750167.696
Wright St.114.7331410.583
N. Kentucky85.6151210.545
Detroit64.600911.450
Youngstown St.86.5711410.583
Fort Wayne86.5711310.565
Milwaukee510.333717.292
Ill.-Chicago48.333813.381
Robert Morris410.286617.261
Green Bay310.231418.182
IUPUI010.000219.095

Monday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale61.857129.571
Penn72.7781012.455
Princeton62.750165.762
Cornell44.500127.632
Harvard34.429118.579
Brown36.3331113.458
Dartmouth26.250514.263
Columbia17.125416.200

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona111.917194.826
St. Peter's93.750118.579
Monmouth (NJ)74.636157.682
Siena74.636109.526
Quinnipiac67.4621110.524
Niagara67.4621111.500
Manhattan47.364119.550
Fairfield47.3641012.455
Rider47.364813.381
Canisius49.308816.333
Marist39.250813.381

Tuesday's Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio101.909193.864
Toledo102.833185.783
Akron83.727156.714
Kent St.84.667139.591
Buffalo54.556118.579
Ball St.65.5451111.500
Cent. Michigan44.500514.263
Bowling Green57.4171211.522
N. Illinois37.300614.300
Miami (Ohio)38.273913.409
E. Michigan38.273814.364
W. Michigan012.000419.174

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central42.6671011.476
SC State43.5711211.522
Howard43.5711010.500
Coppin St.43.571517.227
Md.-Eastern Shore24.333710.412
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.06.000217.105

Monday's Games

Howard 69, Delaware St. 64

SC State 74, NC Central 68

Tuesday's Games

Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago92.818184.818
N. Iowa93.750139.591
Drake83.727177.708
Missouri St.84.667178.680
Bradley75.5831311.542
S. Illinois57.4171212.500
Valparaiso47.3641112.478
Illinois St.38.2731014.417
Indiana St.28.200913.409
Evansville19.100516.238

Tuesday's Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.91.900185.783
Wyoming81.889193.864
Colorado St.73.700173.850
San Diego St.53.625136.684
Fresno St.64.600167.696
Utah St.65.545159.625
UNLV55.5001310.565
Air Force37.3001011.476
Nevada37.300912.429
New Mexico28.200914.391
San Jose St.010.000715.318

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner1001.000162.889
Bryant101.909148.636
Mount St. Mary's73.7001111.500
LIU66.500913.409
Sacred Heart45.444814.364
Merrimack46.400914.391
St. Francis (NY)48.333716.304
CCSU38.273618.250
St. Francis (Pa.)39.250716.304
Fairleigh Dickinson27.222217.105

Thursday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1201.000222.917
Morehead St.111.917196.760
Belmont102.833205.800
SE Missouri65.5451113.458
Tennessee St.57.4171014.417
UT Martin48.333816.333
Austin Peay38.273714.333
Tennessee Tech38.273618.250
E. Illinois28.200419.174
SIU-Edwardsville110.091717.292

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech 84, E. Illinois 58

Belmont 72, Austin Peay 58

SE Missouri 76, SIU-Edwardsville 47

Thursday's Games

Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you