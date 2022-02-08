All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Hofstra
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Drexel
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|10
|.524
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|James Madison
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|William & Mary
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|19
|.208
|Northeastern
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
Monday's Games
Hofstra 73, UNC-Wilmington 71
Drexel 72, James Madison 66
Thursday's Games
William & Mary at Towson, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|4
|.810
|UAB
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|FAU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Charlotte
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Old Dominion
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|W. Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|FIU
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Southern Miss.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|Marshall
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
Monday's Games
Charlotte 81, FIU 68
Middle Tennessee 84, UTSA 75
North Texas 66, UTEP 58
Tuesday's Games
Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|Oakland
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wright St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|10
|.583
|N. Kentucky
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Milwaukee
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Robert Morris
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|17
|.261
|Green Bay
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|18
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Monday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|4
|.826
|St. Peter's
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Siena
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|9
|.526
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|10
|.524
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Manhattan
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|9
|.550
|Fairfield
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|13
|.381
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Marist
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
Tuesday's Games
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|6
|.714
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Ball St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Bowling Green
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|N. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|14
|.300
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Michigan
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|Howard
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Monday's Games
Howard 69, Delaware St. 64
SC State 74, NC Central 68
Tuesday's Games
Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Iowa
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Drake
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Missouri St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|S. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Indiana St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Evansville
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
Tuesday's Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Wyoming
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Colorado St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Fresno St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|UNLV
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|Nevada
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|15
|.318
Tuesday's Games
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Bryant
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|11
|.500
|LIU
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Merrimack
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|CCSU
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
Thursday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Morehead St.
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Belmont
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|SE Missouri
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Tennessee St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|UT Martin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Austin Peay
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|E. Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|19
|.174
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|17
|.292
Monday's Games
Tennessee Tech 84, E. Illinois 58
Belmont 72, Austin Peay 58
SE Missouri 76, SIU-Edwardsville 47
Thursday's Games
Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.