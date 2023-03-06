All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|10
|.677
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|.688
|25
|7
|.781
|New Hampshire
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Bryant
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Maine
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|NJIT
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
|Albany (NY)
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|23
|.258
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|17
|1
|.944
|29
|2
|.935
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Tulane
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Cincinnati
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Temple
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Wichita St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|13
|.567
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|East Carolina
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|SMU
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Tulsa
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|24
|.172
Sunday's Games
Houston 67, Memphis 65
Cincinnati 97, SMU 74
Tulane 83, Temple 82
UCF 84, East Carolina 58
Wichita St. 69, South Florida 49
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Fordham
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Dayton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|11
|.645
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|Richmond
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|La Salle
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|UMass
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|Rhode Island
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Loyola Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
Tuesday's Games
UMass vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. La Salle at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
TBD vs. George Mason at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
TBD vs. George Washington at Brooklyn, N.Y., 5 p.m.
TBD vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Duke
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Clemson
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Pittsburgh
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|NC State
|12
|8
|.600
|22
|9
|.710
|North Carolina
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Wake Forest
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Boston College
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|16
|.484
|Virginia Tech
|8
|12
|.400
|18
|13
|.581
|Florida St.
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|22
|.290
|Georgia Tech
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|17
|.452
|Notre Dame
|3
|17
|.150
|11
|20
|.355
|Louisville
|2
|18
|.100
|4
|27
|.129
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Tech vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.
Louisville vs. Boston College at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., Noon
TBD vs. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. NC State at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|8
|.765
|Liberty
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|8
|.765
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Stetson
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Lipscomb
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|North Alabama
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Bellarmine
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|18
|.455
|North Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Queens (NC)
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
|Austin Peay
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|22
|.290
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. 67, Liberty 66
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|6
|.806
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Kansas St.
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Baylor
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|9
|.710
|TCU
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|West Virginia
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|13
|.581
|Texas Tech
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|15
|.516
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St. at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|Xavier
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Creighton
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|11
|.645
|UConn
|13
|7
|.650
|24
|7
|.774
|Providence
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|10
|.677
|Seton Hall
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Villanova
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|St. John's
|7
|13
|.350
|17
|14
|.548
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|17
|.452
|DePaul
|3
|17
|.150
|9
|22
|.290
|Georgetown
|2
|18
|.100
|7
|24
|.226
Wednesday's Games
Butler vs. St. John's at New York, 3 p.m.
DePaul vs. Seton Hall at New York, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Villanova at New York, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|10
|.688
|Montana St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|Idaho St.
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|20
|.355
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|Portland St.
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|19
|.387
|N. Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|22
|.333
|Idaho
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
Sunday's Games
N. Arizona 81, E. Washington 80
Montana St. 84, N. Colorado 73
Monday's Games
Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 11 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|7
|.794
|Longwood
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|12
|.625
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|14
|.576
|SC-Upstate
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Winthrop
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|17
|.469
|Campbell
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|18
|.471
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Charleston Southern
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|27
|.156
Sunday's Games
UNC-Asheville 77, Campbell 73
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|15
|5
|.750
|26
|5
|.839
|Indiana
|12
|8
|.600
|21
|10
|.677
|Northwestern
|12
|8
|.600
|21
|10
|.677
|Michigan St.
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Illinois
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Maryland
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Iowa
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Michigan
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Penn St.
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Rutgers
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Wisconsin
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|13
|.567
|Nebraska
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Ohio St.
|5
|15
|.250
|13
|18
|.419
|Minnesota
|2
|17
|.105
|8
|21
|.276
Sunday's Games
Penn St. 65, Maryland 64
Purdue 76, Illinois 71
Nebraska 81, Iowa 77
Indiana 75, Michigan 73, OT
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 67
Northwestern 65, Rutgers 53
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Chicago, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|UC Irvine
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|UC Riverside
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|12
|.600
|Hawaii
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|10
|.688
|UC Davis
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|13
|.581
|Long Beach St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|21
|.323
|UC San Diego
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|CS Northridge
|4
|16
|.200
|7
|24
|.226
|Cal Poly
|1
|18
|.053
|7
|24
|.226
Tuesday's Games
CS Northridge vs. CS Bakersfield at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
