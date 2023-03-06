All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont142.8752110.677
Mass.-Lowell115.688257.781
New Hampshire97.5631514.517
Bryant88.5001713.567
UMBC88.5001814.563
Binghamton88.5001317.433
Maine79.4381317.433
NJIT412.250723.233
Albany (NY)313.188823.258

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston171.944292.935
Memphis135.722238.742
Tulane126.6671910.655
Cincinnati117.6112011.645
Temple108.5561615.516
Wichita St.99.5001614.533
UCF810.4441713.567
South Florida711.3891417.452
East Carolina612.3331516.484
SMU513.2781021.323
Tulsa117.056524.172

Sunday's Games

Houston 67, Memphis 65

Cincinnati 97, SMU 74

Tulane 83, Temple 82

UCF 84, East Carolina 58

Wichita St. 69, South Florida 49

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU153.833247.774
Fordham126.667247.774
Dayton126.6672011.645
Saint Louis126.6672011.645
George Mason117.6111912.613
Duquesne108.5562011.645
George Washington108.5561615.516
Davidson810.4441515.500
Saint Joseph's810.4441416.467
St. Bonaventure810.4441417.452
Richmond711.3891417.452
La Salle711.3891318.419
UMass612.3331515.500
Rhode Island513.278921.300
Loyola Chicago414.2221020.333

Tuesday's Games

UMass vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. La Salle at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. George Mason at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

TBD vs. George Washington at Brooklyn, N.Y., 5 p.m.

TBD vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami155.750246.800
Virginia155.750236.793
Duke146.700238.742
Clemson146.700229.710
Pittsburgh146.7002110.677
NC State128.600229.710
North Carolina119.5501912.613
Wake Forest1010.5001813.581
Syracuse1010.5001714.548
Boston College911.4501516.484
Virginia Tech812.4001813.581
Florida St.713.350922.290
Georgia Tech614.3001417.452
Notre Dame317.1501120.355
Louisville218.100427.129

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Tech vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Boston College at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

TBD vs. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. NC State at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.153.833268.765
Liberty153.833268.765
E. Kentucky126.6672013.606
Stetson126.6671713.567
Lipscomb117.6112013.606
North Alabama108.5561814.563
Bellarmine99.5001518.455
North Florida99.5001417.452
Queens (NC)711.3891815.545
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891715.531
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. 67, Liberty 66

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas135.722256.806
Texas126.667238.742
Kansas St.117.611238.742
Baylor117.611229.710
TCU99.5002011.645
Iowa St.99.5001812.600
Oklahoma St.810.4441714.548
West Virginia711.3891813.581
Texas Tech513.2781615.516
Oklahoma513.2781516.484

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St. at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette173.850256.806
Xavier155.750238.742
Creighton146.7002011.645
UConn137.650247.774
Providence137.6502110.677
Seton Hall1010.5001714.548
Villanova1010.5001615.516
St. John's713.3501714.548
Butler614.3001417.452
DePaul317.150922.290
Georgetown218.100724.226

Wednesday's Games

Butler vs. St. John's at New York, 3 p.m.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall at New York, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Villanova at New York, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington162.8892210.688
Montana St.153.833239.719
Weber St.126.6671714.548
Montana107.5881613.552
Idaho St.810.4441120.355
Sacramento St.711.3891417.452
Portland St.611.3531219.387
N. Colorado612.3331220.375
N. Arizona513.2781122.333
Idaho414.2221022.313

Sunday's Games

N. Arizona 81, E. Washington 80

Montana St. 84, N. Colorado 73

Monday's Games

Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville162.889277.794
Longwood126.6672012.625
Radford126.6671914.576
SC-Upstate108.5561615.516
Gardner-Webb108.5561516.484
Winthrop108.5561517.469
Campbell810.4441618.471
High Point612.3331417.452
Charleston Southern513.2781021.323
Presbyterian117.056527.156

Sunday's Games

UNC-Asheville 77, Campbell 73

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue155.750265.839
Indiana128.6002110.677
Northwestern128.6002110.677
Michigan St.118.5791911.633
Illinois119.5502011.645
Maryland119.5502011.645
Iowa119.5501912.613
Michigan119.5501714.548
Penn St.1010.5001912.613
Rutgers1010.5001813.581
Wisconsin911.4501713.567
Nebraska911.4501615.516
Ohio St.515.2501318.419
Minnesota217.105821.276

Sunday's Games

Penn St. 65, Maryland 64

Purdue 76, Illinois 71

Nebraska 81, Iowa 77

Indiana 75, Michigan 73, OT

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 67

Northwestern 65, Rutgers 53

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Chicago, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara155.750247.774
UC Irvine155.7502210.688
UC Riverside146.7002111.656
Cal St.-Fullerton126.6671812.600
Hawaii137.6502210.688
UC Davis118.5791813.581
Long Beach St.119.5501715.531
CS Bakersfield614.3001021.323
UC San Diego513.2781020.333
CS Northridge416.200724.226
Cal Poly118.053724.226

Tuesday's Games

CS Northridge vs. CS Bakersfield at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you