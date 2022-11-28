All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00061.857
Bryant00.00051.833
Maine00.00042.667
Binghamton00.00033.500
UMBC00.00034.429
New Hampshire00.00023.400
Albany (NY)00.00035.375
Vermont00.00027.222
NJIT00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 73, Stonehill 59

Brown 70, Maine 63

Wagner 62, NJIT 57

Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58

Monday's Games

Framingham St. at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000601.000
East Carolina00.00052.714
UCF00.00052.714
Memphis00.00042.667
Tulane00.00042.667
Wichita St.00.00042.667
Cincinnati00.00043.571
SMU00.00033.500
Temple00.00034.429
Tulsa00.00024.333
South Florida00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Memphis 56, Stanford 48

Temple 73, Drexel 61

SMU 75, Lamar 50

Miami 66, UCF 64

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00061.857
Fordham00.00061.857
Duquesne00.00051.833
UMass00.00041.800
Saint Louis00.00052.714
George Washington00.00042.667
St. Bonaventure00.00042.667
VCU00.00042.667
La Salle00.00033.500
Richmond00.00033.500
Dayton00.00034.429
George Mason00.00034.429
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Boston College 53, Rhode Island 49

Fordham 68, Harvard 60

Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia00.000501.000
Miami00.00061.857
NC State00.00061.857
Virginia Tech00.00061.857
Wake Forest00.00061.857
Notre Dame00.00051.833
Duke00.00062.750
Boston College00.00052.714
Clemson00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00052.714
Georgia Tech00.00042.667
Pittsburgh00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00033.500
Florida St.00.00017.125
Louisville00.00006.000

Sunday's Games

Boston College 53, Rhode Island 49

Alabama 103, North Carolina 101, 4OT

Purdue 75, Duke 56

Miami 66, UCF 64

Nebraska 75, Florida St. 58

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Queens (NC)00.00052.714
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Stetson00.00032.600
Cent. Arkansas00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Kennesaw St.00.00043.571
Liberty00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00034.429
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
Bellarmine00.00025.286
North Florida00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Campbell 87, Stetson 85, OT

Cent. Arkansas 81, Idaho St. 77

Jacksonville St. 81, N. Dakota St. 71

UCLA 81, Bellarmine 60

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Navy at Lipscomb, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Texas00.000501.000
Kansas00.00061.857
Oklahoma00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Baylor00.00051.833
Iowa St.00.00051.833
TCU00.00051.833
Oklahoma St.00.00052.714
Texas Tech00.00042.667

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma 59, Mississippi 55

Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

West Virginia 84, Florida 55

UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000801.000
St. John's00.000701.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00052.714
Providence00.00052.714
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00043.571
Seton Hall00.00043.571
Xavier00.00043.571
DePaul00.00033.500
Villanova00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Oregon 74, Villanova 67

Siena 60, Seton Hall 55

Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

Tuesday's Games

LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana00.00034.429
Sacramento St.00.00034.429
Montana St.00.00035.375
N. Colorado00.00035.375
Portland St.00.00024.333
Weber St.00.00024.333
E. Washington00.00025.286
Idaho00.00025.286
N. Arizona00.00026.250
Idaho St.00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Middle Tennessee 72, Montana St. 71

Air Force 59, Montana 56

Abilene Christian 92, N. Arizona 82

Cent. Arkansas 81, Idaho St. 77

FIU 90, E. Washington 79

New Mexico 98, N. Colorado 74

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northwest U. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland Bible at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
UNC-Asheville00.00042.667
Campbell00.00043.571
Longwood00.00043.571
Radford00.00043.571
Winthrop00.00034.429
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Gardner-Webb00.00015.167
Presbyterian00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Campbell 87, Stetson 85, OT

Radford 69, Elon 53

Monday's Games

Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000601.000
Maryland00.000601.000
Purdue00.000601.000
Penn St.00.00061.857
Illinois00.00051.833
Iowa00.00051.833
Michigan00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Rutgers00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Minnesota00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00043.571

Sunday's Games

Purdue 75, Duke 56

Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

Nebraska 75, Florida St. 58

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00061.857
Hawaii00.00051.833
UC Santa Barbara00.00041.800
UC Davis00.00052.714
UC Riverside00.00052.714
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00043.571
Long Beach St.00.00043.571
CS Bakersfield00.00033.500
UC San Diego00.00034.429
Cal Poly00.00023.400
CS Northridge00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

UC Davis 73, SE Missouri 71

UC San Diego 66, E. Michigan 63

North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58

Monday's Games

UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.

La Sierra at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you