All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 73, Stonehill 59
Brown 70, Maine 63
Wagner 62, NJIT 57
Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58
Monday's Games
Framingham St. at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Memphis 56, Stanford 48
Temple 73, Drexel 61
SMU 75, Lamar 50
Miami 66, UCF 64
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Boston College 53, Rhode Island 49
Fordham 68, Harvard 60
Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Sunday's Games
Boston College 53, Rhode Island 49
Alabama 103, North Carolina 101, 4OT
Purdue 75, Duke 56
Miami 66, UCF 64
Nebraska 75, Florida St. 58
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Campbell 87, Stetson 85, OT
Cent. Arkansas 81, Idaho St. 77
Jacksonville St. 81, N. Dakota St. 71
UCLA 81, Bellarmine 60
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Navy at Lipscomb, Noon
Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma 59, Mississippi 55
Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53
West Virginia 84, Florida 55
UConn 71, Iowa St. 53
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Oregon 74, Villanova 67
Siena 60, Seton Hall 55
Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
UConn 71, Iowa St. 53
Tuesday's Games
LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Middle Tennessee 72, Montana St. 71
Air Force 59, Montana 56
Abilene Christian 92, N. Arizona 82
Cent. Arkansas 81, Idaho St. 77
FIU 90, E. Washington 79
New Mexico 98, N. Colorado 74
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Northwest U. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland Bible at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Campbell 87, Stetson 85, OT
Radford 69, Elon 53
Monday's Games
Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Sunday's Games
Purdue 75, Duke 56
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
Nebraska 75, Florida St. 58
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65
UC Davis 73, SE Missouri 71
UC San Diego 66, E. Michigan 63
North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58
Monday's Games
UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.
La Sierra at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
