All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Vermont 78, Ball St. 73
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Georgetown, Noon
FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Vermont vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Framingham St. at Bryant, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60
Memphis 73, Nebraska 61
Oklahoma St. 82, Tulsa 56
Saturday's Games
Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Davidson 89, San Francisco 80
Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55
BYU 79, Dayton 75, OT
St. Bonaventure 63, Notre Dame 51
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon
Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Stanford 70, Florida St. 60
Duke 71, Xavier 64
St. Bonaventure 63, Notre Dame 51
Iowa St. 70, North Carolina 65
Virginia 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Iowa 74, Clemson 71
Pittsburgh 80, William & Mary 64
Virginia Tech 69, Charleston Southern 64
NC State 76, Butler 61
Saturday's Games
Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Clemson vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 4 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon
North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59
New Mexico 79, Jacksonville St. 61
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.
Howard at Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Friday's Games
Iowa St. 70, North Carolina 65
Tennessee 64, Kansas 50
Oklahoma St. 82, Tulsa 56
Oklahoma 77, Seton Hall 64
West Virginia 89, Portland St. 71
TCU 59, California 48
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.
Iowa vs. TCU at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., TBA
Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66
Portland 83, Villanova 71
Duke 71, Xavier 64
Oklahoma 77, Seton Hall 64
UConn 82, Alabama 67
NC State 76, Butler 61
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Georgetown, Noon
Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., TBA
Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78
UNC-Greensboro 77, Montana St. 66
E. Washington 81, Stony Brook 52
Hawaii 74, Sacramento St. 61
Idaho 84, Pacific 81
West Virginia 89, Portland St. 71
N. Colorado 80, N. Dakota St. 70
Saturday's Games
Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Sacramento St. at Laie, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., TBA
Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.
Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60
South Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 53
Virginia Tech 69, Charleston Southern 64
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Friday's Games
Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
Maryland 95, Coppin St. 79
Memphis 73, Nebraska 61
Iowa 74, Clemson 71
Penn St. 70, Lafayette 57
Illinois 92, Lindenwood (Mo.) 59
Purdue 84, Gonzaga 66
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70
CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Iowa vs. TCU at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., TBA
Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
UC Irvine 83, Nicholls 56
Long Beach St. 78, Oakland 70
Hawaii 74, Sacramento St. 61
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 2 p.m.
UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
North Texas vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 12 a.m.
SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.