All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00051.833
Bryant00.00041.800
Maine00.00041.800
Binghamton00.00032.600
UMBC00.00033.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00034.429
Vermont00.00025.286
NJIT00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Vermont 78, Ball St. 73

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Georgetown, Noon

FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Vermont vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Framingham St. at Bryant, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000501.000
East Carolina00.00051.833
UCF00.00051.833
Tulane00.00042.667
Memphis00.00032.600
Wichita St.00.00032.600
Cincinnati00.00043.571
SMU00.00023.400
Temple00.00024.333
Tulsa00.00024.333
South Florida00.00025.286

Friday's Games

South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60

Memphis 73, Nebraska 61

Oklahoma St. 82, Tulsa 56

Saturday's Games

Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00061.857
Duquesne00.00051.833
Fordham00.00051.833
Saint Louis00.00051.833
UMass00.00041.800
St. Bonaventure00.00042.667
George Washington00.00032.600
VCU00.00032.600
Richmond00.00033.500
Dayton00.00034.429
La Salle00.00023.400
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
George Mason00.00024.333
Loyola Chicago00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55

BYU 79, Dayton 75, OT

St. Bonaventure 63, Notre Dame 51

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon

Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia00.000501.000
Duke00.00061.857
NC State00.00061.857
Virginia Tech00.00061.857
Miami00.00051.833
North Carolina00.00051.833
Notre Dame00.00051.833
Wake Forest00.00051.833
Boston College00.00042.667
Clemson00.00042.667
Georgia Tech00.00032.600
Syracuse00.00032.600
Pittsburgh00.00043.571
Florida St.00.00016.143
Louisville00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Stanford 70, Florida St. 60

Duke 71, Xavier 64

St. Bonaventure 63, Notre Dame 51

Iowa St. 70, North Carolina 65

Virginia 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Iowa 74, Clemson 71

Pittsburgh 80, William & Mary 64

Virginia Tech 69, Charleston Southern 64

NC State 76, Butler 61

Saturday's Games

Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Clemson vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 4 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon

North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00051.833
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Kennesaw St.00.00042.667
Lipscomb00.00042.667
North Alabama00.00042.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00033.500
Liberty00.00033.500
Jacksonville St.00.00023.400
Bellarmine00.00024.333
North Florida00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59

New Mexico 79, Jacksonville St. 61

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.

Howard at Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Iowa St.00.000501.000
Texas00.000401.000
Kansas00.00061.857
Baylor00.00051.833
Oklahoma00.00051.833
West Virginia00.00051.833
TCU00.00041.800
Oklahoma St.00.00042.667
Texas Tech00.00042.667

Friday's Games

Iowa St. 70, North Carolina 65

Tennessee 64, Kansas 50

Oklahoma St. 82, Tulsa 56

Oklahoma 77, Seton Hall 64

West Virginia 89, Portland St. 71

TCU 59, California 48

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.

Iowa vs. TCU at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., TBA

Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000701.000
St. John's00.000601.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00042.667
Providence00.00042.667
Seton Hall00.00042.667
Xavier00.00042.667
Butler00.00043.571
DePaul00.00033.500
Georgetown00.00033.500
Villanova00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

Portland 83, Villanova 71

Duke 71, Xavier 64

Oklahoma 77, Seton Hall 64

UConn 82, Alabama 67

NC State 76, Butler 61

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Georgetown, Noon

Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., TBA

Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana00.00033.500
Montana St.00.00033.500
Sacramento St.00.00033.500
E. Washington00.00024.333
N. Colorado00.00024.333
Portland St.00.00024.333
Weber St.00.00024.333
Idaho00.00025.286
N. Arizona00.00025.286
Idaho St.00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

UNC-Greensboro 77, Montana St. 66

E. Washington 81, Stony Brook 52

Hawaii 74, Sacramento St. 61

Idaho 84, Pacific 81

West Virginia 89, Portland St. 71

N. Colorado 80, N. Dakota St. 70

Saturday's Games

Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Sacramento St. at Laie, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., TBA

Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.

Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
UNC-Asheville00.00032.600
Longwood00.00043.571
Campbell00.00033.500
Radford00.00033.500
Winthrop00.00034.429
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200
Presbyterian00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60

South Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 53

Virginia Tech 69, Charleston Southern 64

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000601.000
Maryland00.000601.000
Iowa00.000501.000
Purdue00.000501.000
Penn St.00.00061.857
Illinois00.00051.833
Michigan00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Rutgers00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00042.667
Minnesota00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00033.500

Friday's Games

Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59

Maryland 95, Coppin St. 79

Memphis 73, Nebraska 61

Iowa 74, Clemson 71

Penn St. 70, Lafayette 57

Illinois 92, Lindenwood (Mo.) 59

Purdue 84, Gonzaga 66

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Iowa vs. TCU at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., TBA

Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00051.833
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00041.800
Hawaii00.00041.800
UC Davis00.00041.800
UC Santa Barbara00.00041.800
UC Riverside00.00052.714
Long Beach St.00.00032.600
CS Bakersfield00.00033.500
Cal Poly00.00023.400
UC San Diego00.00024.333
CS Northridge00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54

UC Irvine 83, Nicholls 56

Long Beach St. 78, Oakland 70

Hawaii 74, Sacramento St. 61

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 2 p.m.

UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

North Texas vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 12 a.m.

SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.

