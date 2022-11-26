All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Ohio 78, E. Illinois 67
Illinois 92, Lindenwood (Mo.) 59
Saturday's Games
UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.
Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
Stanford 70, Florida St. 60
Washington St. 96, Detroit 54
Florida 81, Oregon St. 68
TCU 59, California 48
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70
Clemson vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 4 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., TBA
Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., TBA
Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Friday's Games
Southern U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 58
Delaware 72, Colgate 68
Penn St. 70, Lafayette 57
Saturday's Games
Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.
Loyola (Md.) vs. Louisiana-Monroe at Niceville, Fla., 11 a.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colby Sawyer at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Friday's Games
Mississippi 74, Siena 62
Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66
South Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 53
Florida 81, Oregon St. 68
Tennessee 64, Kansas 50
UConn 82, Alabama 67
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., TBA
Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Furman 102, Tusculum 74
Louisiana Tech 79, Samford 76
UNC-Greensboro 77, Montana St. 66
The Citadel 74, IUPUI 53
Mercer 72, Robert Morris 66
Saturday's Games
Regent at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.
ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Denver 77, New Orleans 76
UTEP 72, Texas A&M-CC 67
Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64
UC Irvine 83, Nicholls 56
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon
William Carey at SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Nicholls vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Friday's Games
Southern U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 58
Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
Alabama A&M 90, Tennessee Southern 79
Prairie View 67, Arkansas St. 59
Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55
Saturday's Games
Southern U. vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Champion Christian at Southern U., 7:30 p.m.
Fisk at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. 61, Valparaiso 50
North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52
Omaha 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Denver 77, New Orleans 76
N. Colorado 80, N. Dakota St. 70
Saturday's Games
James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Southern U. vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.
Rogers St. at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Mount Marty at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
James Madison 100, Coastal Georgia 54
Omaha 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56
South Alabama 78, Evansville 67
Prairie View 67, Arkansas St. 59
Texas St. 78, S. Utah 65
Saturday's Games
Loyola (Md.) vs. Louisiana-Monroe at Niceville, Fla., 11 a.m.
James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Bethel (TN) at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Mobile at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78
Davidson 89, San Francisco 80
Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59
Portland 83, Villanova 71
BYU 79, Dayton 75, OT
Idaho 84, Pacific 81
New Mexico St. 90, San Diego 77
Purdue 84, Gonzaga 66
Saturday's Games
Nicholls vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.
Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., TBA
Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44
North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52
New Mexico St. 90, San Diego 77
Texas St. 78, S. Utah 65
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 2 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.
Benedictine Mesa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Sacramento St. at Laie, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
