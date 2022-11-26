All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00041.800
SIU-Edwardsville00.00042.667
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
Morehead St.00.00033.500
Tennessee Tech00.00033.500
UT Martin00.00034.429
S. Indiana00.00023.400
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00035.375
UALR00.00024.333
E. Illinois00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Ohio 78, E. Illinois 67

Illinois 92, Lindenwood (Mo.) 59

Saturday's Games

UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.

Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00051.833
Washington00.00051.833
UCLA00.00042.667
Utah00.00042.667
Washington St.00.00032.600
Southern Cal00.00043.571
Colorado00.00033.500
Oregon St.00.00033.500
Stanford00.00033.500
Oregon00.00024.333
California00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59

Stanford 70, Florida St. 60

Washington St. 96, Detroit 54

Florida 81, Oregon St. 68

TCU 59, California 48

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

Clemson vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 4 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., TBA

Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., TBA

Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00041.800
Navy00.00041.800
Bucknell00.00042.667
American00.00032.600
Lehigh00.00032.600
Colgate00.00043.571
Army00.00024.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00024.333
Holy Cross00.00015.167
Lafayette00.00016.143

Friday's Games

Southern U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 58

Delaware 72, Colgate 68

Penn St. 70, Lafayette 57

Saturday's Games

Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.

Loyola (Md.) vs. Louisiana-Monroe at Niceville, Fla., 11 a.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colby Sawyer at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000601.000
Mississippi00.000601.000
Mississippi St.00.000601.000
Missouri00.000601.000
Alabama00.00051.833
Arkansas00.00051.833
LSU00.00051.833
Tennessee00.00051.833
Florida00.00042.667
Georgia00.00042.667
Kentucky00.00042.667
Texas A&M00.00042.667
South Carolina00.00033.500
Vanderbilt00.00033.500

Friday's Games

Mississippi 74, Siena 62

Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

South Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 53

Florida 81, Oregon St. 68

Tennessee 64, Kansas 50

UConn 82, Alabama 67

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., TBA

Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00061.857
Furman00.00042.667
W. Carolina00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
UNC-Greensboro00.00032.600
The Citadel00.00043.571
ETSU00.00033.500
Mercer00.00033.500
Chattanooga00.00023.400
VMI00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Furman 102, Tusculum 74

Louisiana Tech 79, Samford 76

UNC-Greensboro 77, Montana St. 66

The Citadel 74, IUPUI 53

Mercer 72, Robert Morris 66

Saturday's Games

Regent at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
Texas A&M-CC00.00043.571
Incarnate Word00.00033.500
Lamar00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
McNeese St.00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00024.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
Nicholls00.00014.200
Houston Christian00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Denver 77, New Orleans 76

UTEP 72, Texas A&M-CC 67

Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64

UC Irvine 83, Nicholls 56

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon

William Carey at SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00042.667
Grambling St.00.00032.600
Alcorn St.00.00033.500
Bethune-Cookman00.00023.400
Southern U.00.00023.400
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Alabama A&M00.00015.167
MVSU00.00016.143
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama St.00.00006.000
Jackson St.00.00005.000

Friday's Games

Southern U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 58

Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54

Alabama A&M 90, Tennessee Southern 79

Prairie View 67, Arkansas St. 59

Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55

Saturday's Games

Southern U. vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Champion Christian at Southern U., 7:30 p.m.

Fisk at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00061.857
St. Thomas (MN)00.00052.714
North Dakota00.00043.571
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
S. Dakota St.00.00033.500
South Dakota00.00033.500
W. Illinois00.00023.400
UMKC00.00035.375
Omaha00.00024.333
N. Dakota St.00.00015.167

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. 61, Valparaiso 50

North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52

Omaha 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Denver 77, New Orleans 76

N. Colorado 80, N. Dakota St. 70

Saturday's Games

James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Southern U. vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.

Rogers St. at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000601.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000501.000
Troy00.00061.857
James Madison00.00051.833
Marshall00.00041.800
Appalachian St.00.00052.714
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Texas St.00.00042.667
Arkansas St.00.00033.500
Georgia Southern00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00033.500
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
South Alabama00.00023.400
Louisiana-Monroe00.00024.333

Friday's Games

James Madison 100, Coastal Georgia 54

Omaha 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56

South Alabama 78, Evansville 67

Prairie View 67, Arkansas St. 59

Texas St. 78, S. Utah 65

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) vs. Louisiana-Monroe at Niceville, Fla., 11 a.m.

James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (TN) at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Mobile at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00061.857
San Francisco00.00061.857
Loyola Marymount00.00062.750
Gonzaga00.00042.667
Pepperdine00.00042.667
San Diego00.00042.667
Santa Clara00.00042.667
Portland00.00053.625
BYU00.00043.571
Pacific00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59

Portland 83, Villanova 71

BYU 79, Dayton 75, OT

Idaho 84, Pacific 81

New Mexico St. 90, San Diego 77

Purdue 84, Gonzaga 66

Saturday's Games

Nicholls vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.

Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., TBA

Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000601.000
Seattle00.000501.000
Grand Canyon00.00042.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00042.667
New Mexico St.00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00032.600
Tarleton St.00.00032.600
Cal Baptist00.00033.500
S. Utah00.00033.500
Utah Valley St.00.00033.500
Texas-Arlington00.00034.429
Abilene Christian00.00024.333
Utah Tech00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44

North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52

New Mexico St. 90, San Diego 77

Texas St. 78, S. Utah 65

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 2 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.

Benedictine Mesa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Sacramento St. at Laie, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you