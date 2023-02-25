All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston152.882273.900
Hofstra152.882228.733
UNC-Wilmington125.706228.733
Towson116.6471911.633
Drexel108.5561614.533
Delaware710.4121515.500
NC A&T710.4121218.400
William & Mary611.3531119.367
Northeastern611.3531018.357
Stony Brook611.3531020.333
Elon611.353822.267
Hampton512.294822.267
Monmouth (NJ)512.294624.200

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston, Noon

Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU152.882253.893
North Texas144.778236.793
UAB126.667218.724
Middle Tennessee107.5881711.607
Charlotte89.4711711.607
Rice89.4711711.607
W. Kentucky710.4121513.536
FIU710.4121315.464
Louisiana Tech611.3531315.464
UTEP611.3531315.464
UTSA216.111821.276

Saturday's Games

UTEP at FAU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.145.737228.733
Cleveland St.145.7371911.633
Milwaukee136.6841910.655
N. Kentucky136.6841812.600
Oakland118.5791317.433
Robert Morris1010.5001516.484
Wright St.910.4741614.533
Detroit910.4741317.433
Fort Wayne811.4211614.533
IUPUI217.105525.167
Green Bay217.105327.100

Saturday's Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001118.379
Hartford02.000523.179

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale84.667187.720
Princeton84.667178.680
Penn84.6671611.593
Cornell66.500169.640
Brown66.5001312.520
Harvard57.4171412.538
Dartmouth57.417917.346
Columbia210.167720.259

Saturday's Games

Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona143.824217.750
Rider125.7061511.577
Siena116.6471711.607
Quinnipiac107.588199.679
Niagara108.5561512.556
Manhattan89.4711016.385
Fairfield810.4441216.429
Marist612.3331017.370
Mount St. Mary's612.3331019.345
Canisius612.333819.296
St. Peter's512.2941016.385

Friday's Games

Canisius 66, St. Peter's 53

Marist 81, Manhattan 58

Iona 80, Mount St. Mary's 68

Niagara 76, Fairfield 68

Rider 69, Siena 66

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.

St. Peter's at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo132.867226.786
Kent St.123.800226.786
Ball St.114.733208.714
Akron114.733199.679
Ohio96.6001711.607
Buffalo78.4671315.464
N. Illinois78.4671117.393
Cent. Michigan510.3331018.357
Bowling Green411.2671018.357
Miami (Ohio)411.2671018.357
E. Michigan411.267721.250
W. Michigan312.200721.250

Saturday's Games

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard92.8181711.607
Norfolk St.83.727198.704
Md.-Eastern Shore74.6361511.577
NC Central74.6361411.560
Morgan St.56.4551314.481
Delaware St.47.364620.231
Coppin St.29.182721.250
SC State29.182522.185

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake154.789246.800
Bradley154.789228.733
S. Illinois136.684219.700
Belmont136.6842010.667
Indiana St.136.6842010.667
Missouri St.118.5791514.517
Murray St.109.5261514.517
N. Iowa910.4741316.448
Valparaiso514.2631119.367
Illinois St.514.2631020.333
Ill.-Chicago415.2111218.400
Evansville118.053525.167

Sunday's Games

Belmont at N. Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.132.867225.815
Boise St.123.800226.786
Nevada114.733217.750
Utah St.115.688227.759
New Mexico78.467208.714
San Jose St.78.4671612.571
UNLV610.3751711.607
Fresno St.610.3751017.370
Colorado St.511.3131316.448
Air Force512.2941416.467
Wyoming313.188820.286

Friday's Games

Colorado St. 84, Wyoming 71

UNLV 54, Air Force 53

Saturday's Games

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack114.7331416.467
Stonehill106.6251417.452
Fairleigh Dickinson96.6001614.533
St. Francis (Pa.)96.6001216.429
Wagner78.4671412.538
St. Francis (NY)78.4671414.500
Sacred Heart78.4671416.467
CCSU78.4671020.333
LIU114.067324.111

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at LIU, 1 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you