All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|15
|2
|.882
|27
|3
|.900
|Hofstra
|15
|2
|.882
|22
|8
|.733
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Towson
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Delaware
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|NC A&T
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|William & Mary
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|Northeastern
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Stony Brook
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Elon
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|22
|.267
|Hampton
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|24
|.200
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston, Noon
Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|3
|.893
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|UAB
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Middle Tennessee
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Charlotte
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Rice
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Kentucky
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|FIU
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|UTEP
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|UTSA
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
UTEP at FAU, 2 p.m.
Rice at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Cleveland St.
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|11
|.633
|Milwaukee
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|12
|.600
|Oakland
|11
|8
|.579
|13
|17
|.433
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Wright St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Detroit
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|IUPUI
|2
|17
|.105
|5
|25
|.167
|Green Bay
|2
|17
|.105
|3
|27
|.100
Saturday's Games
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|18
|.379
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Penn
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Cornell
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Harvard
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|12
|.538
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|17
|.346
|Columbia
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Rider
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|11
|.607
|Quinnipiac
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Niagara
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Manhattan
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairfield
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Marist
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
|Mount St. Mary's
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Canisius
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|19
|.296
|St. Peter's
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|16
|.385
Friday's Games
Canisius 66, St. Peter's 53
Marist 81, Manhattan 58
Iona 80, Mount St. Mary's 68
Niagara 76, Fairfield 68
Rider 69, Siena 66
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.
St. Peter's at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Rider, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Ball St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Ohio
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|N. Illinois
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Bowling Green
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|W. Michigan
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
Saturday's Games
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|11
|.607
|Norfolk St.
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|8
|.704
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|11
|.577
|NC Central
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|Morgan St.
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|14
|.481
|Delaware St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|20
|.231
|Coppin St.
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|21
|.250
|SC State
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|22
|.185
Saturday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Bradley
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Illinois
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Belmont
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Indiana St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Missouri St.
|11
|8
|.579
|15
|14
|.517
|Murray St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|N. Iowa
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|16
|.448
|Valparaiso
|5
|14
|.263
|11
|19
|.367
|Illinois St.
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|15
|.211
|12
|18
|.400
|Evansville
|1
|18
|.053
|5
|25
|.167
Sunday's Games
Belmont at N. Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Murray St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|5
|.815
|Boise St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Nevada
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|New Mexico
|7
|8
|.467
|20
|8
|.714
|San Jose St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|UNLV
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Colorado St.
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|16
|.448
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|Wyoming
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
Friday's Games
Colorado St. 84, Wyoming 71
UNLV 54, Air Force 53
Saturday's Games
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|16
|.467
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|16
|.429
|Wagner
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|20
|.333
|LIU
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|24
|.111
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at LIU, 1 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
