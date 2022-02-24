All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson133.813227.759
UNC-Wilmington133.813198.704
Hofstra114.733199.679
Delaware105.667199.679
Drexel97.5631412.538
Coll. of Charleston78.4671512.556
James Madison611.3531513.536
Elon511.313821.276
William & Mary412.250524.172
Northeastern115.063720.259

Wednesday's Games

Towson 84, James Madison 65

Thursday's Games

William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Elon at Northeastern, Noon

William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 4 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas131.929204.833
UAB104.714207.741
Louisiana Tech104.714197.731
UTEP96.6001611.593
Rice68.4291412.538
UTSA213.133919.321
Southern Miss.113.071621.222

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee113.786207.741
W. Kentucky96.6001711.607
FAU86.5711512.556
Charlotte77.5001412.538
FIU59.3571512.556
Old Dominion59.3571017.370
Marshall411.2671117.393

Thursday's Games

FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 7 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.154.789197.731
Fort Wayne136.6841810.643
N. Kentucky126.6671611.593
Wright St.137.6501613.552
Oakland116.6471810.643
Youngstown St.127.6321811.621
Detroit96.6001213.480
Ill.-Chicago710.4121115.423
Milwaukee713.350920.310
Robert Morris514.263721.250
Green Bay315.167423.148
IUPUI114.067323.115

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale102.8331610.615
Princeton92.818195.792
Penn93.7501213.480
Harvard56.4551310.565
Cornell57.4171310.565
Brown48.3331215.444
Dartmouth48.333716.304
Columbia111.083420.167

Friday's Games

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona142.875225.815
Monmouth (NJ)106.625189.667
Siena106.6251311.542
St. Peter's106.6251211.522
Marist89.4711313.500
Manhattan79.4381411.560
Quinnipiac79.4381212.500
Niagara79.4381213.480
Rider610.3751016.385
Fairfield611.3531216.429
Canisius412.250819.296

Thursday's Games

Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio143.824235.821
Toledo143.824226.786
Kent St.134.765189.667
Buffalo114.733178.680
Akron116.647189.667
Ball St.79.4381215.444
Miami (Ohio)610.3751215.444
Cent. Michigan59.357619.240
N. Illinois511.313818.308
Bowling Green512.2941216.429
E. Michigan512.2941018.357
W. Michigan215.118622.214

Thursday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, Noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.92.818186.750
NC Central73.7001412.538
Howard74.6361411.560
SC State74.6361512.556
Coppin St.56.455620.231
Morgan St.46.400913.409
Md.-Eastern Shore47.364913.409
Delaware St.011.000222.083

Saturday's Games

NC Central at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago134.765226.786
N. Iowa134.7651710.630
Drake125.706219.700
Missouri St.125.706219.700
Bradley107.5881613.552
S. Illinois98.5291613.552
Valparaiso611.3531316.448
Indiana St.413.2351118.379
Illinois St.413.2351119.367
Evansville215.118622.214

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa 88, Indiana St. 82

Drake 71, Valparaiso 65

Loyola Chicago 82, Evansville 31

Missouri St. 83, Bradley 67

S. Illinois 90, Illinois St. 69

Saturday's Games

S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.132.867226.786
Wyoming113.786225.815
Colorado St.124.750224.846
San Diego St.94.692177.708
UNLV96.6001711.607
Fresno St.77.5001710.630
Utah St.79.4381613.552
Nevada69.4001214.462
New Mexico311.2141117.393
Air Force312.2001016.385
San Jose St.114.067819.296

Wednesday's Games

Colorado St. 61, Wyoming 55

Friday's Games

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner131.929193.864
Bryant132.867179.654
LIU106.6251313.500
Mount St. Mary's86.5711214.462
Merrimack87.5331315.464
St. Francis (NY)79.4381017.370
Sacred Heart410.286819.296
CCSU411.267721.250
St. Francis (Pa.)412.250819.296
Fairleigh Dickinson310.231320.130

Thursday's Games

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1601.000262.929
Belmont142.875245.828
Morehead St.124.750209.690
SE Missouri78.4671216.429
Tennessee St.79.4381216.429
Tennessee Tech69.400919.321
Austin Peay610.3751016.385
SIU-Edwardsville412.2501019.345
UT Martin412.250820.286
E. Illinois313.188524.172

Thursday's Games

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

