All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|UNC-Wilmington
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|8
|.704
|Hofstra
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Drexel
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|12
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|12
|.556
|James Madison
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Elon
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|24
|.172
|Northeastern
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
Wednesday's Games
Towson 84, James Madison 65
Thursday's Games
William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Elon at Northeastern, Noon
William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 4 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|1
|.929
|20
|4
|.833
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|UTEP
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|UTSA
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
|Southern Miss.
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|FAU
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|FIU
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Old Dominion
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Marshall
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
Thursday's Games
FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 7 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|7
|.731
|Fort Wayne
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Oakland
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|20
|.310
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|23
|.148
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Princeton
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Penn
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Cornell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Brown
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Dartmouth
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
Friday's Games
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|5
|.815
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Siena
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|11
|.542
|St. Peter's
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|12
|.500
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Rider
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
Thursday's Games
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|8
|.680
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|9
|.667
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|19
|.240
|N. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.357
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Thursday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, Noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|NC Central
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|Howard
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|SC State
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|12
|.556
|Coppin St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|20
|.231
|Morgan St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Delaware St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Saturday's Games
NC Central at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|6
|.786
|N. Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|10
|.630
|Drake
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|Missouri St.
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|Bradley
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|S. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Valparaiso
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Indiana St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|Illinois St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Wednesday's Games
N. Iowa 88, Indiana St. 82
Drake 71, Valparaiso 65
Loyola Chicago 82, Evansville 31
Missouri St. 83, Bradley 67
S. Illinois 90, Illinois St. 69
Saturday's Games
S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Wyoming
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Colorado St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|4
|.846
|San Diego St.
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Nevada
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|17
|.393
|Air Force
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|1
|14
|.067
|8
|19
|.296
Wednesday's Games
Colorado St. 61, Wyoming 55
Friday's Games
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|3
|.864
|Bryant
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|9
|.654
|LIU
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|14
|.462
|Merrimack
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|17
|.370
|Sacred Heart
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|20
|.130
Thursday's Games
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Belmont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|SE Missouri
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Austin Peay
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Illinois
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
Thursday's Games
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.