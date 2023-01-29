All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|2
|.913
|Towson
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Hofstra
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Drexel
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|NC A&T
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stony Brook
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Delaware
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|Northeastern
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|17
|.227
|Elon
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|19
|.136
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|20
|.091
Saturday's Games
Delaware 81, Northeastern 78
Monmouth (NJ) 79, NC A&T 64
Hofstra 85, Coll. of Charleston 81
Elon 72, Drexel 58
Stony Brook 71, Hampton 66
Towson 92, William & Mary 73
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Rice
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|UAB
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|FIU
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Charlotte
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|W. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
UAB 70, Rice 52
FAU 70, W. Kentucky 63
Louisiana Tech 66, UTSA 55
North Texas 52, UTEP 42
FIU 82, Middle Tennessee 74
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Youngstown St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Cleveland St.
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|9
|.591
|Oakland
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Wright St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Robert Morris
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|12
|.455
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|21
|.087
|IUPUI
|0
|11
|.000
|3
|19
|.136
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 75, N. Kentucky 74
Wright St. 77, Green Bay 46
Sunday's Games
Oakland at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. 101, Aurora 66
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Princeton
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Yale
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Brown
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|16
|.273
Saturday's Games
Cornell 80, Brown 73
Dartmouth 83, Columbia 73
Penn 83, Harvard 68
Yale 87, Princeton 65
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Rider
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|9
|.526
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Fairfield
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|St. Peter's
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Marist
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|14
|.263
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's 73, Mount St. Mary's 62
Sunday's Games
Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Marist at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Akron
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Toledo
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Ball St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Bowling Green
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Ohio
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|W. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
Akron 83, Ohio 77
Toledo 91, Bowling Green 77
E. Michigan 74, Miami (Ohio) 69
Ball St. 87, N. Illinois 69
Cent. Michigan 70, W. Michigan 69
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|8
|.600
|Howard
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|10
|.565
|Norfolk St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Morgan St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|NC Central
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Delaware St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|16
|.158
|Coppin St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
|SC State
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|19
|.136
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. 64, Morgan St. 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 94, Coppin St. 75
Norfolk St. 82, SC State 68
Howard 71, NC Central 67
Monday's Games
NC Central at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Belmont
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|N. Iowa
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Drake
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Bradley
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Murray St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|10
|.545
|Missouri St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|11
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|13
|.409
|Evansville
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 79, N. Iowa 71
Murray St. 74, Missouri St. 71
Valparaiso 81, Evansville 69
Sunday's Games
Drake at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Bradley at Ill.-Chicago, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|4
|.810
|Boise St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|3
|.864
|Utah St.
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Nevada
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Jose St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|UNLV
|3
|6
|.333
|14
|7
|.667
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Colorado St.
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Wyoming
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
Utah St. 70, Fresno St. 53
Boise St. 80, Colorado St. 59
San Diego St. 72, San Jose St. 51
UNLV 68, Nevada 62
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|10
|.583
|Stonehill
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Merrimack
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|16
|.304
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|13
|.458
|CCSU
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|17
|.261
|LIU
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
Saturday's Games
CCSU 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 74
Stonehill 82, Sacred Heart 81
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Merrimack 71
St. Francis (NY) 71, LIU 59
