COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston91.900212.913
Towson82.800167.696
Hofstra82.800158.652
UNC-Wilmington73.700176.739
Drexel64.6001210.545
NC A&T65.5451113.458
Stony Brook45.444814.364
Delaware46.4001211.522
William & Mary46.400914.391
Northeastern46.400813.381
Hampton28.200517.227
Elon18.111319.136
Monmouth (NJ)18.111220.091

Saturday's Games

Delaware 81, Northeastern 78

Monmouth (NJ) 79, NC A&T 64

Hofstra 85, Coll. of Charleston 81

Elon 72, Drexel 58

Stony Brook 71, Hampton 66

Towson 92, William & Mary 73

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU1101.000211.955
North Texas93.750185.783
Rice64.600156.714
UAB65.545157.682
Middle Tennessee65.545139.591
Louisiana Tech56.4551210.545
FIU56.4551111.500
Charlotte46.400138.619
UTEP46.4001110.524
W. Kentucky38.2731111.500
UTSA111.083716.304

Saturday's Games

UAB 70, Rice 52

FAU 70, W. Kentucky 63

Louisiana Tech 66, UTSA 55

North Texas 52, UTEP 42

FIU 82, Middle Tennessee 74

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee93.750157.682
N. Kentucky93.750149.609
Youngstown St.83.727166.727
Cleveland St.83.727139.591
Oakland74.636913.409
Fort Wayne66.500149.609
Wright St.66.5001310.565
Robert Morris56.4551012.455
Detroit47.364814.364
Green Bay111.083221.087
IUPUI011.000319.136

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 75, N. Kentucky 74

Wright St. 77, Green Bay 46

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000617.261
Hartford00.000517.227

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. 101, Aurora 66

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell52.714155.750
Princeton52.714146.700
Yale43.571146.700
Dartmouth43.571813.381
Harvard34.429129.571
Penn34.4291111.500
Brown34.4291010.500
Columbia16.143616.273

Saturday's Games

Cornell 80, Brown 73

Dartmouth 83, Columbia 73

Penn 83, Harvard 68

Yale 87, Princeton 65

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena82.800147.667
Rider73.700109.526
Quinnipiac63.667155.750
Iona63.667137.650
Fairfield64.6001010.500
Niagara65.545119.550
Manhattan46.400613.316
St. Peter's48.333912.429
Marist37.300712.368
Canisius37.300514.263
Mount St. Mary's38.273715.318

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's 73, Mount St. Mary's 62

Sunday's Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.71.875174.810
Akron71.875156.714
Toledo62.750156.714
Ball St.53.625147.667
Bowling Green44.5001011.476
Buffalo44.5001011.476
N. Illinois44.500813.381
Ohio35.3751110.524
Cent. Michigan35.375813.381
W. Michigan26.250615.286
E. Michigan26.250516.238
Miami (Ohio)17.125714.333

Saturday's Games

Akron 83, Ohio 77

Toledo 91, Bowling Green 77

E. Michigan 74, Miami (Ohio) 69

Ball St. 87, N. Illinois 69

Cent. Michigan 70, W. Michigan 69

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore51.833128.600
Howard51.8331310.565
Norfolk St.42.667147.667
Morgan St.42.6671110.524
NC Central33.5001010.500
Delaware St.24.333316.158
Coppin St.15.167617.261
SC State06.000319.136

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. 64, Morgan St. 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 94, Coppin St. 75

Norfolk St. 82, SC State 68

Howard 71, NC Central 67

Monday's Games

NC Central at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois92.818175.773
Belmont92.818166.727
N. Iowa84.6671210.545
Drake74.636166.727
Bradley74.636148.636
Indiana St.75.583149.609
Murray St.75.5831210.545
Missouri St.75.5831111.500
Valparaiso48.3331013.435
Illinois St.38.273814.364
Ill.-Chicago110.091913.409
Evansville012.000419.174

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 79, N. Iowa 71

Murray St. 74, Missouri St. 71

Valparaiso 81, Evansville 69

Sunday's Games

Drake at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Ill.-Chicago, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.81.889174.810
Boise St.72.778175.773
New Mexico63.667193.864
Utah St.63.667175.773
Nevada63.667166.727
San Jose St.45.444139.591
UNLV36.333147.667
Air Force36.3331210.545
Fresno St.36.333713.350
Colorado St.27.2221012.455
Wyoming17.125614.300

Saturday's Games

Utah St. 70, Fresno St. 53

Boise St. 80, Colorado St. 59

San Diego St. 72, San Jose St. 51

UNLV 68, Nevada 62

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson72.7781410.583
Stonehill63.6671014.417
St. Francis (Pa.)53.625813.381
Merrimack54.556716.304
Wagner44.500118.579
St. Francis (NY)45.4441111.500
Sacred Heart45.4441113.458
CCSU45.444617.261
LIU19.100319.136

Saturday's Games

CCSU 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 74

Stonehill 82, Sacred Heart 81

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Merrimack 71

St. Francis (NY) 71, LIU 59

