COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington401.000105.667
Towson51.833145.737
Delaware42.667136.684
Hofstra32.600117.611
Drexel32.60087.533
James Madison23.400115.688
William & Mary23.400315.167
Elon24.333514.263
Coll. of Charleston13.25097.563
Northeastern06.000611.353

Saturday's Games

Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech601.000153.833
UAB51.833154.789
North Texas51.833124.750
Rice42.667116.647
FAU32.600108.556
UTEP33.500108.556
Middle Tennessee22.500116.647
Charlotte22.50097.563
Old Dominion22.500710.412
W. Kentucky23.400108.556
Southern Miss.13.250611.353
FIU14.200117.611
Marshall05.000711.389
UTSA06.000712.368

Saturday's Games

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.81.889124.750
Oakland71.875135.722
Wright St.72.778108.556
Fort Wayne54.556108.556
Milwaukee55.500712.368
Detroit33.500510.333
Youngstown St.45.444109.526
Ill.-Chicago34.42979.438
N. Kentucky34.42979.438
Green Bay35.375413.235
Robert Morris18.111315.167
IUPUI07.000116.059

Friday's Games

Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61

Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62

Saturday's Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton401.000143.824
Yale201.00088.500
Harvard21.667105.667
Penn32.600612.333
Columbia12.333411.267
Cornell13.25096.600
Dartmouth13.250411.267
Brown14.200911.450

Saturday's Games

Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona701.000153.833
St. Peter's51.83376.538
Quinnipiac53.625106.625
Siena32.60067.462
Manhattan33.500105.667
Monmouth (NJ)33.500116.647
Marist34.42988.500
Niagara35.37589.471
Fairfield25.286810.444
Canisius25.286612.333
Rider16.143512.294

Friday's Games

Canisius 70, Rider 69

Manhattan 75, Siena 68

St. Peter's 74, Niagara 68, OT

Sunday's Games

St. Peter's at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo71.875154.789
Ohio51.833143.824
Akron42.667115.688
Buffalo42.667106.625
Kent St.44.50099.500
N. Illinois22.50059.357
Miami (Ohio)23.40088.500
E. Michigan23.40079.438
Ball St.24.333710.412
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green25.28699.500
W. Michigan06.000413.235

Friday's Games

Toledo 87, Ohio 69

Buffalo 64, Kent St. 51

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.301.000124.750
Coppin St.201.000314.176
Morgan St.11.50068.429
SC State02.000810.444
Howard01.00068.429
Md.-Eastern Shore01.00057.417
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago501.000142.875
Missouri St.52.714146.700
N. Iowa52.71498.529
Drake42.667136.684
S. Illinois33.500108.556
Illinois St.33.500109.526
Bradley34.429910.474
Valparaiso25.286910.474
Indiana St.14.20089.471
Evansville06.000413.235

Friday's Games

Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56

Saturday's Games

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.501.000144.778
Wyoming301.000142.875
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Colorado St.41.800141.933
Fresno St.31.750134.765
Nevada22.50087.533
Air Force23.40097.563
UNLV23.400108.556
Utah St.15.167109.526
San Jose St.04.00079.438
New Mexico05.000711.389

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner701.000132.867
Bryant61.857108.556
Merrimack43.571911.450
LIU43.571710.412
Mount St. Mary's34.429712.368
Sacred Heart34.429713.350
St. Francis (Pa.)25.286612.333
St. Francis (NY)25.286513.278
CCSU25.286515.250
Fairleigh Dickinson25.286215.118

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78

Wagner 92, LIU 85, OT

Bryant 79, Merrimack 63

Mount St. Mary's 98, Sacred Heart 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67

Sunday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.601.000162.889
Morehead St.501.000135.722
Belmont42.667145.737
Tennessee Tech22.500512.294
SE Missouri23.400711.389
Tennessee St.24.333711.389
UT Martin24.333612.333
SIU-Edwardsville13.250710.412
Austin Peay13.25059.357
E. Illinois04.000215.118

Saturday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

