All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Towson
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Hofstra
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|James Madison
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|15
|.167
|Elon
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Northeastern
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Saturday's Games
Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|FAU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|FIU
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Marshall
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|UTSA
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|4
|.750
|Oakland
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|5
|.722
|Wright St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|8
|.556
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Youngstown St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Kentucky
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|Robert Morris
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Friday's Games
Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61
Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62
Saturday's Games
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Brown
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
Saturday's Games
Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter's
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|6
|.538
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Canisius
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Rider
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|12
|.294
Friday's Games
Canisius 70, Rider 69
Manhattan 75, Siena 68
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 68, OT
Sunday's Games
St. Peter's at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Akron
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Friday's Games
Toledo 87, Ohio 69
Buffalo 64, Kent St. 51
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Bradley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Indiana St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Friday's Games
Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56
Saturday's Games
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Wyoming
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|1
|.933
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78
Wagner 92, LIU 85, OT
Bryant 79, Merrimack 63
Mount St. Mary's 98, Sacred Heart 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67
Sunday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Morehead St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Saturday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.