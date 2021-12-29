All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Tuesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.
Northeastern at Elon, 7 p.m.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Hofstra at Elon, Noon
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Thursday's Games
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Cornell, ppd.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 87, Yale 60
Wednesday's Games
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
Cornell at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Eastern at Penn, 1 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Tuesday's Games
Friday's Games
Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Tuesday's Games
E. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, ppd.
Akron at Bowling Green, ppd.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Tuesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
SC State at South Carolina, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.
Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.
Thursday's Games
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Drake 82, Mount Marty 53
S. Illinois 75, Grambling St. 64
Wednesday's Games
Wartburg at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Evangel at Missouri St., 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 65, Fresno St. 55
Colorado St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Nevada at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Bryant at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.
LIU at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
E. Illinois at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.