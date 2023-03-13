All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont142.8752310.697
Mass.-Lowell115.688268.765
New Hampshire97.5631515.500
Bryant88.5001713.567
UMBC88.5001814.563
Binghamton88.5001318.419
Maine79.4381317.433
NJIT412.250723.233
Albany (NY)313.188823.258

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston171.944313.912
Memphis135.722268.765
Tulane126.6672011.645
Cincinnati117.6112112.636
Temple108.5561616.500
Wichita St.99.5001715.531
UCF810.4441814.563
South Florida711.3891418.438
East Carolina612.3331617.485
SMU513.2781022.313
Tulsa117.056525.167

Sunday's Games

Memphis 75, Houston 65

Wednesday's Games

UCF at Florida, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU153.833277.794
Fordham126.667258.758
Dayton126.6672212.647
Saint Louis126.6672112.636
George Mason117.6112013.606
Duquesne108.5562012.625
George Washington108.5561616.500
Davidson810.4441616.500
Saint Joseph's810.4441617.485
St. Bonaventure810.4441418.438
Richmond711.3891518.455
La Salle711.3891519.441
UMass612.3331516.484
Rhode Island513.278922.290
Loyola Chicago414.2221021.323

Sunday's Games

VCU 68, Dayton 56

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami155.750257.781
Virginia155.750257.781
Duke146.700268.765
Clemson146.7002310.697
Pittsburgh146.7002211.667
NC State128.6002310.697
North Carolina119.5502013.606
Wake Forest1010.5001914.576
Syracuse1010.5001715.531
Boston College911.4501617.485
Virginia Tech812.4001914.576
Florida St.713.350923.281
Georgia Tech614.3001518.455
Notre Dame317.1501121.344
Louisville218.100428.125

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi St. at Dayton, Ohio, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.153.833268.765
Liberty153.833268.765
E. Kentucky126.6672013.606
Stetson126.6671713.567
Lipscomb117.6112013.606
North Alabama108.5561814.563
Bellarmine99.5001518.455
North Florida99.5001417.452
Queens (NC)711.3891815.545
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891715.531
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at Liberty, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas135.722277.794
Texas126.667268.765
Kansas St.117.611239.719
Baylor117.6112210.688
TCU99.5002112.636
Iowa St.99.5001913.594
Oklahoma St.810.4441815.545
West Virginia711.3891914.576
Texas Tech513.2781616.500
Oklahoma513.2781517.469

Wednesday's Games

Youngstown St. vs. Oklahoma St. at Youngstown, Ohio, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette173.850286.824
Xavier155.750259.735
Creighton146.7002112.636
UConn137.650258.758
Providence137.6502111.656
Seton Hall1010.5001715.531
Villanova1010.5001716.515
St. John's713.3501815.545
Butler614.3001418.438
DePaul317.1501023.303
Georgetown218.100725.219

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at Liberty, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at Colorado, 11 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington162.8892210.688
Montana St.153.833259.735
Weber St.126.6671815.545
Montana107.5881714.548
Idaho St.810.4441121.344
Sacramento St.711.3891418.438
Portland St.611.3531219.387
N. Colorado612.3331220.375
N. Arizona513.2781223.343
Idaho414.2221022.313

Tuesday's Games

E. Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville162.889277.794
Longwood126.6672012.625
Radford126.6671914.576
SC-Upstate108.5561615.516
Gardner-Webb108.5561516.484
Winthrop108.5561517.469
Campbell810.4441618.471
High Point612.3331417.452
Charleston Southern513.2781021.323
Presbyterian117.056527.156

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue155.750295.853
Indiana128.6002211.667
Northwestern128.6002111.656
Michigan St.118.5791912.613
Maryland119.5502112.636
Illinois119.5502012.625
Iowa119.5501913.594
Michigan119.5501715.531
Penn St.1010.5002213.629
Rutgers1010.5001914.576
Wisconsin911.4501714.548
Nebraska911.4501616.500
Ohio St.515.2501619.457
Minnesota217.105922.290

Sunday's Games

Purdue 67, Penn St. 65

Tuesday's Games

Toledo at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara155.750277.794
UC Irvine155.7502311.676
UC Riverside146.7002212.647
Cal St.-Fullerton126.6672013.606
Hawaii137.6502211.667
UC Davis118.5791814.563
Long Beach St.119.5501716.515
CS Bakersfield614.3001122.333
UC San Diego513.2781020.333
CS Northridge416.200725.219
Cal Poly118.053825.242

Wednesday's Games

UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.

