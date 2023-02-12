All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|10
|.600
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|5
|.583
|20
|7
|.741
|Bryant
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|UMBC
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|10
|.630
|New Hampshire
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
UMBC 76, Bryant 73
Binghamton 80, Albany (NY) 66, OT
NJIT 65, Maine 50
Vermont 93, Mass.-Lowell 81
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Tulane
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Temple
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|11
|.560
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Wichita St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|SMU
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|South Florida
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|Tulsa
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|19
|.208
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at Tulane, ppd.
Cincinnati 84, South Florida 65
UCF 96, Tulsa 52
Sunday's Games
Temple at Memphis, Noon
SMU at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Fordham
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Saint Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Duquesne
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|George Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|La Salle
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Richmond
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Davidson
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|UMass
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Loyola Chicago
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|16
|.333
Saturday's Games
Duquesne 56, St. Bonaventure 54
Saint Joseph's 81, George Washington 69
George Mason 75, Rhode Island 67
La Salle 86, UMass 72
Fordham 73, Davidson 71
Richmond 74, Loyola Chicago 71
Tuesday's Games
Loyola Chicago at UMass, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|4
|.826
|Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Clemson
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|NC State
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Wake Forest
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Duke
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Syracuse
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|Boston College
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Florida St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|18
|.308
|Virginia Tech
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|10
|.600
|Notre Dame
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|15
|.400
|Georgia Tech
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Louisville
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|22
|.120
Saturday's Games
NC State 92, Boston College 62
Pittsburgh 83, Florida St. 75
North Carolina 91, Clemson 71
Virginia Tech 93, Notre Dame 87
Virginia 69, Duke 62, OT
Wake Forest 71, Georgia Tech 70
Miami 93, Louisville 85
Monday's Games
Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Notre Dame at Duke, 7 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Kennesaw St.
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|Stetson
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Lipscomb
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|North Alabama
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Bellarmine
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Queens (NC)
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|Austin Peay
|2
|12
|.143
|8
|19
|.296
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine 88, Queens (NC) 84
North Florida 92, Stetson 81
Florida Gulf Coast 62, Jacksonville 51
Cent. Arkansas 76, Austin Peay 69
Kennesaw St. 74, Jacksonville St. 71
Liberty 83, E. Kentucky 73
North Alabama 80, Lipscomb 70
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Kansas
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Baylor
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Kansas St.
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|TCU
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|West Virginia
|4
|8
|.333
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Tech
|2
|10
|.167
|13
|12
|.520
|Oklahoma
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
Saturday's Games
Texas 94, West Virginia 60
Kansas 78, Oklahoma 55
Baylor 72, TCU 68
Oklahoma St. 64, Iowa St. 56
Texas Tech 71, Kansas St. 63
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Xavier
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Creighton
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|Providence
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|UConn
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|7
|.731
|Seton Hall
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Villanova
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|St. John's
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|16
|.360
|Georgetown
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|20
|.231
Saturday's Games
Marquette 89, Georgetown 75
St. John's 73, Providence 68
Creighton 56, UConn 53
Villanova 58, Seton Hall 54
Tuesday's Games
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Butler at Villanova, 8 p.m.
St. John's at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|13
|0
|1.000
|19
|7
|.731
|Montana St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|13
|.500
|Montana
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Idaho St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|Sacramento St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Portland St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|N. Colorado
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Idaho
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
Portland St. 88, N. Arizona 87
E. Washington 73, Idaho 66
Montana St. 58, Idaho St. 52
N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 54
Montana 74, Weber St. 69
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|Radford
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|10
|.630
|Longwood
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Campbell
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Winthrop
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Charleston Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|High Point
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|15
|.423
|Presbyterian
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb 77, Campbell 73, 2OT
UNC-Asheville 76, Presbyterian 72
SC-Upstate 79, Winthrop 70
Radford 90, Charleston Southern 71
Longwood 70, High Point 67
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|2
|.920
|Indiana
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Northwestern
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Maryland
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Rutgers
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Michigan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|10
|.583
|Penn St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|Nebraska
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|Ohio St.
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|Minnesota
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
Maryland 74, Penn St. 68
Illinois 69, Rutgers 60
Nebraska 73, Wisconsin 63, OT
Indiana 62, Michigan 61
Sunday's Games
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Illinois at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|4
|.833
|UC Irvine
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|Hawaii
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|8
|.692
|UC Riverside
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Long Beach St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|UC Davis
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|11
|.560
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|UC San Diego
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
|CS Northridge
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday's Games
CS Northridge 64, Cal Poly 53
Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69
UC Santa Barbara 84, UC Davis 74
UC Irvine 83, UC Riverside 64
Sunday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51
