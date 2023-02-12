All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont92.8181510.600
Binghamton74.6361113.458
Mass.-Lowell75.583207.741
Bryant75.583169.640
UMBC75.5831710.630
New Hampshire65.5451112.478
NJIT47.364717.292
Maine48.3331015.400
Albany (NY)111.083621.222

Saturday's Games

UMBC 76, Bryant 73

Binghamton 80, Albany (NY) 66, OT

NJIT 65, Maine 50

Vermont 93, Mass.-Lowell 81

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston111.917232.920
Tulane93.750167.696
Memphis83.727186.750
Temple84.6671411.560
Cincinnati85.615179.654
UCF66.500159.625
Wichita St.57.4171212.500
SMU48.333916.360
East Carolina38.2731212.500
South Florida39.2501015.400
Tulsa112.077519.208

Saturday's Games

East Carolina at Tulane, ppd.

Cincinnati 84, South Florida 65

UCF 96, Tulsa 52

Sunday's Games

Temple at Memphis, Noon

SMU at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU93.750187.720
Dayton94.692179.654
Fordham84.667205.800
Saint Louis84.667169.640
Duquesne75.583178.680
Saint Joseph's76.5381312.520
St. Bonaventure76.5381313.500
George Washington66.5001213.480
La Salle66.5001213.480
George Mason67.4621412.538
Richmond67.4621313.500
Davidson48.3331113.458
Rhode Island48.333816.333
UMass49.3081312.520
Loyola Chicago210.167816.333

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 56, St. Bonaventure 54

Saint Joseph's 81, George Washington 69

George Mason 75, Rhode Island 67

La Salle 86, UMass 72

Fordham 73, Davidson 71

Richmond 74, Loyola Chicago 71

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia113.786194.826
Pittsburgh113.786187.720
Miami114.733205.800
Clemson104.714187.720
NC State105.667206.769
Wake Forest96.600179.654
Duke86.571178.680
North Carolina86.571169.640
Syracuse86.5711510.600
Boston College69.4001214.462
Florida St.69.400818.308
Virginia Tech59.3571510.600
Notre Dame212.1431015.400
Georgia Tech213.133916.360
Louisville113.071322.120

Saturday's Games

NC State 92, Boston College 62

Pittsburgh 83, Florida St. 75

North Carolina 91, Clemson 71

Virginia Tech 93, Notre Dame 87

Virginia 69, Duke 62, OT

Wake Forest 71, Georgia Tech 70

Miami 93, Louisville 85

Monday's Games

Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Notre Dame at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty122.857216.778
Kennesaw St.122.857207.741
E. Kentucky104.7141710.630
Stetson95.6431411.560
Lipscomb86.5711611.593
North Alabama86.5711611.593
Bellarmine77.5001215.444
Florida Gulf Coast68.4291611.593
Queens (NC)68.4291611.593
North Florida68.4291115.423
Jacksonville59.3571213.480
Cent. Arkansas410.286918.333
Jacksonville St.311.2141017.370
Austin Peay212.143819.296

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine 88, Queens (NC) 84

North Florida 92, Stetson 81

Florida Gulf Coast 62, Jacksonville 51

Cent. Arkansas 76, Austin Peay 69

Kennesaw St. 74, Jacksonville St. 71

Liberty 83, E. Kentucky 73

North Alabama 80, Lipscomb 70

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas93.750205.800
Kansas84.667205.800
Baylor84.667196.760
Kansas St.75.583196.760
Iowa St.75.583168.667
Oklahoma St.75.583169.640
TCU66.500178.680
West Virginia48.3331510.600
Texas Tech210.1671312.520
Oklahoma210.1671213.480

Saturday's Games

Texas 94, West Virginia 60

Kansas 78, Oklahoma 55

Baylor 72, TCU 68

Oklahoma St. 64, Iowa St. 56

Texas Tech 71, Kansas St. 63

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette123.800206.769
Xavier113.786196.760
Creighton113.786178.680
Providence104.714187.720
UConn87.533197.731
Seton Hall87.5331511.577
Villanova68.4291213.480
St. John's510.3331511.577
Butler510.3331313.500
DePaul311.214916.360
Georgetown114.067620.231

Saturday's Games

Marquette 89, Georgetown 75

St. John's 73, Providence 68

Creighton 56, UConn 53

Villanova 58, Seton Hall 54

Tuesday's Games

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Butler at Villanova, 8 p.m.

St. John's at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1301.000197.731
Montana St.113.786189.667
Weber St.85.6151313.500
Montana86.5711412.538
Idaho St.67.462917.346
Sacramento St.58.3851214.462
Portland St.58.3851115.423
N. Colorado59.3571016.385
Idaho310.231917.346
N. Arizona311.214720.259

Saturday's Games

Portland St. 88, N. Arizona 87

E. Washington 73, Idaho 66

Montana St. 58, Idaho St. 52

N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 54

Montana 74, Weber St. 69

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville122.857207.741
Radford113.7861710.630
Longwood104.714189.667
Gardner-Webb104.7141511.577
SC-Upstate77.5001213.480
Campbell68.4291115.423
Winthrop68.4291116.407
Charleston Southern410.286817.320
High Point311.2141115.423
Presbyterian113.071522.185

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 77, Campbell 73, 2OT

UNC-Asheville 76, Presbyterian 72

SC-Upstate 79, Winthrop 70

Radford 90, Charleston Southern 71

Longwood 70, High Point 67

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue122.857232.920
Indiana95.643187.720
Illinois85.615177.708
Northwestern85.615177.708
Maryland86.571178.680
Rutgers86.571169.640
Michigan86.5711411.560
Iowa76.538159.625
Michigan St.76.538159.625
Wisconsin68.4291410.583
Penn St.59.3571411.560
Nebraska510.3331214.462
Ohio St.310.2311113.458
Minnesota111.083715.318

Saturday's Games

Maryland 74, Penn St. 68

Illinois 69, Rutgers 60

Nebraska 73, Wisconsin 63, OT

Indiana 62, Michigan 61

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Illinois at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara112.846204.833
UC Irvine103.769178.680
Hawaii95.643188.692
UC Riverside95.6431610.615
Long Beach St.95.6431511.577
Cal St.-Fullerton86.5711412.538
UC Davis76.5381411.560
CS Bakersfield59.357916.360
UC San Diego310.231817.320
CS Northridge311.214619.240
Cal Poly113.071719.269

Saturday's Games

CS Northridge 64, Cal Poly 53

Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69

UC Santa Barbara 84, UC Davis 74

UC Irvine 83, UC Riverside 64

Sunday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51

