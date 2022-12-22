All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 68, Boston U. 60
Brown 67, New Hampshire 51
Niagara 73, Binghamton 67
Ohio St. 95, Maine 61
Thursday's Games
Towson at Bryant, Noon
NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina 60, High Point 49
Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54
UCF 73, Stetson 58
Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
Memphis 83, Alabama St. 61
Tulane 84, MVSU 63
Loyola Marymount 76, Tulsa 64
Thursday's Games
Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Northeastern 73, Davidson 70
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57
Lafayette 90, La Salle 65
Old Dominion 78, George Mason 77
N. Iowa 62, St. Bonaventure 52
Richmond 81, Bucknell 71
VCU 74, Navy 52
SIU-Edwardsville 69, Saint Louis 67
Thursday's Games
VMI at Fordham, Noon
CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Clemson
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|10
|.286
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Duke
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Boston College 70, Virginia Tech 65, OT
North Carolina 80, Michigan 76
Clemson 79, Georgia Tech 66
Florida St. 73, Notre Dame 72
Thursday's Games
Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Wednesday's Games
Liberty 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50
South Alabama 71, Jacksonville St. 66
North Alabama 83, Williams Baptist 45
Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Canisius 81
UCF 73, Stetson 58
Evansville 73, Bellarmine 61
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67
Kansas St. 73, Radford 65
Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72
TCU 75, Utah 71
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Xavier
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. John's
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Creighton
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
Villanova 78, St. John's 63
Thursday's Games
Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton 59, Sacramento St. 49
Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Wednesday's Games
UNC-Wilmington 74, Campbell 66
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57
Kansas St. 73, Radford 65
East Carolina 60, High Point 49
Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51
Thursday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Wednesday's Games
E. Illinois 92, Iowa 83
Michigan St. 67, Oakland 54
North Carolina 80, Michigan 76
Ohio St. 95, Maine 61
Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
Thursday's Games
Chicago St. at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Wednesday's Games
UCLA 81, UC Davis 54
UC Santa Barbara 61, Appalachian St. 50
Cal St.-Fullerton 59, Sacramento St. 49
Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
