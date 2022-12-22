All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000122.857
UMBC00.00094.692
Bryant00.00084.667
Maine00.00066.500
Vermont00.00068.429
New Hampshire00.00057.417
Albany (NY)00.00059.357
Binghamton00.00048.333
NJIT00.00029.182

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 68, Boston U. 60

Brown 67, New Hampshire 51

Niagara 73, Binghamton 67

Ohio St. 95, Maine 61

Thursday's Games

Towson at Bryant, Noon

NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000121.923
Memphis00.000103.769
UCF00.00093.750
Cincinnati00.00094.692
East Carolina00.00094.692
Tulane00.00074.636
Wichita St.00.00065.545
South Florida00.00066.500
Temple00.00067.462
Tulsa00.00047.364
SMU00.00037.300

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina 60, High Point 49

Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54

UCF 73, Stetson 58

Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

Memphis 83, Alabama St. 61

Tulane 84, MVSU 63

Loyola Marymount 76, Tulsa 64

Thursday's Games

Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
Duquesne00.000103.769
UMass00.00093.750
VCU00.00094.692
Dayton00.00085.615
Saint Louis00.00085.615
George Washington00.00064.600
Davidson00.00075.583
George Mason00.00075.583
Loyola Chicago00.00065.545
Richmond00.00066.500
St. Bonaventure00.00067.462
Saint Joseph's00.00056.455
La Salle00.00057.417
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

Northeastern 73, Davidson 70

Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

Lafayette 90, La Salle 65

Old Dominion 78, George Mason 77

N. Iowa 62, St. Bonaventure 52

Richmond 81, Bucknell 71

VCU 74, Navy 52

SIU-Edwardsville 69, Saint Louis 67

Thursday's Games

VMI at Fordham, Noon

CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000121.923
Clemson201.000103.769
Pittsburgh201.00094.692
Florida St.21.667410.286
Virginia Tech11.500112.846
Virginia11.50082.800
Duke11.500103.769
North Carolina11.50094.692
Wake Forest11.50094.692
Syracuse11.50085.615
Boston College11.50076.538
NC State02.000103.769
Georgia Tech02.00075.583
Notre Dame02.00075.583
Louisville02.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Boston College 70, Virginia Tech 65, OT

North Carolina 80, Michigan 76

Clemson 79, Georgia Tech 66

Florida St. 73, Notre Dame 72

Thursday's Games

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000103.769
Queens (NC)00.00093.750
Jacksonville00.00073.700
Liberty00.00094.692
Kennesaw St.00.00084.667
Lipscomb00.00085.615
North Alabama00.00085.615
E. Kentucky00.00066.500
Jacksonville St.00.00066.500
Austin Peay00.00067.462
Stetson00.00056.455
Cent. Arkansas00.00057.417
Bellarmine00.00058.385
North Florida00.00047.364

Wednesday's Games

Liberty 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50

South Alabama 71, Jacksonville St. 66

North Alabama 83, Williams Baptist 45

Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Canisius 81

UCF 73, Stetson 58

Evansville 73, Bellarmine 61

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000111.917
Kansas00.000101.909
TCU00.000101.909
Texas00.000101.909
Baylor00.00092.818
Iowa St.00.00092.818
Texas Tech00.00092.818
West Virginia00.00092.818
Oklahoma00.00093.750
Oklahoma St.00.00084.667

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67

Kansas St. 73, Radford 65

Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72

TCU 75, Utah 71

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn201.0001301.000
Providence201.000103.769
Xavier201.000103.769
Villanova101.00075.583
St. John's11.500112.846
Marquette11.50094.692
Butler01.00084.667
Seton Hall02.00076.538
Creighton01.00066.500
DePaul01.00066.500
Georgetown02.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

Villanova 78, St. John's 63

Thursday's Games

Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00076.538
Idaho00.00066.500
Montana00.00066.500
Sacramento St.00.00066.500
E. Washington00.00067.462
N. Colorado00.00057.417
Portland St.00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00057.417
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 59, Sacramento St. 49

Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00084.667
Longwood00.00085.615
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Radford00.00067.462
SC-Upstate00.00056.455
Campbell00.00057.417
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Winthrop00.00058.385
Presbyterian00.00049.308
Charleston Southern00.00037.300

Wednesday's Games

UNC-Wilmington 74, Campbell 66

Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

Kansas St. 73, Radford 65

East Carolina 60, High Point 49

Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51

Thursday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001201.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00092.818
Ohio St.101.00083.727
Michigan101.00074.636
Indiana11.50093.750
Maryland11.50083.727
Penn St.11.50083.727
Michigan St.11.50084.667
Rutgers11.50074.636
Illinois02.00083.727
Iowa01.00084.667
Nebraska02.00076.538
Minnesota02.00056.455

Wednesday's Games

E. Illinois 92, Iowa 83

Michigan St. 67, Oakland 54

North Carolina 80, Michigan 76

Ohio St. 95, Maine 61

Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00092.818
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Davis00.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00075.583
UC Riverside00.00065.545
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00066.500
Cal Poly00.00056.455
Long Beach St.00.00056.455
UC San Diego00.00057.417
CS Bakersfield00.00047.364
CS Northridge00.00028.200

Wednesday's Games

UCLA 81, UC Davis 54

UC Santa Barbara 61, Appalachian St. 50

Cal St.-Fullerton 59, Sacramento St. 49

Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

