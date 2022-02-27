All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington153.833218.724
Towson143.824237.767
Hofstra125.7062010.667
Delaware107.5881911.633
Drexel108.5561513.536
Coll. of Charleston89.4711613.552
Elon711.3891021.323
James Madison612.3331514.517
William & Mary414.222526.161
Northeastern216.111821.276

Saturday's Games

Elon 67, Northeastern 54

Hofstra 83, William & Mary 67

UNC-Wilmington 69, Delaware 62

Drexel 80, Coll. of Charleston 79

Towson 95, James Madison 59

Monday's Games

Delaware at Towson, delayed

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas151.938224.846
UAB124.750227.759
Louisiana Tech115.688208.714
UTEP97.5631612.571
Rice79.4381513.536
UTSA214.125920.310
Southern Miss.115.063623.207

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee133.813227.759
W. Kentucky97.5631712.586
FAU97.5631613.552
Charlotte88.5001513.536
Old Dominion79.4381217.414
FIU511.3131514.517
Marshall412.2501118.379

Saturday's Games

FAU 74, Charlotte 69

North Texas 56, Louisiana Tech 49

Middle Tennessee 69, W. Kentucky 52

Old Dominion 83, FIU 63

Rice 77, Southern Miss. 72, OT

UAB 69, UTEP 66

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.156.714199.679
Fort Wayne156.7142010.667
N. Kentucky146.7001811.621
Wright St.157.6821813.581
Oakland127.6321911.633
Detroit107.5881314.481
Youngstown St.129.5711813.581
Ill.-Chicago910.4741315.464
Milwaukee814.3641021.323
Robert Morris516.238723.233
Green Bay416.200524.172
IUPUI116.059325.107

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne 81, Detroit 78

Oakland 65, Cleveland St. 57

Green Bay 67, IUPUI 41

N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 61

Wright St. 71, Robert Morris 61

Ill.-Chicago 71, Milwaukee 58

Tuesday's Games

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton102.833205.800
Yale103.7691611.593
Penn94.6921214.462
Cornell67.4621410.583
Harvard57.4171311.542
Brown58.3851315.464
Dartmouth58.385816.333
Columbia112.077421.160

Saturday's Games

Cornell 71, Yale 65

Dartmouth 84, Penn 70

Brown 81, Columbia 74

Sunday's Games

Princeton at Harvard, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona152.882235.821
Siena116.6471411.560
St. Peter's116.6471311.542
Monmouth (NJ)107.5881810.643
Marist99.5001413.519
Manhattan710.4121412.538
Quinnipiac710.4121213.480
Niagara710.4121214.462
Rider710.4121116.407
Fairfield611.3531216.429
Canisius413.235820.286

Sunday's Games

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo153.833236.793
Ohio144.778236.793
Kent St.144.778199.679
Buffalo134.765198.704
Akron126.667199.679
Ball St.89.4711315.464
Cent. Michigan610.375720.259
Miami (Ohio)612.3331217.414
Bowling Green513.2781217.414
E. Michigan513.2781019.345
N. Illinois513.278820.286
W. Michigan315.167722.241

Saturday's Games

Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73

Buffalo 70, N. Illinois 60

Ball St. 75, E. Michigan 64

W. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 67

Kent St. 73, Cent. Michigan 71

Tuesday's Games

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.102.833196.760
Howard84.6671511.577
NC Central74.6361413.519
SC State75.5831513.536
Morgan St.56.4551013.435
Md.-Eastern Shore57.4171013.435
Coppin St.57.417621.222
Delaware St.012.000223.080

Saturday's Games

Howard 77, NC Central 67

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Coppin St. 50

Morgan St. 76, Delaware St. 69

Norfolk St. 63, SC State 59

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa144.7781810.643
Loyola Chicago135.722227.759
Drake135.722229.710
Missouri St.135.722229.710
Bradley117.6111713.567
S. Illinois99.5001614.533
Valparaiso612.3331317.433
Illinois St.513.2781219.387
Indiana St.414.2221119.367
Evansville216.111623.207

Saturday's Games

Drake 62, S. Illinois 60

Illinois St. 86, Indiana St. 66

Missouri St. 88, Evansville 79

N. Iowa 102, Loyola Chicago 96, OT

Bradley 79, Valparaiso 55

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.132.867226.786
Wyoming123.800235.821
Colorado St.124.750224.846
San Diego St.104.714187.720
UNLV96.6001711.607
Fresno St.77.5001710.630
Utah St.79.4381613.552
Nevada610.3751215.444
New Mexico411.2671217.414
Air Force313.1881017.370
San Jose St.115.063820.286

Saturday's Games

New Mexico 69, Air Force 65

Wyoming 74, Nevada 61

Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant152.882199.679
Wagner133.813195.792
LIU126.6671513.536
Mount St. Mary's97.5631315.464
Merrimack98.5291416.467
St. Francis (NY)711.3891019.345
Sacred Heart610.3751019.345
St. Francis (Pa.)513.278920.310
Fairleigh Dickinson411.267421.160
CCSU413.235723.233

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 65, CCSU 46

LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 77

Sacred Heart 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

Merrimack 72, St. Francis (NY) 52

Bryant 78, Wagner 70

Monday's Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1801.000282.933
Belmont153.833256.806
Morehead St.135.7222110.677
SE Missouri89.4711317.433
Tennessee St.810.4441317.433
Austin Peay810.4441216.429
Tennessee Tech710.4121020.333
SIU-Edwardsville513.2781120.355
UT Martin414.222822.267
E. Illinois315.167526.161

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay 64, E. Illinois 52

SIU-Edwardsville 77, Morehead St. 70

Murray St. 70, SE Missouri 68

Belmont 87, Tennessee St. 67

Tennessee Tech 88, UT Martin 75

