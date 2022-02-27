All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Towson
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Hofstra
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|13
|.552
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Elon 67, Northeastern 54
Hofstra 83, William & Mary 67
UNC-Wilmington 69, Delaware 62
Drexel 80, Coll. of Charleston 79
Towson 95, James Madison 59
Monday's Games
Delaware at Towson, delayed
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|15
|1
|.938
|22
|4
|.846
|UAB
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|UTEP
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Rice
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|13
|.536
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|W. Kentucky
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Charlotte
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|FIU
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Marshall
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
Saturday's Games
FAU 74, Charlotte 69
North Texas 56, Louisiana Tech 49
Middle Tennessee 69, W. Kentucky 52
Old Dominion 83, FIU 63
Rice 77, Southern Miss. 72, OT
UAB 69, UTEP 66
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|11
|.633
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|14
|.481
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|13
|.581
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|21
|.323
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|7
|23
|.233
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|24
|.172
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|25
|.107
Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne 81, Detroit 78
Oakland 65, Cleveland St. 57
Green Bay 67, IUPUI 41
N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 61
Wright St. 71, Robert Morris 61
Ill.-Chicago 71, Milwaukee 58
Tuesday's Games
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
Saturday's Games
Cornell 71, Yale 65
Dartmouth 84, Penn 70
Brown 81, Columbia 74
Sunday's Games
Princeton at Harvard, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|15
|2
|.882
|23
|5
|.821
|Siena
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|11
|.560
|St. Peter's
|11
|6
|.647
|13
|11
|.542
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Marist
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Manhattan
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|12
|.538
|Quinnipiac
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|13
|.480
|Niagara
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|14
|.462
|Rider
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|20
|.286
Sunday's Games
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Iona at Rider, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Ohio
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|20
|.259
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|W. Michigan
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73
Buffalo 70, N. Illinois 60
Ball St. 75, E. Michigan 64
W. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 67
Kent St. 73, Cent. Michigan 71
Tuesday's Games
Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Howard
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|NC Central
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|13
|.519
|SC State
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Coppin St.
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|21
|.222
|Delaware St.
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
Saturday's Games
Howard 77, NC Central 67
Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Coppin St. 50
Morgan St. 76, Delaware St. 69
Norfolk St. 63, SC State 59
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday's Games
Drake 62, S. Illinois 60
Illinois St. 86, Indiana St. 66
Missouri St. 88, Evansville 79
N. Iowa 102, Loyola Chicago 96, OT
Bradley 79, Valparaiso 55
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Wyoming
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Colorado St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|4
|.846
|San Diego St.
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Nevada
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|New Mexico
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|Air Force
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|17
|.370
|San Jose St.
|1
|15
|.063
|8
|20
|.286
Saturday's Games
New Mexico 69, Air Force 65
Wyoming 74, Nevada 61
Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|9
|.679
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|5
|.792
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Mount St. Mary's
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|19
|.345
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|21
|.160
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 65, CCSU 46
LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 77
Sacred Heart 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
Merrimack 72, St. Francis (NY) 52
Bryant 78, Wagner 70
Monday's Games
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay 64, E. Illinois 52
SIU-Edwardsville 77, Morehead St. 70
Murray St. 70, SE Missouri 68
Belmont 87, Tennessee St. 67
Tennessee Tech 88, UT Martin 75