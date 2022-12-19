All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000112.846
UMBC00.00094.692
Bryant00.00084.667
Maine00.00064.600
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00046.400
Binghamton00.00047.364
Albany (NY)00.00049.308
NJIT00.00029.182

Sunday's Games

UMBC 78, William & Mary 62

Loyola Chicago 68, Albany (NY) 56

NJIT 62, Niagara 53

Monday's Games

Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000111.917
Memphis00.00093.750
UCF00.00083.727
Cincinnati00.00084.667
East Carolina00.00084.667
Tulane00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00065.545
Temple00.00066.500
South Florida00.00056.455
Tulsa00.00046.400
SMU00.00037.300

Monday's Games

Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
Duquesne00.00093.750
UMass00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00084.667
VCU00.00084.667
Davidson00.00074.636
George Mason00.00074.636
George Washington00.00064.600
Dayton00.00075.583
Loyola Chicago00.00065.545
St. Bonaventure00.00065.545
La Salle00.00056.455
Richmond00.00056.455
Saint Joseph's00.00046.400
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Georgia St. 75, Rhode Island 66

Loyola Chicago 68, Albany (NY) 56

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000111.917
Virginia Tech101.000111.917
Virginia101.00081.889
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00093.750
Pittsburgh101.00084.667
Syracuse101.00084.667
North Carolina11.50084.667
Florida St.11.500310.231
NC State02.000103.769
Wake Forest01.00084.667
Georgia Tech01.00074.636
Notre Dame01.00074.636
Boston College01.00066.500
Louisville02.00029.182

Sunday's Games

Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62

Tuesday's Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00092.818
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Jacksonville00.00063.667
Kennesaw St.00.00074.636
Liberty00.00074.636
Lipscomb00.00075.583
Jacksonville St.00.00065.545
North Alabama00.00065.545
Austin Peay00.00066.500
E. Kentucky00.00066.500
Stetson00.00055.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00056.455
Bellarmine00.00057.417
North Florida00.00037.300

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Liberty, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000101.909
Kansas St.00.000101.909
TCU00.00091.900
Texas00.00091.900
Iowa St.00.00092.818
West Virginia00.00092.818
Baylor00.00082.800
Texas Tech00.00082.800
Oklahoma00.00083.727
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Sunday's Games

Texas 72, Stanford 62

Iowa St. 73, W. Michigan 57

West Virginia 96, Buffalo 78

TCU 88, MVSU 43

Baylor 65, Washington St. 59

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn101.0001201.000
St. John's101.000111.917
Marquette101.00093.750
Providence101.00093.750
Xavier101.00093.750
Butler01.00084.667
Seton Hall01.00075.583
Villanova00.00065.545
Creighton01.00066.500
DePaul01.00066.500
Georgetown01.00057.417

Tuesday's Games

Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00075.583
Montana00.00065.545
Sacramento St.00.00065.545
Idaho00.00056.455
N. Colorado00.00056.455
E. Washington00.00057.417
Portland St.00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00047.364
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.00039.250

Sunday's Games

Colorado 88, N. Colorado 77

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00083.727
UNC-Asheville00.00084.667
Longwood00.00075.583
Radford00.00066.500
SC-Upstate00.00055.500
Campbell00.00056.455
Winthrop00.00057.417
Gardner-Webb00.00047.364
Charleston Southern00.00037.300
Presbyterian00.00039.250

Sunday's Games

UNC-Wilmington 85, High Point 82

Monday's Games

Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb, 11 a.m.

Allen at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001101.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00082.800
Michigan101.00073.700
Ohio St.101.00073.700
Indiana11.50083.727
Maryland11.50083.727
Penn St.11.50083.727
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50074.636
Illinois02.00083.727
Iowa01.00083.727
Nebraska02.00066.500
Minnesota02.00056.455

Sunday's Games

Penn St. 97, Canisius 67

Tuesday's Games

Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00082.800
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Davis00.00074.636
UC Irvine00.00074.636
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Cal Poly00.00055.500
UC San Diego00.00056.455
CS Bakersfield00.00046.400
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00046.400
Long Beach St.00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00027.222

Monday's Games

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

