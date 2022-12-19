All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
UMBC 78, William & Mary 62
Loyola Chicago 68, Albany (NY) 56
NJIT 62, Niagara 53
Monday's Games
Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Georgia St. 75, Rhode Island 66
Loyola Chicago 68, Albany (NY) 56
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62
Tuesday's Games
Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Davis & Elkins at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at Liberty, Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Sunday's Games
Texas 72, Stanford 62
Iowa St. 73, W. Michigan 57
West Virginia 96, Buffalo 78
TCU 88, MVSU 43
Baylor 65, Washington St. 59
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Marquette
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Creighton
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Tuesday's Games
Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. John's at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
Colorado 88, N. Colorado 77
Monday's Games
Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
UNC-Wilmington 85, High Point 82
Monday's Games
Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb, 11 a.m.
Allen at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Sunday's Games
Penn St. 97, Canisius 67
Tuesday's Games
Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Life Pacific at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
