All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont00.00052.714
Mass.-Lowell00.00042.667
UMBC00.00032.600
NJIT00.00022.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Maine00.00023.400
Binghamton00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
Albany (NY)00.00015.167
Hartford00.00005.000

Saturday's Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Memphis00.000501.000
UCF00.000401.000
Cincinnati00.00051.833
Houston00.00051.833
Wichita St.00.00041.800
East Carolina00.00042.667
South Florida00.00032.600
Tulsa00.00032.600
SMU00.00043.571
Temple00.00023.400
Tulane00.00024.333

Friday's Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.000501.000
Saint Louis00.00061.857
Rhode Island00.00042.667
Davidson00.00032.600
Fordham00.00043.571
UMass00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
Richmond00.00033.500
VCU00.00033.500
La Salle00.00022.500
Dayton00.00023.400
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
Duquesne00.00024.333
George Washington00.00026.250

Thursday's Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph's 55

Friday's Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

UConn vs. VCU at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph's vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000601.000
Wake Forest00.000501.000
Florida St.00.00051.833
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Georgia Tech00.00041.800
Louisville00.00041.800
NC State00.00041.800
Clemson00.00042.667
North Carolina00.00042.667
Virginia00.00042.667
Miami00.00032.600
Notre Dame00.00032.600
Syracuse00.00032.600
Boston College00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00023.400

Thursday's Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84

Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58

Friday's Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Auburn vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.00051.833
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00032.600
Jacksonville00.00022.500
Stetson00.00022.500
Jacksonville St.00.00023.400
Liberty00.00023.400
North Alabama00.00023.400
Kennesaw St.00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00015.167
Cent. Arkansas00.00015.167
North Florida00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67

Friday's Games

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000601.000
Iowa St.00.000501.000
Texas Tech00.000501.000
Kansas00.000401.000
Oklahoma00.00051.833
Oklahoma St.00.00051.833
TCU00.00041.800
Texas00.00041.800
West Virginia00.00041.800
Kansas St.00.00022.500

Thursday's Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Friday's Games

Michigan St. vs. Baylor at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000401.000
Creighton00.00051.833
Marquette00.00051.833
Providence00.00051.833
UConn00.00051.833
Seton Hall00.00041.800
St. John's00.00041.800
Xavier00.00041.800
Georgetown00.00021.667
Villanova00.00032.600
Butler00.00043.571

Thursday's Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Friday's Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

UConn vs. VCU at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000501.000
Montana00.00032.600
Sacramento St.00.00032.600
S. Utah00.00033.500
Portland St.00.00022.500
N. Arizona00.00034.429
N. Colorado00.00034.429
E. Washington00.00023.400
Montana St.00.00013.250
Idaho St.00.00014.200
Idaho00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Friday's Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00041.800
Longwood00.00042.667
Presbyterian00.00042.667
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
Gardner-Webb00.00023.400
High Point00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
UNC-Asheville00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00023.400
Hampton00.00024.333
Radford00.00024.333
NC A&T00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Friday's Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000501.000
Iowa00.000501.000
Minnesota00.000501.000
Purdue00.000501.000
Maryland00.00051.833
Michigan St.00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Penn St.00.00031.750
Michigan00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00042.667
Ohio St.00.00042.667
Illinois00.00032.600
Rutgers00.00032.600

Thursday's Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Friday's Games

Michigan St. vs. Baylor at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Irvine00.00031.750
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00042.667
UC San Diego00.00042.667
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00033.500
CS Bakersfield00.00022.500
UC Davis00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00023.400
Cal Poly00.00024.333
Long Beach St.00.00024.333

Thursday's Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

