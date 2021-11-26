All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Saturday's Games
Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Thursday's Games
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Baylor 69, VCU 61
Maryland 86, Richmond 80
Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph's 55
Friday's Games
Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
UConn vs. VCU at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph's vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Thursday's Games
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84
Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58
Friday's Games
Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Auburn vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67
Friday's Games
Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FIU, Noon
Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Thursday's Games
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
Baylor 69, VCU 61
Friday's Games
Michigan St. vs. Baylor at Nassau, 11 a.m.
Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Thursday's Games
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
Friday's Games
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
UConn vs. VCU at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Providence, Noon
NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Friday's Games
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66
Friday's Games
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Thursday's Games
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
Maryland 86, Richmond 80
Friday's Games
Michigan St. vs. Baylor at Nassau, 11 a.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Thursday's Games
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.