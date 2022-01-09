All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT301.00085.615
Vermont101.00094.692
Stony Brook101.00095.643
Binghamton21.66757.417
New Hampshire11.50065.545
Mass.-Lowell12.33396.600
UMBC01.00057.417
Albany (NY)02.000410.286
Maine02.000310.231
Hartford00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 64, Albany (NY) 62

Stony Brook 80, Maine 72

NJIT 67, Binghamton 56

Mass.-Lowell 66, UMBC 64

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000142.875
Tulane31.75067.462
SMU21.667114.733
Memphis21.66785.615
Temple22.50096.600
Cincinnati11.500114.733
East Carolina11.500104.714
UCF12.33394.692
Wichita St.02.00095.643
Tulsa02.00067.462
South Florida02.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Houston 76, Wichita St. 66

Temple 78, East Carolina 75

Tulsa at UCF, ppd.

Tulane 68, South Florida 54

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson201.000122.857
VCU201.00094.692
Saint Louis101.000104.714
Fordham101.00085.615
Duquesne101.00067.462
Dayton11.50096.600
Saint Joseph's11.50076.538
Richmond12.333106.625
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Rhode Island01.00094.692
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass02.00077.500
La Salle02.00057.417
George Washington01.00049.308

Saturday's Games

Dayton 83, George Washington 58

Duquesne 78, UMass 74

Davidson 72, Rhode Island 68

Richmond at Fordham, ppd.

VCU 85, La Salle 66

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, ppd.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Saint Louis 68, Iona 67

Tuesday's Games

UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, ppd.

George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami501.000133.813
Louisville41.800105.667
North Carolina31.750114.733
Notre Dame31.75095.643
Duke21.667122.857
Wake Forest32.600133.813
Virginia32.60096.600
Clemson22.500105.667
Florida St.22.50085.615
Boston College12.33367.462
Syracuse13.25078.467
Pittsburgh13.25069.400
NC State14.20088.500
Virginia Tech03.00086.571
Georgia Tech04.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Clemson 70, NC State 65

North Carolina 74, Virginia 58

Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74, OT

Pittsburgh 69, Boston College 67

Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 68, OT

Miami 76, Duke 74

Florida St. 79, Louisville 70

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville101.00094.692
Liberty101.000106.625
Jacksonville St.101.00086.571
Lipscomb101.00088.500
Bellarmine101.00078.467
Cent. Arkansas101.000410.286
Florida Gulf Coast11.500115.688
Stetson11.50078.467
E. Kentucky02.00088.500
North Alabama02.00078.467
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida02.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Stetson 68, North Florida 66, OT

Jacksonville 69, Florida Gulf Coast 66

Bellarmine 66, E. Kentucky 61

Jacksonville St. 65, North Alabama 55

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor301.0001501.000
Oklahoma21.667123.800
Texas21.667123.800
Kansas11.500122.857
West Virginia11.500122.857
Texas Tech11.500113.786
Oklahoma St.11.50085.615
Iowa St.12.333132.867
TCU01.000102.833
Kansas St.03.00086.571

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma St. 64, Texas 51

West Virginia 71, Kansas St. 68

Texas Tech 75, Kansas 67

Baylor 76, TCU 64

Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 66

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence41.800142.875
Villanova41.800114.733
Xavier21.667122.857
Creighton21.667104.714
Seton Hall22.500113.786
St. John's11.50094.692
Marquette23.400106.625
UConn12.333104.714
Butler12.33386.571
DePaul04.00095.643
Georgetown01.00066.500

Saturday's Games

Providence 83, St. John's 73

Seton Hall 90, UConn 87, OT

Villanova 79, DePaul 64

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana41.800115.688
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.32.600115.688
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.13.25056.455
Idaho03.000310.231
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Sacramento St. 85, N. Colorado 71

E. Washington 96, Idaho 93

N. Arizona at S. Utah, ppd.

Weber St. at Idaho St., ppd.

Sunday's Games

Montana at Montana St., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb201.00087.533
NC A&T201.00079.438
Radford11.50059.357
SC-Upstate11.500410.286
Longwood00.00085.615
Campbell01.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian02.00089.471
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton01.00048.333
Charleston Southern02.000311.214

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 78, Hampton 69

Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, ppd.

SC-Upstate 82, Presbyterian 72

NC A&T 73, Radford 72

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 59

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.401.000132.867
Illinois401.000113.786
Wisconsin31.750122.857
Ohio St.31.75093.750
Rutgers31.75095.643
Purdue22.500132.867
Indiana22.500113.786
Penn St.23.40076.538
Minnesota12.333102.833
Northwestern12.33384.667
Michigan12.33376.538
Iowa13.250114.733
Maryland03.00086.571
Nebraska05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Purdue 74, Penn St. 67

Rutgers 93, Nebraska 65

Michigan St. at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis101.00074.636
UC Irvine101.00064.600
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
Hawaii101.00055.500
UC San Diego22.50087.533
UC Riverside11.50075.583
CS Northridge11.50058.385
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Long Beach St.01.00049.308
Cal Poly01.00039.250

Saturday's Games

CS Northridge 68, Cal Poly 55

Hawaii 72, Long Beach St. 67

UC Davis 78, UC San Diego 71

UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 51

Tuesday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

