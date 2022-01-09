All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 64, Albany (NY) 62
Stony Brook 80, Maine 72
NJIT 67, Binghamton 56
Mass.-Lowell 66, UMBC 64
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Tulane
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Temple
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Houston 76, Wichita St. 66
Temple 78, East Carolina 75
Tulsa at UCF, ppd.
Tulane 68, South Florida 54
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dayton
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Saturday's Games
Dayton 83, George Washington 58
Duquesne 78, UMass 74
Davidson 72, Rhode Island 68
Richmond at Fordham, ppd.
VCU 85, La Salle 66
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, ppd.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Saint Louis 68, Iona 67
Tuesday's Games
UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Richmond, ppd.
George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Notre Dame
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Clemson
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|NC State
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Clemson 70, NC State 65
North Carolina 74, Virginia 58
Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74, OT
Pittsburgh 69, Boston College 67
Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 68, OT
Miami 76, Duke 74
Florida St. 79, Louisville 70
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bellarmine
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Stetson 68, North Florida 66, OT
Jacksonville 69, Florida Gulf Coast 66
Bellarmine 66, E. Kentucky 61
Jacksonville St. 65, North Alabama 55
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Kansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|2
|.867
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma St. 64, Texas 51
West Virginia 71, Kansas St. 68
Texas Tech 75, Kansas 67
Baylor 76, TCU 64
Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 66
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Xavier
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Seton Hall
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|St. John's
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Saturday's Games
Providence 83, St. John's 73
Seton Hall 90, UConn 87, OT
Villanova 79, DePaul 64
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Saturday's Games
Sacramento St. 85, N. Colorado 71
E. Washington 96, Idaho 93
N. Arizona at S. Utah, ppd.
Weber St. at Idaho St., ppd.
Sunday's Games
Montana at Montana St., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb 78, Hampton 69
Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, ppd.
SC-Upstate 82, Presbyterian 72
NC A&T 73, Radford 72
UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 59
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Illinois
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Maryland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Purdue 74, Penn St. 67
Rutgers 93, Nebraska 65
Michigan St. at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
CS Northridge 68, Cal Poly 55
Hawaii 72, Long Beach St. 67
UC Davis 78, UC San Diego 71
UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 51
Tuesday's Games
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.