OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00084.667
Tennessee St.00.00085.615
UT Martin00.00085.615
S. Indiana00.00076.538
Morehead St.00.00066.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00057.417
SE Missouri00.00057.417
UALR00.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.00049.308
E. Illinois00.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee St. 98, Brescia 83

Fort Wayne 83, S. Indiana 59

Tennessee Tech 104, Kentucky Christian 72

UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

BYU 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 61

Wednesday's Games

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon

E. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000111.917
UCLA201.000102.833
Southern Cal201.00093.750
Utah201.00093.750
Arizona11.500111.917
Washington11.50093.750
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50066.500
Colorado02.00075.583
Washington St.02.00046.400
Stanford02.00047.364
California02.000012.000

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 85, Montana St. 64

Utah Valley St. 77, Oregon 72

Wednesday's Games

UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00082.800
Bucknell00.00074.636
Navy00.00074.636
Boston U.00.00075.583
Colgate00.00066.500
Army00.00067.462
Lehigh00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00048.333
Holy Cross00.00039.250
Lafayette00.000111.083

Tuesday's Games

Cornell 96, Lehigh 64

Army 66, CCSU 55

Wednesday's Games

Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.

Siena at American, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Goucher at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.000111.917
Arkansas00.000101.909
LSU00.000101.909
Missouri00.000101.909
Alabama00.000102.833
Auburn00.00092.818
Tennessee00.00092.818
Georgia00.00083.727
Kentucky00.00073.700
Mississippi00.00084.667
Florida00.00075.583
Texas A&M00.00065.545
South Carolina00.00056.455
Vanderbilt00.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Wofford 67, Texas A&M 62

North Alabama 66, Mississippi 65

Drake 58, Mississippi St. 52

Alabama 84, Jackson St. 64

Oklahoma 62, Florida 53

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00094.692
Chattanooga00.00084.667
Wofford00.00085.615
W. Carolina00.00076.538
Mercer00.00066.500
Samford00.00066.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00066.500
The Citadel00.00057.417
VMI00.00057.417
ETSU00.00048.333

Tuesday's Games

Wofford 67, Texas A&M 62

W. Carolina 117, Toccoa Falls 50

NC Central 81, The Citadel 74

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

VMI at Fordham, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00066.500
Northwestern St.00.00084.667
Incarnate Word00.00066.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00066.500
SE Louisiana01.00057.417
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.00049.308
New Orleans00.00037.300
Houston Christian00.00039.250
McNeese St.00.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma St. 81, Texas A&M-CC 58

IUPUI 62, Texas A&M Commerce 52

Baylor 58, Northwestern St. 48

Pacific 74, Lamar 65

Wednesday's Games

Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00065.545
Bethune-Cookman00.00047.364
Prairie View00.00048.333
Southern U.00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00037.300
Texas Southern00.00038.273
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00027.222
Alabama St.00.000110.091
Jackson St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000112.077

Tuesday's Games

Alabama 84, Jackson St. 64

Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46

New Mexico 94, Prairie View 63

Wednesday's Games

Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts101.000103.769
St. Thomas (MN)101.000104.714
W. Illinois101.00084.667
Omaha101.00058.385
UMKC101.00059.357
Denver01.00094.692
North Dakota01.00068.429
S. Dakota St.01.00058.385
South Dakota01.00058.385
N. Dakota St.01.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 1 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Illinois, ppd.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, ppd.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, ppd.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000111.917
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.909
Marshall00.000112.846
James Madison00.00093.750
Troy00.00084.667
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Appalachian St.00.00075.583
Arkansas St.00.00075.583
Georgia Southern00.00075.583
Coastal Carolina00.00065.545
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Texas St.00.00066.500
South Alabama00.00056.455
Louisiana-Monroe00.00049.308

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville 66, Louisiana-Monroe 55

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Science and Arts at Texas St., 3 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000113.786
Gonzaga00.000103.769
Loyola Marymount00.00094.692
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00094.692
San Francisco00.00094.692
BYU00.00095.643
Portland00.00086.571
Pepperdine00.00065.545
San Diego00.00076.538
Pacific00.00078.467

Tuesday's Games

Pacific 74, Lamar 65

BYU 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 61

Gonzaga 85, Montana 75

San Diego 92, UC Riverside 84, OT

Wednesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000102.833
Seattle00.00082.800
Grand Canyon00.00094.692
Utah Valley St.00.00094.692
Cal Baptist00.00084.667
S. Utah00.00084.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
New Mexico St.00.00064.600
Abilene Christian00.00075.583
Stephen F. Austin00.00075.583
Utah Tech00.00075.583
Tarleton St.00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00057.417

Tuesday's Games

Sam Houston St. 107, Arlington Baptist 26

Grand Canyon 68, Idaho St. 66

Utah Valley St. 77, Oregon 72

Wednesday's Games

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Huston at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

