All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee St. 98, Brescia 83
Fort Wayne 83, S. Indiana 59
Tennessee Tech 104, Kentucky Christian 72
UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66
BYU 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 61
Wednesday's Games
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon
E. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Arizona 85, Montana St. 64
Utah Valley St. 77, Oregon 72
Wednesday's Games
UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Tuesday's Games
Cornell 96, Lehigh 64
Army 66, CCSU 55
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.
Siena at American, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Goucher at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Wofford 67, Texas A&M 62
North Alabama 66, Mississippi 65
Drake 58, Mississippi St. 52
Alabama 84, Jackson St. 64
Oklahoma 62, Florida 53
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Wofford 67, Texas A&M 62
W. Carolina 117, Toccoa Falls 50
NC Central 81, The Citadel 74
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
VMI at Fordham, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma St. 81, Texas A&M-CC 58
IUPUI 62, Texas A&M Commerce 52
Baylor 58, Northwestern St. 48
Pacific 74, Lamar 65
Wednesday's Games
Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Tuesday's Games
Alabama 84, Jackson St. 64
Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46
New Mexico 94, Prairie View 63
Wednesday's Games
Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 1 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Illinois, ppd.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, ppd.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, ppd.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville 66, Louisiana-Monroe 55
Wednesday's Games
James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.
Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Science and Arts at Texas St., 3 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Tuesday's Games
Pacific 74, Lamar 65
BYU 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 61
Gonzaga 85, Montana 75
San Diego 92, UC Riverside 84, OT
Wednesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Tuesday's Games
Sam Houston St. 107, Arlington Baptist 26
Grand Canyon 68, Idaho St. 66
Utah Valley St. 77, Oregon 72
Wednesday's Games
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Huston at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
