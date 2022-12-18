All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00074.636
Tennessee St.00.00075.583
UT Martin00.00075.583
S. Indiana00.00065.545
Morehead St.00.00066.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00056.455
SE Missouri00.00057.417
UALR00.00038.273
E. Illinois00.00039.250
Tennessee Tech00.00039.250

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois 70, IUPUI 59

UT Martin 75, Bowling Green 67

Jacksonville St. 72, UALR 62

Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Knox 42

Mercer 79, Morehead St. 52

Tennessee St. 99, Bryan 78

W. Carolina 75, Tennessee Tech 65

Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75

Sunday's Games

Illinois Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000101.909
UCLA201.000102.833
Utah201.00093.750
Southern Cal201.00083.727
Arizona11.500101.909
Washington11.50093.750
Oregon11.50075.583
Oregon St.11.50056.455
Colorado02.00065.545
Washington St.02.00045.444
Stanford02.00046.400
California02.000011.000

Saturday's Games

BYU 75, Utah 66

UCLA 63, Kentucky 53

Oregon 78, Portland 56

Washington 90, Idaho St. 55

Arizona 75, Tennessee 70

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.

California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00082.800
Bucknell00.00064.600
Navy00.00064.600
Boston U.00.00075.583
Colgate00.00066.500
Lehigh00.00055.500
Army00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00048.333
Holy Cross00.00038.273
Lafayette00.000111.083

Saturday's Games

Lehigh 94, Saint Elizabeth 36

Sunday's Games

Washington College (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.0001101.000
Arkansas00.000101.909
LSU00.000101.909
Missouri00.000101.909
Auburn00.00091.900
Alabama00.00092.818
Tennessee00.00092.818
Mississippi00.00083.727
Georgia00.00073.700
Kentucky00.00073.700
Florida00.00074.636
Texas A&M00.00064.600
South Carolina00.00056.455
Vanderbilt00.00056.455

Saturday's Games

Missouri 68, UCF 66

Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90

East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56

Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66

Arkansas 76, Bradley 57

Mississippi 63, Temple 55

UCLA 63, Kentucky 53

LSU 89, Winthrop 81

Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79

Arizona 75, Tennessee 70

NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66

Sunday's Games

Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00083.727
Furman00.00084.667
Wofford00.00075.583
Mercer00.00066.500
Samford00.00066.500
W. Carolina00.00066.500
The Citadel00.00056.455
UNC-Greensboro00.00056.455
VMI00.00057.417
ETSU00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Longwood 75, The Citadel 70

Mercer 79, Morehead St. 52

Wofford 107, Montreat 65

SC State 62, Samford 61

UNC-Asheville 74, ETSU 73

W. Carolina 75, Tennessee Tech 65

Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70

Sunday's Games

Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Warren Wilson at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anderson (SC) at Furman, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00056.455
Northwestern St.00.00083.727
Texas A&M-CC00.00065.545
Incarnate Word00.00066.500
SE Louisiana01.00057.417
Texas A&M Commerce00.00047.364
Lamar00.00048.333
Houston Christian00.00038.273
McNeese St.00.00038.273
New Orleans00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Troy 77, SE Louisiana 71

Louisiana-Monroe 83, Lamar 59

Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66

Rice 110, Northwestern St. 73

Sunday's Games

McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00064.600
Bethune-Cookman00.00046.400
Prairie View00.00047.364
Southern U.00.00047.364
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00037.300
Alcorn St.00.00037.300
Florida A&M00.00027.222
Texas Southern00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.00019.100
Jackson St.00.000110.091
MVSU00.000111.083

Saturday's Games

Montana 81, Prairie View 76

Ark.-Pine Bluff 104, Ecclesia 50

Georgia Tech 96, Alabama St. 60

Louisville 61, Florida A&M 55

Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52

Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47

Virginia Tech 74, Grambling St. 48

NC A&T 67, Texas Southern 66, OT

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00093.750
Oral Roberts00.00093.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00094.692
W. Illinois00.00074.636
North Dakota00.00067.462
S. Dakota St.00.00057.417
South Dakota00.00057.417
Omaha00.00048.333
UMKC00.00049.308
N. Dakota St.00.00039.250

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.909
Southern Miss.00.000101.909
Marshall00.000102.833
James Madison00.00083.727
Troy00.00084.667
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Coastal Carolina00.00064.600
Appalachian St.00.00075.583
Georgia Southern00.00075.583
Arkansas St.00.00065.545
Texas St.00.00066.500
Georgia St.00.00055.500
South Alabama00.00046.400
Louisiana-Monroe00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Troy 77, SE Louisiana 71

Georgia Southern 54, Campbell 53

Louisiana-Monroe 83, Lamar 59

Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62

Marshall 100, Toledo 85

Appalachian St. 100, Regent 32

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Glenville St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000103.769
Gonzaga00.00093.750
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00093.750
San Francisco00.00093.750
Loyola Marymount00.00084.667
BYU00.00085.615
Portland00.00086.571
San Diego00.00065.545
Pepperdine00.00055.500
Pacific00.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90

San Francisco 75, UNLV 73

BYU 75, Utah 66

Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58

Grand Canyon 83, Pepperdine 73, OT

Oregon 78, Portland 56

Sunday's Games

Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cal State-LA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00092.818
Seattle00.00072.778
Grand Canyon00.00084.667
S. Utah00.00084.667
Utah Valley St.00.00084.667
Cal Baptist00.00074.636
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00074.636
Abilene Christian00.00075.583
New Mexico St.00.00054.556
Stephen F. Austin00.00065.545
Utah Tech00.00065.545
Tarleton St.00.00055.500
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

Saturday's Games

S. Utah 106, N. Arizona 101, OT

Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62

Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70

Grand Canyon 83, Pepperdine 73, OT

Utah Tech 100, Master's 58

Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Sonoma St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

North American at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

