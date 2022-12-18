All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois 70, IUPUI 59
UT Martin 75, Bowling Green 67
Jacksonville St. 72, UALR 62
Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Knox 42
Mercer 79, Morehead St. 52
Tennessee St. 99, Bryan 78
W. Carolina 75, Tennessee Tech 65
Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75
Sunday's Games
Illinois Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Crowley's Ridge at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
Saturday's Games
BYU 75, Utah 66
UCLA 63, Kentucky 53
Oregon 78, Portland 56
Washington 90, Idaho St. 55
Arizona 75, Tennessee 70
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.
California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
Lehigh 94, Saint Elizabeth 36
Sunday's Games
Washington College (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Saturday's Games
Missouri 68, UCF 66
Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90
East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56
Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66
Arkansas 76, Bradley 57
Mississippi 63, Temple 55
UCLA 63, Kentucky 53
LSU 89, Winthrop 81
Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79
Arizona 75, Tennessee 70
NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66
Sunday's Games
Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Longwood 75, The Citadel 70
Mercer 79, Morehead St. 52
Wofford 107, Montreat 65
SC State 62, Samford 61
UNC-Asheville 74, ETSU 73
W. Carolina 75, Tennessee Tech 65
Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70
Sunday's Games
Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Warren Wilson at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Anderson (SC) at Furman, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Troy 77, SE Louisiana 71
Louisiana-Monroe 83, Lamar 59
Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66
Rice 110, Northwestern St. 73
Sunday's Games
McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
Montana 81, Prairie View 76
Ark.-Pine Bluff 104, Ecclesia 50
Georgia Tech 96, Alabama St. 60
Louisville 61, Florida A&M 55
Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52
Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47
Virginia Tech 74, Grambling St. 48
NC A&T 67, Texas Southern 66, OT
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Troy 77, SE Louisiana 71
Georgia Southern 54, Campbell 53
Louisiana-Monroe 83, Lamar 59
Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62
Marshall 100, Toledo 85
Appalachian St. 100, Regent 32
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Glenville St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Spring Hill at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90
San Francisco 75, UNLV 73
BYU 75, Utah 66
Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58
Grand Canyon 83, Pepperdine 73, OT
Oregon 78, Portland 56
Sunday's Games
Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cal State-LA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.
Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Saturday's Games
S. Utah 106, N. Arizona 101, OT
Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62
Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70
Grand Canyon 83, Pepperdine 73, OT
Utah Tech 100, Master's 58
Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Sonoma St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
North American at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Westmont at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
