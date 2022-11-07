All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Illinois00.00000.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00000.000
Morehead St.00.00000.000
S. Indiana00.00000.000
SE Missouri00.00000.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00000.000
Tennessee St.00.00000.000
Tennessee Tech00.00000.000
UALR00.00000.000
UT Martin00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at Missouri, 8 p.m.

UALR at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Harris-Stowe at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at South Florida, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.00000.000
Arizona St.00.00000.000
California00.00000.000
Colorado00.00000.000
Oregon00.00000.000
Oregon St.00.00000.000
Southern Cal00.00000.000
Stanford00.00000.000
UCLA00.00000.000
Utah00.00000.000
Washington00.00000.000
Washington St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Pacific at Stanford, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 11 p.m.

LIU at Utah, 11 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Oregon St., 12 a.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00000.000
Army00.00000.000
Boston U.00.00000.000
Bucknell00.00000.000
Colgate00.00000.000
Holy Cross00.00000.000
Lafayette00.00000.000
Lehigh00.00000.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00000.000
Navy00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Lebanon Valley at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Siena at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Keystone at Army, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at William & Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at DePaul, 7:45 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Marist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.00000.000
Arkansas00.00000.000
Auburn00.00000.000
Florida00.00000.000
Georgia00.00000.000
Kentucky00.00000.000
LSU00.00000.000
Mississippi00.00000.000
Mississippi St.00.00000.000
Missouri00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Tennessee00.00000.000
Texas A&M00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Howard at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

George Mason at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Stony Brook at Florida, 8 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia, 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00000.000
ETSU00.00000.000
Furman00.00000.000
Mercer00.00000.000
Samford00.00000.000
The Citadel00.00000.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00000.000
VMI00.00000.000
W. Carolina00.00000.000
Wofford00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Emory & Henry at ETSU, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Bob Jones at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia, 8 p.m.

Anderson (SC) at Samford, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mercer at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston Christian00.00000.000
Incarnate Word00.00000.000
Lamar00.00000.000
McNeese St.00.00000.000
New Orleans00.00000.000
Nicholls00.00000.000
Northwestern St.00.00000.000
SE Louisiana00.00000.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00000.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00000.000

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at FIU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Champion Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00000.000
Alcorn St.00.00000.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00000.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00000.000
Florida A&M00.00000.000
Grambling St.00.00000.000
Jackson St.00.00000.000
MVSU00.00000.000
Prairie View00.00000.000
Southern U.00.00000.000
Texas Southern00.00000.000

Monday's Games

MVSU at Baylor, Noon

Kansas Christian at Prairie View, Noon

Bethune-Cookman at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Dallas at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Southern U. at UNLV, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North American at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00000.000
N. Dakota St.00.00000.000
North Dakota00.00000.000
Omaha00.00000.000
Oral Roberts00.00000.000
S. Dakota St.00.00000.000
South Dakota00.00000.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00000.000
UMKC00.00000.000
W. Illinois00.00000.000

Monday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Denver, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Omaha at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rockford at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.00.00000.000
Arkansas St.00.00000.000
Coastal Carolina00.00000.000
Georgia Southern00.00000.000
Georgia St.00.00000.000
James Madison00.00000.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00000.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00000.000
Marshall00.00000.000
Old Dominion00.00000.000
South Alabama00.00000.000
Southern Miss.00.00000.000
Texas St.00.00000.000
Troy00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Valley Forge at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Warren Wilson at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary's (Md.) at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Montevallo at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Harding at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

William Carey at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Centenary at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Southern at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU00.00000.000
Gonzaga00.00000.000
Loyola Marymount00.00000.000
Pacific00.00000.000
Pepperdine00.00000.000
Portland00.00000.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00000.000
San Diego00.00000.000
San Francisco00.00000.000
Santa Clara00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Pacific at Stanford, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

North Florida at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Life Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Rice at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Lewis & Clark at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sonoma St. at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian00.00000.000
Cal Baptist00.00000.000
Grand Canyon00.00000.000
New Mexico St.00.00000.000
S. Utah00.00000.000
Sam Houston St.00.00000.000
Seattle00.00000.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00000.000
Tarleton St.00.00000.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00000.000
Texas-Arlington00.00000.000
Utah Tech00.00000.000
Utah Valley St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Tarleton St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

N.M. Highlands at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

LeTourneau at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Seattle at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

W. Colorado at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Puget Sound at Seattle, 10 p.m.

