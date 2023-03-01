All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889283.903
Hofstra162.889238.742
UNC-Wilmington126.667229.710
Towson126.6672011.645
Drexel108.5561614.533
Delaware810.4441615.516
NC A&T810.4441318.419
William & Mary711.3891219.387
Northeastern612.3331019.345
Stony Brook612.3331021.323
Elon612.333823.258
Hampton513.278823.258
Monmouth (NJ)513.278625.194

Friday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) vs. Hampton at Washington, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU162.889263.897
North Texas144.778236.793
UAB136.684228.733
Middle Tennessee117.6111811.621
Charlotte99.5001811.621
Rice810.4441712.586
W. Kentucky711.3891514.517
FIU711.3891316.448
Louisiana Tech612.3331316.448
UTEP612.3331316.448
UTSA316.158921.300

Thursday's Games

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at UTSA, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750238.742
Milwaukee146.7002010.667
Cleveland St.146.7001912.613
N. Kentucky146.7001912.613
Oakland119.5501318.419
Wright St.1010.5001814.563
Robert Morris1010.5001616.500
Fort Wayne911.4501715.531
Detroit911.4501418.438
IUPUI218.100527.156
Green Bay218.100329.094

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 81, Fort Wayne 68

Robert Morris 67, IUPUI 64

Wright St. 77, Green Bay 57

Thursday's Games

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001118.379
Hartford02.000523.179

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale94.692197.731
Princeton94.692188.692
Penn94.6921711.607
Brown76.5381412.538
Cornell67.4621610.615
Harvard58.3851413.519
Dartmouth58.385918.333
Columbia211.154721.250

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona153.833227.759
Rider126.6671512.556
Siena117.6111712.586
Quinnipiac108.5561910.655
Niagara109.5261513.536
Manhattan99.5001116.407
Fairfield811.4211217.414
Mount St. Mary's712.3681119.367
Canisius712.368919.321
St. Peter's612.3331116.407
Marist612.3331017.370

Thursday's Games

Marist at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo152.882246.800
Kent St.143.824246.800
Akron134.765219.700
Ball St.116.6472010.667
Ohio98.5291713.567
Buffalo89.4711416.467
N. Illinois89.4711218.400
Miami (Ohio)611.3531218.400
Bowling Green512.2941119.367
Cent. Michigan512.2941020.333
E. Michigan512.294822.267
W. Michigan314.176723.233

Tuesday's Games

Akron 87, Ball St. 83

Bowling Green 88, E. Michigan 68

Toledo 99, Cent. Michigan 65

Kent St. 82, Ohio 75

Miami (Ohio) 77, W. Michigan 62

Buffalo 85, N. Illinois 75

Friday's Games

Toledo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard103.7691812.600
Norfolk St.94.692209.690
NC Central94.6921611.593
Md.-Eastern Shore85.6151612.571
Morgan St.76.5381514.517
Delaware St.49.308622.214
Coppin St.310.231822.267
SC State211.154524.172

Thursday's Games

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800238.742
Drake155.750247.774
S. Illinois146.700229.710
Belmont146.7002110.677
Indiana St.137.6502011.645
Missouri St.128.6001614.533
Murray St.119.5501614.533
N. Iowa911.4501317.433
Illinois St.614.3001120.355
Valparaiso515.2501120.355
Ill.-Chicago416.2001219.387
Evansville119.050526.161

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Murray St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

TBD vs. Belmont at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Drake at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Illinois at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.143.824236.793
Boise St.134.765237.767
Nevada125.706228.733
Utah St.115.688227.759
San Jose St.88.5001712.586
New Mexico79.438209.690
UNLV610.3751711.607
Fresno St.611.3531018.357
Colorado St.511.3131316.448
Air Force512.2941416.467
Wyoming413.235920.310

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. 66, San Diego St. 60

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501516.484
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251714.548
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631217.414
Wagner88.5001512.556
Sacred Heart88.5001516.484
St. Francis (NY)79.4381415.483
CCSU79.4381021.323
LIU115.063325.107

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

