All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|3
|.903
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|8
|.742
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|25
|.194
Friday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) vs. Hampton at Washington, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|3
|.897
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|UAB
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Charlotte
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Rice
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|W. Kentucky
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|FIU
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|UTEP
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|UTSA
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Thursday's Games
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 8 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at UTSA, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|10
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|12
|.613
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|12
|.613
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|18
|.419
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|18
|.438
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 81, Fort Wayne 68
Robert Morris 67, IUPUI 64
Wright St. 77, Green Bay 57
Thursday's Games
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|18
|.379
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|Princeton
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|11
|.607
|Brown
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
|Columbia
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|21
|.250
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|Rider
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Siena
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Quinnipiac
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Niagara
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|13
|.536
|Manhattan
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairfield
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|17
|.414
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Canisius
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|St. Peter's
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|16
|.407
|Marist
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
Thursday's Games
Marist at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|Akron
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|Ball St.
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Ohio
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Buffalo
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|N. Illinois
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|18
|.400
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|W. Michigan
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
Tuesday's Games
Akron 87, Ball St. 83
Bowling Green 88, E. Michigan 68
Toledo 99, Cent. Michigan 65
Kent St. 82, Ohio 75
Miami (Ohio) 77, W. Michigan 62
Buffalo 85, N. Illinois 75
Friday's Games
Toledo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|12
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|9
|.690
|NC Central
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|11
|.593
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|12
|.571
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|14
|.517
|Delaware St.
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|22
|.214
|Coppin St.
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|22
|.267
|SC State
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|24
|.172
Thursday's Games
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Howard, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|20
|.355
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|19
|.387
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|26
|.161
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Murray St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
TBD vs. Belmont at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Drake at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Illinois at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|6
|.793
|Boise St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Nevada
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|San Jose St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|New Mexico
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|9
|.690
|UNLV
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Colorado St.
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|16
|.448
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|Wyoming
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|20
|.310
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 66, San Diego St. 60
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Mexico at Colorado St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|16
|.484
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|14
|.548
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|17
|.414
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|25
|.107
Wednesday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
LIU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.