AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000122.857
Bryant00.00094.692
UMBC00.00095.643
Maine00.00067.462
Vermont00.00068.429
New Hampshire00.00057.417
Albany (NY)00.000510.333
Binghamton00.00049.308
NJIT00.000310.231

Thursday's Games

Cornell 86, Binghamton 70

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Maryland 80, UMBC 64

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), Noon

Binghamton at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston101.000131.929
Memphis101.000113.786
UCF101.000103.769
Cincinnati101.000104.714
Temple101.00077.500
East Carolina01.00095.643
Tulane01.00075.583
Wichita St.01.00076.538
South Florida01.00077.500
SMU00.00058.385
Tulsa01.00048.333

Thursday's Games

Memphis 93, South Florida 86

Cincinnati 88, Tulane 77

Saturday's Games

UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton101.00095.643
Davidson101.00085.615
Fordham01.000122.857
UMass00.00093.750
Duquesne01.000104.714
VCU00.00094.692
George Mason00.00085.615
Saint Louis00.00085.615
Richmond00.00076.538
Loyola Chicago00.00066.500
Saint Joseph's00.00066.500
George Washington00.00067.462
La Salle00.00067.462
St. Bonaventure00.00067.462
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Thursday's Games

La Salle 80, Howard 76

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 2 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

La Salle at VCU, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000121.923
Clemson201.000103.769
Pittsburgh201.00094.692
Florida St.21.667410.286
Virginia Tech11.500112.846
Virginia11.50092.818
Duke11.500103.769
North Carolina11.50094.692
Wake Forest11.50094.692
Syracuse11.50085.615
Boston College11.50076.538
NC State12.333113.786
Notre Dame02.00085.615
Georgia Tech02.00075.583
Louisville03.000211.154

Friday's Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Miami at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NC State at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Virginia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)101.000113.786
Liberty101.000104.714
Florida Gulf Coast00.000103.769
Jacksonville00.00074.636
Kennesaw St.00.00085.615
Lipscomb00.00085.615
North Alabama00.00085.615
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
Stetson00.00056.455
Austin Peay01.00068.429
North Florida00.00057.417
Cent. Arkansas00.00058.385
Bellarmine01.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Queens (NC) 81, Austin Peay 77

Liberty 70, Bellarmine 53

Friday's Games

Stetson at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000111.917
Kansas St.00.000111.917
TCU00.000111.917
Texas00.000111.917
Baylor00.000102.833
Texas Tech00.000102.833
West Virginia00.000102.833
Iowa St.00.00092.818
Oklahoma00.00093.750
Oklahoma St.00.00084.667

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech at TCU, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn301.0001401.000
Providence301.000113.786
Xavier301.000113.786
Marquette21.667104.714
Creighton21.66786.571
Villanova11.50076.538
St. John's12.333113.786
DePaul12.33377.500
Butler03.00086.571
Seton Hall03.00077.500
Georgetown03.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Providence 72, Butler 52

DePaul 83, Georgetown 76

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Seton Hall, Noon

UConn at Xavier, Noon

Marquette at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.101.00086.571
E. Washington101.00077.500
Weber St.101.00068.429
Idaho St.101.000410.286
Sacramento St.00.00076.538
Montana01.00067.462
Portland St.00.00067.462
Idaho01.00068.429
N. Colorado01.00058.385
N. Arizona01.000410.286

Thursday's Games

Idaho St. 79, N. Arizona 53

E. Washington 87, Montana 80

Montana St. 72, Idaho 58

Weber St. 81, N. Colorado 72

Saturday's Games

Idaho at Montana, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood101.00095.643
UNC-Asheville101.00095.643
SC-Upstate101.00066.500
Gardner-Webb101.00067.462
Presbyterian101.00059.357
High Point01.00085.615
Radford01.00068.429
Campbell01.00058.385
Winthrop01.00059.357
Charleston Southern01.00048.333

Thursday's Games

Longwood 87, High Point 73

UNC-Asheville 62, Radford 58

Gardner-Webb 83, Charleston Southern 63

Presbyterian 82, Campbell 72

SC-Upstate 70, Winthrop 62

Saturday's Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001301.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.000102.833
Ohio St.101.00093.750
Michigan101.00075.583
Indiana11.500103.769
Maryland11.500103.769
Penn St.11.500103.769
Michigan St.11.50084.667
Rutgers11.50084.667
Nebraska12.33386.571
Illinois02.00094.692
Iowa02.00085.615
Minnesota02.00066.500

Thursday's Games

Northwestern 63, Brown 58

Penn St. 60, Delaware St. 46

Ohio St. 90, Alabama A&M 59

Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49

Maryland 80, UMBC 64

Cent. Michigan 63, Michigan 61

Nebraska 66, Iowa 50

Illinois 85, Bethune-Cookman 52

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maryland at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara101.000102.833
Hawaii101.000103.769
UC Riverside101.00085.615
Cal Poly101.00076.538
UC San Diego101.00067.462
UC Irvine00.00075.583
UC Davis01.00076.538
Cal St.-Fullerton01.00067.462
Long Beach St.01.00067.462
CS Bakersfield01.00048.333
CS Northridge01.00039.250

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside 71, CS Bakersfield 59

UC Santa Barbara 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

Cal Poly 67, CS Northridge 57

UC San Diego 85, Long Beach St. 83, OT

Friday's Games

Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 6 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

