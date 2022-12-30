All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday's Games
Cornell 86, Binghamton 70
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
Maryland 80, UMBC 64
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), Noon
Binghamton at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Temple
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday's Games
Memphis 93, South Florida 86
Cincinnati 88, Tulane 77
Saturday's Games
UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday's Games
La Salle 80, Howard 76
Saturday's Games
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 2 p.m.
UMass at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
La Salle at VCU, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Clemson
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|10
|.286
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Duke
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|NC State
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Friday's Games
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Miami at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NC State at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Virginia at Georgia Tech, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon
Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Bellarmine
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Queens (NC) 81, Austin Peay 77
Liberty 70, Bellarmine 53
Friday's Games
Stetson at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech at TCU, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Xavier
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Marquette
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|St. John's
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|DePaul
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Butler
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Seton Hall
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Providence 72, Butler 52
DePaul 83, Georgetown 76
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Seton Hall, Noon
UConn at Xavier, Noon
Marquette at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Montana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
Idaho St. 79, N. Arizona 53
E. Washington 87, Montana 80
Montana St. 72, Idaho 58
Weber St. 81, N. Colorado 72
Saturday's Games
Idaho at Montana, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|SC-Upstate
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Winthrop
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday's Games
Longwood 87, High Point 73
UNC-Asheville 62, Radford 58
Gardner-Webb 83, Charleston Southern 63
Presbyterian 82, Campbell 72
SC-Upstate 70, Winthrop 62
Saturday's Games
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Thursday's Games
Northwestern 63, Brown 58
Penn St. 60, Delaware St. 46
Ohio St. 90, Alabama A&M 59
Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49
Maryland 80, UMBC 64
Cent. Michigan 63, Michigan 61
Nebraska 66, Iowa 50
Illinois 85, Bethune-Cookman 52
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Maryland at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UC Riverside
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Poly
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UC San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside 71, CS Bakersfield 59
UC Santa Barbara 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
Cal Poly 67, CS Northridge 57
UC San Diego 85, Long Beach St. 83, OT
Friday's Games
Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 6 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
