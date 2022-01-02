All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00084.667
Vermont00.00084.667
Stony Brook00.00085.615
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00038.273
Hartford00.000210.167

Sunday's Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.

Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Tulane201.00056.455
UCF101.00092.818
SMU101.000103.769
Memphis11.50075.583
Houston00.000112.846
East Carolina00.00093.750
Cincinnati01.000104.714
Wichita St.01.00094.692
Temple01.00075.583
Tulsa01.00066.500
South Florida00.00057.417

Saturday's Games

East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.

Memphis 82, Wichita St. 64

Tulane 68, Cincinnati 60

Sunday's Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham101.00085.615
Saint Joseph's101.00075.583
Davidson00.000102.833
Rhode Island00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00084.667
Richmond01.00095.643
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00085.615
UMass00.00075.583
George Mason00.00076.538
La Salle01.00056.455
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Kansas 76, George Mason 67

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, ppd.

George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.

UMass at Fordham, ppd.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

American International at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000113.786
Louisville201.00084.667
Duke101.000111.917
North Carolina101.00093.750
Boston College101.00065.545
Virginia21.66785.615
Clemson11.50094.692
Florida St.11.50074.636
Notre Dame11.50075.583
Syracuse11.50076.538
Wake Forest12.333113.786
Virginia Tech02.00085.615
Georgia Tech01.00065.545
NC State03.00077.500
Pittsburgh02.00058.385

Saturday's Games

Florida St. 83, NC State 81

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Miami 92, Wake Forest 84

Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.

Virginia 74, Syracuse 69

Sunday's Games

North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000104.714
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Liberty00.00096.600
E. Kentucky00.00086.571
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
North Alabama00.00076.538
Lipscomb00.00078.467
Stetson00.00067.462
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor101.0001301.000
Oklahoma101.000112.846
Texas101.000112.846
Iowa St.01.000121.923
Kansas00.000111.917
TCU00.000101.909
West Virginia01.000112.846
Texas Tech00.000102.833
Kansas St.01.00084.667
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Saturday's Games

Texas 74, West Virginia 59

Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

TCU at Kansas, ppd.

Kansas 76, George Mason 67

Oklahoma 71, Kansas St. 69

Monday's Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence301.000131.929
Creighton201.000103.769
Butler101.00084.667
Villanova21.66794.692
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
DePaul02.00093.750
Seton Hall02.00093.750
St. John's00.00083.727
Marquette03.00086.571
Georgetown00.00065.545

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Georgetown, ppd.

Creighton 75, Marquette 69, 2OT

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67

Providence 70, DePaul 53

Butler at UConn, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Colorado301.00087.533
Montana31.750105.667
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
E. Washington21.66786.571
Montana St.22.500105.667
N. Arizona12.33349.308
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.03.00046.400
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 60, Idaho St. 40

E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 65

Montana 74, Weber St. 72

N. Colorado 91, S. Utah 81

Idaho at Portland St., ppd.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Longwood00.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian00.00087.533
Gardner-Webb00.00067.462
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00059.357
Radford00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00039.250
SC-Upstate00.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Sunday's Games

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.000112.846
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00093.750
Northwestern101.00082.800
Purdue11.500121.923
Minnesota11.500101.909
Indiana11.500102.833
Wisconsin11.500102.833
Michigan11.50075.583
Rutgers11.50075.583
Iowa02.000103.769
Maryland01.00084.667
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Rutgers 79, CCSU 48

Sunday's Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego201.00085.615
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge01.00048.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

UC San Diego 72, CS Northridge 64

Sunday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you