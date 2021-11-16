All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000201.000
Binghamton00.00011.500
NJIT00.00011.500
New Hampshire00.00011.500
UMBC00.00011.500
Vermont00.00011.500
Maine00.00012.333
Albany (NY)00.00002.000
Hartford00.00003.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000

Monday's Games

UMBC 85, Penn State York 47

Colorado 90, Maine 46

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
East Carolina00.000301.000
Cincinnati00.000201.000
Houston00.000201.000
Memphis00.000201.000
UCF00.000201.000
Wichita St.00.000201.000
SMU00.00021.667
South Florida00.00021.667
Tulsa00.00021.667
Temple00.00011.500
Tulane00.00011.500

Monday's Games

South Florida 56, NC A&T 54

SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48

Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58

Tuesday's Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
George Mason00.000301.000
Saint Louis00.000301.000
Rhode Island00.000201.000
Saint Joseph's00.000201.000
St. Bonaventure00.000201.000
Fordham00.00021.667
UMass00.00021.667
Davidson00.00011.500
Dayton00.00011.500
La Salle00.00011.500
Richmond00.00011.500
VCU00.00011.500
Duquesne00.00012.333
George Washington00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59

Fordham 84, St. Thomas (MN) 78

UMass 81, Penn St. 56

Tuesday's Games

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.000301.000
Clemson00.000301.000
Duke00.000301.000
Virginia Tech00.000301.000
NC State00.000201.000
North Carolina00.000201.000
Syracuse00.000201.000
Wake Forest00.000201.000
Notre Dame00.000101.000
Georgia Tech00.00021.667
Louisville00.00021.667
Florida St.00.00011.500
Miami00.00011.500
Virginia00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Clemson 93, Bryant 70

Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39

Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

Louisville 77, Navy 60

Tuesday's Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.000301.000
Jacksonville00.000201.000
Lipscomb00.00031.750
Kennesaw St.00.00022.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00011.500
Liberty00.00011.500
North Alabama00.00011.500
Stetson00.00011.500
Bellarmine00.00002.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00002.000
North Florida00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. 117, Carver 58

LSU 74, Liberty 58

Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Tech00.000301.000
Baylor00.000201.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Oklahoma00.000201.000
TCU00.000201.000
West Virginia00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000101.000
Oklahoma St.00.00021.667
Texas00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Baylor 89, Nicholls 60

TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51

Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49

Tuesday's Games

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.000301.000
Marquette00.000301.000
Providence00.000301.000
Creighton00.000201.000
DePaul00.000201.000
Seton Hall00.000201.000
St. John's00.000201.000
UConn00.000201.000
Xavier00.000201.000
Villanova00.00011.500
Georgetown00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Marquette 67, Illinois 66

Providence 63, Wisconsin 58

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000201.000
N. Colorado00.00031.750
Sacramento St.00.00021.667
Montana St.00.00011.500
Portland St.00.00011.500
E. Washington00.00012.333
Idaho00.00012.333
Idaho St.00.00012.333
Montana00.00012.333
N. Arizona00.00012.333
S. Utah00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59

N. Arizona 97, Benedictine at Mesa 48

N. Colorado 93, Colorado College 53

North Dakota 79, Montana 77

E. Washington 111, Walla Walla University 71

Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57

Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62

Saint Mary's (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51

Wednesday's Games

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hampton00.000201.000
Winthrop00.000201.000
Campbell00.00021.667
Longwood00.00021.667
Presbyterian00.00021.667
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
High Point00.00011.500
Radford00.00012.333
SC-Upstate00.00012.333
UNC-Asheville00.00012.333
Gardner-Webb00.00002.000
NC A&T00.00003.000

Monday's Games

SC-Upstate 96, St. Andrews 43

Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT

South Florida 56, NC A&T 54

Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39

Tuesday's Games

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000301.000
Minnesota00.000301.000
Ohio St.00.000301.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Iowa00.000201.000
Michigan00.000201.000
Northwestern00.000201.000
Purdue00.000201.000
Rutgers00.000201.000
Illinois00.00021.667
Wisconsin00.00021.667
Michigan St.00.00011.500
Nebraska00.00011.500
Penn St.00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58

Marquette 67, Illinois 66

UMass 81, Penn St. 56

Providence 63, Wisconsin 58

Tuesday's Games

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.000201.000
UC San Diego00.000201.000
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Riverside00.00021.667
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
Long Beach St.00.00011.500
UC Irvine00.00011.500
UC Santa Barbara00.00011.500
Cal Poly00.00012.333
CS Northridge00.00002.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57

UCLA 100, Long Beach St. 79

Washington St. 73, UC Santa Barbara 65

Tuesday's Games

La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

