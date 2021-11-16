All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
UMBC 85, Penn State York 47
Colorado 90, Maine 46
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
South Florida 56, NC A&T 54
SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48
Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58
Tuesday's Games
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59
Fordham 84, St. Thomas (MN) 78
UMass 81, Penn St. 56
Tuesday's Games
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Clemson 93, Bryant 70
Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39
Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66
Louisville 77, Navy 60
Tuesday's Games
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. 117, Carver 58
LSU 74, Liberty 58
Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63
Tuesday's Games
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Baylor 89, Nicholls 60
TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51
Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49
Tuesday's Games
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Marquette 67, Illinois 66
Providence 63, Wisconsin 58
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59
N. Arizona 97, Benedictine at Mesa 48
N. Colorado 93, Colorado College 53
North Dakota 79, Montana 77
E. Washington 111, Walla Walla University 71
Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57
Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62
Saint Mary's (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51
Wednesday's Games
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
SC-Upstate 96, St. Andrews 43
Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT
South Florida 56, NC A&T 54
Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39
Tuesday's Games
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58
Marquette 67, Illinois 66
UMass 81, Penn St. 56
Providence 63, Wisconsin 58
Tuesday's Games
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57
UCLA 100, Long Beach St. 79
Washington St. 73, UC Santa Barbara 65
Tuesday's Games
La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.