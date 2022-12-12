All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Sunday's Games
Maine 50, Merrimack 47
Fairleigh Dickinson 73, NJIT 71
Bryant 104, Manhattan 97, OT
Monday's Games
Saint Joseph's (Maine) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Sunday's Games
UCF 75, Tarleton St. 49
East Carolina 84, Coppin St. 75
Monday's Games
South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Sunday's Games
Iona 72, St. Bonaventure 57
Fordham 90, CCSU 77
New Mexico St. 73, Duquesne 60
UMass 71, Hofstra 56
VCU 70, Howard 60
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech 70, Oklahoma St. 65
Marquette 79, Notre Dame 64
Monday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Sunday's Games
Tennessee St. 90, Lipscomb 85
Monday's Games
Lindsey Wilson at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Liberty at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Reinhardt at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech 70, Oklahoma St. 65
Kansas St. 98, Incarnate Word 50
Iowa St. 77, McNeese St. 40
Monday's Games
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Sunday's Games
Marquette 79, Notre Dame 64
Seton Hall 45, Rutgers 43
Monday's Games
Arizona St. vs. Creighton at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Sunday's Games
UC Riverside 76, Idaho 74
Tuesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
South Carolina 68, Presbyterian 57
Tuesday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William Peace at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Piedmont International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Sunday's Games
Northwestern 61, Prairie View 51
Tennessee 56, Maryland 53
Wisconsin 78, Iowa 75, OT
Seton Hall 45, Rutgers 43
Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Sunday's Games
UC Riverside 76, Idaho 74
Hawaii 90, St. Francis (Pa.) 66
Monday's Games
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Holy Names at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.