All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000111.917
Bryant00.00083.727
UMBC00.00074.636
Maine00.00064.600
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00036.333
Binghamton00.00037.300
Albany (NY)00.00038.273
NJIT00.00019.100

Sunday's Games

Maine 50, Merrimack 47

Fairleigh Dickinson 73, NJIT 71

Bryant 104, Manhattan 97, OT

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's (Maine) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00091.900
Memphis00.00082.800
UCF00.00072.778
Tulane00.00063.667
East Carolina00.00074.636
Cincinnati00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00054.556
Temple00.00065.545
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00036.333
SMU00.00037.300

Sunday's Games

UCF 75, Tarleton St. 49

East Carolina 84, Coppin St. 75

Monday's Games

South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
UMass00.00082.800
Davidson00.00073.700
Duquesne00.00073.700
Saint Louis00.00074.636
George Mason00.00064.600
St. Bonaventure00.00064.600
VCU00.00064.600
George Washington00.00054.556
Dayton00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Loyola Chicago00.00055.500
Richmond00.00045.444
Saint Joseph's00.00045.444
Rhode Island00.00037.300

Sunday's Games

Iona 72, St. Bonaventure 57

Fordham 90, CCSU 77

New Mexico St. 73, Duquesne 60

UMass 71, Hofstra 56

VCU 70, Howard 60

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000101.909
Virginia101.000801.000
Virginia Tech101.000101.909
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00083.727
Pittsburgh101.00074.636
Syracuse101.00064.600
North Carolina11.50064.600
Florida St.11.50029.182
NC State02.00083.727
Notre Dame01.00073.700
Wake Forest01.00073.700
Georgia Tech01.00064.600
Boston College01.00056.455
Louisville02.00009.000

Sunday's Games

Virginia Tech 70, Oklahoma St. 65

Marquette 79, Notre Dame 64

Monday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00082.800
Florida Gulf Coast00.00083.727
Kennesaw St.00.00063.667
Liberty00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Stetson00.00053.625
Lipscomb00.00064.600
North Alabama00.00064.600
Austin Peay00.00055.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00055.500
E. Kentucky00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00056.455
Jacksonville St.00.00045.444
North Florida00.00036.333

Sunday's Games

Tennessee St. 90, Lipscomb 85

Monday's Games

Lindsey Wilson at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Reinhardt at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.00091.900
Kansas St.00.00091.900
TCU00.00081.889
Texas00.00071.875
Iowa St.00.00082.800
West Virginia00.00082.800
Baylor00.00072.778
Texas Tech00.00062.750
Oklahoma00.00073.700
Oklahoma St.00.00064.600

Sunday's Games

Virginia Tech 70, Oklahoma St. 65

Kansas St. 98, Incarnate Word 50

Iowa St. 77, McNeese St. 40

Monday's Games

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.000101.909
UConn00.0001101.000
Butler00.00083.727
Marquette00.00083.727
Providence00.00083.727
Xavier00.00073.700
Creighton00.00064.600
DePaul01.00064.600
Seton Hall00.00064.600
Villanova00.00055.500
Georgetown00.00056.455

Sunday's Games

Marquette 79, Notre Dame 64

Seton Hall 45, Rutgers 43

Monday's Games

Arizona St. vs. Creighton at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00065.545
Montana00.00055.500
N. Colorado00.00055.500
Portland St.00.00055.500
Sacramento St.00.00055.500
E. Washington00.00046.400
Idaho00.00046.400
N. Arizona00.00048.333
Weber St.00.00037.300
Idaho St.00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

UC Riverside 76, Idaho 74

Tuesday's Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00082.800
Radford00.00064.600
UNC-Asheville00.00064.600
SC-Upstate00.00054.556
Longwood00.00055.500
Winthrop00.00056.455
Campbell00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00027.222
Presbyterian00.00029.182

Sunday's Games

South Carolina 68, Presbyterian 57

Tuesday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

William Peace at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Piedmont International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001001.000
Wisconsin201.00082.800
Northwestern101.00072.778
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Michigan101.00063.667
Indiana11.50082.800
Maryland11.50082.800
Penn St.11.50073.700
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50064.600
Illinois02.00073.700
Iowa01.00073.700
Nebraska02.00065.545
Minnesota02.00046.400

Sunday's Games

Northwestern 61, Prairie View 51

Tennessee 56, Maryland 53

Wisconsin 78, Iowa 75, OT

Seton Hall 45, Rutgers 43

Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00062.750
UC Irvine00.00073.700
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Riverside00.00063.667
Cal Poly00.00053.625
UC San Diego00.00044.500
CS Bakersfield00.00045.444
Long Beach St.00.00045.444
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00027.222

Sunday's Games

UC Riverside 76, Idaho 74

Hawaii 90, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Monday's Games

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Holy Names at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

