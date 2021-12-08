All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
James Madison 52, Virginia 49
Northeastern 82, UMass 76
Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59
Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Tuesday's Games
Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59
Kansas 78, UTEP 52
Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66
Wednesday's Games
Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72
Wednesday's Games
Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Tuesday's Games
Brown 76, Merrimack 56
Princeton 82, Bucknell 69
Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52
Wednesday's Games
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Wednesday's Games
Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72
Toledo 67, Bradley 65
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Toledo 67, Bradley 65
Valparaiso 101, East-West 58
Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62
La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55
Brown 76, Merrimack 56
Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary's 77
Wednesday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.
Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44
Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.