All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|California
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.
Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
UCLA at California, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.
Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Army
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Lehigh
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|11
|.267
|Boston U.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Friday's Games
Army 77, Lehigh 55
Loyola (Md.) 66, Boston U. 58
Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74
Navy 73, Bucknell 55
Monday's Games
Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Mercer
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Furman
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|VMI
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|ETSU
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Samford
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Saturday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Friday's Games
New Orleans 81, Houston Baptist 65
Northwestern St. 83, Incarnate Word 80
SE Louisiana 83, McNeese St. 78
Nicholls 84, Texas A&M-CC 75
Saturday's Games
Houston Baptist vs. Incarnate Word at Katy, Texas, Noon
New Orleans vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Prairie View
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|11
|.083
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Jackson St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Omaha
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Troy
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Saturday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|New Mexico St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Abilene Christian
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Tarleton St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Chicago St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Grand Canyon 2, Lamar 0
Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.