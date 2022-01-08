All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal301.0001301.000
Arizona201.000121.923
UCLA101.00091.900
Colorado21.667103.769
California22.50096.600
Stanford11.50084.667
Washington11.50066.500
Oregon12.33386.571
Washington St.12.33386.571
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Utah14.20087.533

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UCLA at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy301.000104.714
Army301.00096.600
Loyola (Md.)21.66786.571
Lehigh21.667411.267
Boston U.12.333106.625
Holy Cross12.333312.200
American01.00049.308
Colgate01.000410.286
Lafayette01.00039.250
Bucknell03.000312.200

Friday's Games

Army 77, Lehigh 55

Loyola (Md.) 66, Boston U. 58

Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74

Navy 73, Bucknell 55

Monday's Games

Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn201.000131.929
Alabama201.000113.786
Texas A&M101.000122.857
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
Vanderbilt101.00094.692
LSU11.500131.929
Kentucky11.500113.786
Tennessee11.500103.769
Arkansas02.000104.714
Florida01.00094.692
South Carolina01.00094.692
Mississippi01.00085.615
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia01.00059.357

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga201.000123.800
Mercer101.00086.571
W. Carolina101.00077.500
Furman21.667106.625
VMI21.66796.600
ETSU11.50096.600
Samford02.000104.714
UNC-Greensboro01.00085.615
Wofford02.00086.571
The Citadel01.00066.500

Saturday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000124.750
Nicholls00.000106.625
SE Louisiana00.00069.400
New Orleans00.00058.385
McNeese St.00.000510.333
Houston Baptist00.00048.333
Northwestern St.00.000412.250
Incarnate Word00.000313.188

Friday's Games

New Orleans 81, Houston Baptist 65

Northwestern St. 83, Incarnate Word 80

SE Louisiana 83, McNeese St. 78

Nicholls 84, Texas A&M-CC 75

Saturday's Games

Houston Baptist vs. Incarnate Word at Katy, Texas, Noon

New Orleans vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M201.00039.250
Bethune-Cookman101.000310.231
Alcorn St.101.000211.154
Southern U.11.50078.467
Texas Southern11.50038.273
Grambling St.11.500411.267
Ark.-Pine Bluff11.500312.200
Alabama St.11.500212.143
Prairie View11.500111.083
Florida A&M01.000210.167
Jackson St.01.000210.167
MVSU02.000012.000

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.301.000124.750
Oral Roberts41.800106.625
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
Omaha22.500312.200
N. Dakota St.11.50095.643
UMKC11.50066.500
W. Illinois12.333105.667
Denver12.333511.313
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota02.000411.267

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette301.00085.615
Texas-Arlington301.00077.500
Troy21.667115.688
Appalachian St.21.66788.500
Arkansas St.11.500104.714
UALR11.50068.429
Coastal Carolina12.33396.600
Louisiana-Monroe12.33396.600
Texas St.01.00094.692
South Alabama02.000105.667
Georgia Southern02.00076.538
Georgia St.01.00066.500

Saturday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU101.000133.813
San Francisco00.000132.867
Gonzaga00.000112.846
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific01.000510.333

Saturday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon301.000132.867
New Mexico St.201.000132.867
Seattle101.000104.714
Stephen F. Austin101.00094.692
Abilene Christian21.667113.786
Sam Houston St.21.66779.438
Tarleton St.21.66779.438
Utah Valley St.11.500104.714
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Dixie St.02.00078.467
Texas Rio Grande Valley02.00059.357
Chicago St.03.000412.250
Lamar03.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon 2, Lamar 0

Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

