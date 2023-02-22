All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra152.882228.733
Coll. of Charleston142.875263.897
UNC-Wilmington115.688218.724
Towson115.6881910.655
Drexel98.5291514.517
NC A&T79.4381217.414
Delaware610.3751415.483
Northeastern610.3751017.370
Stony Brook610.3751019.345
Elon610.375821.276
William & Mary511.3131019.345
Monmouth (NJ)511.313623.207
Hampton412.250722.241

Thursday's Games

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Delaware at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU142.875243.889
North Texas143.824235.821
UAB116.647208.714
Middle Tennessee107.5881711.607
Rice88.5001710.630
Charlotte79.4381611.593
FIU79.4381314.481
W. Kentucky610.3751413.519
Louisiana Tech610.3751314.481
UTEP511.3131215.444
UTSA215.118820.286

Thursday's Games

North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at FIU, 7 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.145.737228.733
Cleveland St.135.7221811.621
Milwaukee126.6671810.643
N. Kentucky126.6671712.586
Oakland108.5561217.414
Robert Morris109.5261515.500
Wright St.99.5001613.552
Detroit99.5001316.448
Fort Wayne810.4441613.552
Green Bay216.111326.103
IUPUI117.056425.138

Tuesday's Games

Robert Morris 83, Youngstown St. 64

Thursday's Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at IUPUI, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001118.379
Hartford02.000523.179

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale84.667187.720
Princeton84.667178.680
Penn84.6671611.593
Cornell66.500169.640
Brown66.5001312.520
Harvard57.4171412.538
Dartmouth57.417917.346
Columbia210.167720.259

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona133.813207.741
Siena115.6881710.630
Rider115.6881411.560
Quinnipiac107.588199.679
Niagara98.5291412.538
Manhattan88.5001015.400
Fairfield89.4711215.444
Mount St. Mary's611.3531018.357
St. Peter's511.3131015.400
Marist512.294917.346
Canisius512.294719.269

Friday's Games

St. Peter's at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo132.867226.786
Kent St.123.800226.786
Ball St.114.733208.714
Akron114.733199.679
Ohio96.6001711.607
Buffalo78.4671315.464
N. Illinois78.4671117.393
Cent. Michigan510.3331018.357
Bowling Green411.2671018.357
Miami (Ohio)411.2671018.357
E. Michigan411.267721.250
W. Michigan312.200721.250

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. 82, Kent St. 70

Buffalo 63, Cent. Michigan 35

E. Michigan 66, W. Michigan 59

Miami (Ohio) 74, Bowling Green 65

Ohio 77, N. Illinois 68

Toledo 84, Akron 63

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard92.8181711.607
Norfolk St.83.727198.704
Md.-Eastern Shore74.6361511.577
NC Central74.6361411.560
Morgan St.56.4551314.481
Delaware St.47.364620.231
Coppin St.29.182721.250
SC State29.182522.185

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake144.778236.793
Bradley144.778218.724
Indiana St.135.722209.690
S. Illinois126.667209.690
Belmont126.6671910.655
Missouri St.118.5791514.517
Murray St.109.5261514.517
N. Iowa99.5001315.464
Valparaiso513.2781118.379
Illinois St.513.2781019.345
Ill.-Chicago315.1671118.379
Evansville117.056524.172

Tuesday's Games

Missouri St. 84, Murray St. 69

Wednesday's Games

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.132.867225.815
Boise St.113.786216.778
Nevada114.733217.750
Utah St.115.688227.759
New Mexico77.500207.741
San Jose St.78.4671612.571
Fresno St.610.3751017.370
UNLV510.3331611.593
Air Force511.3131415.483
Colorado St.411.2671216.429
Wyoming312.200819.296

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. 74, Air Force 69

Utah St. 65, Wyoming 55

Nevada 66, San Jose St. 51

San Diego St. 77, Colorado St. 58

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack104.7141316.448
Stonehill105.6671416.467
Fairleigh Dickinson95.6431613.552
St. Francis (Pa.)86.5711116.407
Sacred Heart77.5001415.483
CCSU77.5001019.345
Wagner68.4291312.520
St. Francis (NY)68.4291314.481
LIU114.067324.111

Thursday's Games

CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Wagner, 7 p.m.

