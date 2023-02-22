All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|15
|2
|.882
|22
|8
|.733
|Coll. of Charleston
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|3
|.897
|UNC-Wilmington
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|8
|.724
|Towson
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Drexel
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|NC A&T
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Delaware
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Northeastern
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Stony Brook
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Elon
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|23
|.207
|Hampton
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
Thursday's Games
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Delaware at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|3
|.889
|North Texas
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|UAB
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Middle Tennessee
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Rice
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|11
|.593
|FIU
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Kentucky
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|UTEP
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|UTSA
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|20
|.286
Thursday's Games
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at FIU, 7 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Cleveland St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|11
|.621
|Milwaukee
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|17
|.414
|Robert Morris
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|15
|.500
|Wright St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Green Bay
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|26
|.103
|IUPUI
|1
|17
|.056
|4
|25
|.138
Tuesday's Games
Robert Morris 83, Youngstown St. 64
Thursday's Games
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at IUPUI, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 9 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|18
|.379
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Penn
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Cornell
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Harvard
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|12
|.538
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|17
|.346
|Columbia
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|20
|.259
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Siena
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|10
|.630
|Rider
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Niagara
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Manhattan
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairfield
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|15
|.444
|Mount St. Mary's
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|St. Peter's
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|15
|.400
|Marist
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|17
|.346
|Canisius
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
Friday's Games
St. Peter's at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Ball St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Ohio
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|N. Illinois
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Bowling Green
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|W. Michigan
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 82, Kent St. 70
Buffalo 63, Cent. Michigan 35
E. Michigan 66, W. Michigan 59
Miami (Ohio) 74, Bowling Green 65
Ohio 77, N. Illinois 68
Toledo 84, Akron 63
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|11
|.607
|Norfolk St.
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|8
|.704
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|11
|.577
|NC Central
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|Morgan St.
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|14
|.481
|Delaware St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|20
|.231
|Coppin St.
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|21
|.250
|SC State
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|22
|.185
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Bradley
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Indiana St.
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|S. Illinois
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Belmont
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Missouri St.
|11
|8
|.579
|15
|14
|.517
|Murray St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|N. Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Valparaiso
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|18
|.379
|Evansville
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|24
|.172
Tuesday's Games
Missouri St. 84, Murray St. 69
Wednesday's Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|5
|.815
|Boise St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Nevada
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|New Mexico
|7
|7
|.500
|20
|7
|.741
|San Jose St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Fresno St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|UNLV
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|11
|.593
|Air Force
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Colorado St.
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|Wyoming
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|19
|.296
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. 74, Air Force 69
Utah St. 65, Wyoming 55
Nevada 66, San Jose St. 51
San Diego St. 77, Colorado St. 58
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|16
|.448
|Stonehill
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|16
|.467
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|13
|.552
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|16
|.407
|Sacred Heart
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|CCSU
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|19
|.345
|Wagner
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|LIU
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|24
|.111
Thursday's Games
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Stonehill at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.