All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Eastern at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Monday's Games
Dallas Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
SC State at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday's Games
Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Millsaps at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Alabama St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
SE Baptist at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at TCU, 4 p.m.
MVSU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Illinois, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Oral Roberts
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Wednesday's Games
W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Academy of Art at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Yale at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Westminster (Utah) at BYU, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Tuesday's Games
La Verne at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.