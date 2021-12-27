All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona101.000111.917
UCLA101.00081.889
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
Utah11.50084.667
California11.50085.615
Washington St.11.50085.615
Arizona St.11.50057.417
Oregon02.00076.538
Washington00.00055.500
Oregon St.02.000210.167

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00094.692
Navy00.00074.636
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
Army00.00066.500
American00.00048.333
Colgate00.00049.308
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell00.00039.250
Holy Cross00.000210.167
Lehigh00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Eastern at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.0001201.000
Auburn00.000111.917
Arkansas00.000102.833
Kentucky00.00092.818
Tennessee00.00092.818
Texas A&M00.00092.818
Alabama00.00093.750
Florida00.00093.750
Mississippi St.00.00093.750
South Carolina00.00093.750
Mississippi00.00084.667
Vanderbilt00.00084.667
Missouri00.00066.500
Georgia00.00057.417

Monday's Games

Dallas Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

SC State at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000102.833
Chattanooga00.000103.769
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford00.00084.667
ETSU00.00085.615
Furman00.00085.615
VMI00.00075.583
The Citadel00.00065.545
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000103.769
Nicholls00.00085.615
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
New Orleans00.00037.300
McNeese St.00.00039.250
Northwestern St.00.000310.231
Incarnate Word00.000210.167

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Millsaps at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00067.462
Grambling St.00.00039.250
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00029.182
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000210.167
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00018.111
Alcorn St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000010.000
Prairie View00.000010.000

Tuesday's Games

Alabama St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

SE Baptist at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at TCU, 4 p.m.

MVSU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Illinois, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.201.000114.733
N. Dakota St.101.00094.692
W. Illinois11.500103.769
Oral Roberts11.50076.538
UMKC11.50066.500
St. Thomas (MN)11.50067.462
Denver11.500510.333
Omaha11.500211.154
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

Wednesday's Games

W. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.000103.769
Arkansas St.00.00093.750
Texas St.00.00093.750
Troy00.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe00.00084.667
Coastal Carolina00.00074.636
Georgia Southern00.00074.636
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00055.500
Appalachian St.00.00067.462
UALR00.00057.417
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000121.923
Gonzaga00.000102.833
BYU00.000113.786
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000113.786
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Academy of Art at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Yale at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Westminster (Utah) at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.00.000112.846
Grand Canyon00.000102.833
Abilene Christian00.00092.818
Cal Baptist00.00093.750
Utah Valley St.00.00093.750
Seattle00.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.00.00076.538
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Sam Houston St.00.00058.385
Tarleton St.00.00058.385
Chicago St.00.00049.308
Lamar00.000211.154

Tuesday's Games

La Verne at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

