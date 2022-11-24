All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00051.833
Bryant00.00041.800
Maine00.00041.800
Binghamton00.00032.600
UMBC00.00033.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00034.429
NJIT00.00014.200
Vermont00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton 81, Columbia 79

Maine 66, CCSU 58

Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62

Friday's Games

Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Georgetown, Noon

FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000501.000
East Carolina00.00051.833
UCF00.00051.833
Tulane00.00042.667
Memphis00.00021.667
Wichita St.00.00032.600
Cincinnati00.00043.571
SMU00.00023.400
Tulsa00.00023.400
Temple00.00024.333
South Florida00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65

W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65

UCF 76, Evansville 56

Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62

Thursday's Games

Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00051.833
Duquesne00.00051.833
Fordham00.00051.833
Saint Louis00.00051.833
UMass00.00041.800
Dayton00.00032.600
George Washington00.00032.600
St. Bonaventure00.00032.600
VCU00.00032.600
Richmond00.00033.500
La Salle00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00023.400
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
George Mason00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00024.333

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44

Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42

Duquesne 75, Alabama St. 57

Saint Louis 96, Paul Quinn 53

Thursday's Games

NC State vs. Dayton at Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Notre Dame00.000501.000
North Carolina00.000401.000
Virginia00.000401.000
Miami00.00051.833
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Wake Forest00.00051.833
Clemson00.00041.800
Duke00.00041.800
NC State00.00041.800
Boston College00.00042.667
Georgia Tech00.00032.600
Syracuse00.00032.600
Pittsburgh00.00033.500
Florida St.00.00014.200
Louisville00.00006.000

Wednesday's Games

Kansas 80, NC State 74

Marquette 84, Georgia Tech 60

Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56

Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62

Wake Forest 105, SC State 74

Thursday's Games

Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

NC State vs. Dayton at Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m.

Friday's Games

Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00051.833
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Kennesaw St.00.00042.667
Lipscomb00.00042.667
North Alabama00.00042.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00033.500
Liberty00.00033.500
Jacksonville St.00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00023.400
North Florida00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville 64, Campbell 43

Lipscomb 72, Chattanooga 66

Kentucky 96, North Florida 56

E. Kentucky 122, Brescia 84

Liberty 55, Bradley 44

Queens (NC) 107, Lynchburg 72

Florida Gulf Coast 73, UMKC 59

UC Santa Barbara 89, North Alabama 71

Friday's Games

Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.

Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Kansas00.000501.000
Texas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Iowa St.00.000301.000
Baylor00.00051.833
Oklahoma00.00031.750
TCU00.00031.750
Texas Tech00.00042.667
Oklahoma St.00.00032.600

Wednesday's Games

Kansas 80, NC State 74

Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73

Baylor 89, McNeese St. 60

Kansas St. 61, LSU 59

Thursday's Games

Kansas vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.

Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's00.000601.000
UConn00.000501.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Seton Hall00.00031.750
Xavier00.00031.750
Marquette00.00042.667
Providence00.00042.667
Butler00.00032.600
DePaul00.00032.600
Georgetown00.00033.500
Villanova00.00022.500

Wednesday's Games

American 74, Georgetown 70

Arizona 81, Creighton 79

Marquette 84, Georgia Tech 60

Providence 71, Merrimack 57

Tennessee 71, Butler 45

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Georgetown, Noon

Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00032.600
Sacramento St.00.00032.600
Montana00.00033.500
Portland St.00.00022.500
Weber St.00.00024.333
N. Arizona00.00025.286
E. Washington00.00014.200
Idaho St.00.00014.200
N. Colorado00.00014.200
Idaho00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Wright St. 87, Weber St. 65

Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Idaho St. 76, OT

Friday's Games

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
UNC-Asheville00.00032.600
Campbell00.00033.500
Longwood00.00033.500
Radford00.00033.500
Charleston Southern00.00022.500
Winthrop00.00034.429
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200
Presbyterian00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop 101, E. Michigan 87

William & Mary 62, Radford 51

Jacksonville 64, Campbell 43

High Point 77, Tennessee St. 72

Friday's Games

Mary Baldwin at Longwood, Noon

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000501.000
Maryland00.000501.000
Iowa00.000401.000
Wisconsin00.000401.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Michigan00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Penn St.00.00051.833
Illinois00.00041.800
Minnesota00.00041.800
Rutgers00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00031.750

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73

Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42

Indiana 87, UALR 68

Auburn 43, Northwestern 42

Michigan 78, Jackson St. 68

Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00041.800
UC Davis00.00041.800
UC Irvine00.00041.800
UC Santa Barbara00.00041.800
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Long Beach St.00.00022.500
Cal Poly00.00023.400
UC San Diego00.00024.333
CS Northridge00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan 82, CS Northridge 66

UC Riverside 76, Abilene Christian 65

Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

UTEP 68, CS Bakersfield 67, OT

UC Santa Barbara 89, North Alabama 71

Friday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you