All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Binghamton 81, Columbia 79
Maine 66, CCSU 58
Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62
Friday's Games
Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Georgetown, Noon
FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65
W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65
UCF 76, Evansville 56
Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
Thursday's Games
Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44
Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42
Duquesne 75, Alabama St. 57
Saint Louis 96, Paul Quinn 53
Thursday's Games
NC State vs. Dayton at Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Kansas 80, NC State 74
Marquette 84, Georgia Tech 60
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
Wake Forest 105, SC State 74
Thursday's Games
Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.
Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
NC State vs. Dayton at Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m.
Friday's Games
Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville 64, Campbell 43
Lipscomb 72, Chattanooga 66
Kentucky 96, North Florida 56
E. Kentucky 122, Brescia 84
Liberty 55, Bradley 44
Queens (NC) 107, Lynchburg 72
Florida Gulf Coast 73, UMKC 59
UC Santa Barbara 89, North Alabama 71
Friday's Games
Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at George Mason, 2 p.m.
Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at VCU, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Wednesday's Games
Kansas 80, NC State 74
Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73
Baylor 89, McNeese St. 60
Kansas St. 61, LSU 59
Thursday's Games
Kansas vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.
Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Wednesday's Games
American 74, Georgetown 70
Arizona 81, Creighton 79
Marquette 84, Georgia Tech 60
Providence 71, Merrimack 57
Tennessee 71, Butler 45
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
BYU vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Georgetown, Noon
Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Wright St. 87, Weber St. 65
Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71
Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Idaho St. 76, OT
Friday's Games
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.
Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop 101, E. Michigan 87
William & Mary 62, Radford 51
Jacksonville 64, Campbell 43
High Point 77, Tennessee St. 72
Friday's Games
Mary Baldwin at Longwood, Noon
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73
Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42
Indiana 87, UALR 68
Auburn 43, Northwestern 42
Michigan 78, Jackson St. 68
Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Kansas vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan 82, CS Northridge 66
UC Riverside 76, Abilene Christian 65
Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71
UTEP 68, CS Bakersfield 67, OT
UC Santa Barbara 89, North Alabama 71
Friday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
